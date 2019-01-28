Log in
PJSC LSR Group: LSR Group reports its operating results for the fourth quarter and twelve months of 2018

01/28/2019 | 03:15am EST

PJSC LSR Group (LSRG)
28-Jan-2019 / 09:11 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

LSR Group reports its operating results

for the fourth quarter and twelve months of 2018

 

A new contract sales high of RUB 93 bln with a total of over one million sqm in 2018

reflecting a strengthened competitive position and balanced portfolio

 

  • Outperformed guidance by 9.5% on new contract sales - up 44% year-on-year to 1,002 th. sqm, or 920 th. sqm, excluding parking space, reaching RUB 93 billion, up 38% year-on-year, or RUB 90 billion, respectively.
  • Average price per sqm of RUB 93,000 (RUB 98,000 excl. parking), reflecting higher sales in the St. Petersburg mass-market real estate segment.
  • 684 th. sqm (620 th. sqm excl. parking) launched across all market segments.
  • Completions of 1,009 th. sqm of net sellable area (888 th. sqm excluding parking).
  • Share of mortgage sales amounted to 53% compared to 47% in 2017.
  • Completion of 144 th. sqm (105 th. sqm excl. parking) of the ZILART project in Moscow.
  • In the fourth quarter, LSR entered the apartment market through the NEOPARK project and the launch of a large-scale mass market project Ruchyi, St. Petersburg.
  • Strong performance by the Building Materials business segment: sales of crushed granite and sand increased by 26% year-on-year and 41% year-on-year, respectively; and a record high sale of 1.1 mln m3 of ready-mix concrete.

 

 

Full version of the press release is available in PDF-format.

 

 

 

For more information please contact:

 

Igor Tsoy

Director of Investor Relations

E-mail: IR@lsrgroup.ru

 

 

About LSR Group:

PJSC LSR Group is a real estate development and building materials company founded in 1993 and operating in a number of complementary market segments. Its core business areas are production of building materials, real estate development and prefab construction. LSR Group's main operations are located in St. Petersburg, Moscow and Yekaterinburg. As of 31 December 2017 (according to Knight Frank), the net sellable area of the projects in LSR Group's real estate portfolio is equal to 8.6m m2 with the market value of RUB 185 billion. LSR Group reported sales revenue of RUB 51,696 million (IFRS) for the first six months of 2018. LSR Group is a public company, with its GDRs traded on the London Stock Exchange and its ordinary shares traded on the Moscow Exchange. www.lsrgroup.ru


 

Attachment

Document title: LSR Group reports its operating results for the fourth quarter and twelve months of 2018
Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=GOCSXSELSP
ISIN: US50218G2066
Category Code: MSCH
TIDM: LSRG
LEI Code: 25340067LEEMJ79K8X43
Sequence No.: 7265
EQS News ID: 769893

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=769893&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
