Gruppo MutuiOnline : presents a “minority slate” for the appointment of the Board of Directors of Cerved Group S.p.A.

Milano, 19 marzo 2019 / 19 March 2019

COMUNICATOSTAMPA(NON PRICE-SENSITIVE)

GRUPPOMUTUIONLINES.P.A.:

PRESENTATA"LISTA DI MINORANZA"PER ILCONSIGLIO DIAMMINISTRAZIONE

DICERVEDGROUPS.P.A.

Gruppo MutuiOnline S.p.A. (la "Società ") rende noto che, in vista dell'Assemblea degli Azionisti di Cerved Group S.p.A. ("Cerved") convocata per il giorno 16 aprile 2019, chiamata -inter alia-a deliberare in merito alla nomina dei nuovi componenti il Consiglio di Amministrazione di Cerved, ha depositato in data odierna una "lista di minoranza" contenente due candidati che propone di nominare alla carica Amministratore di Cerved.

I due candidati indicati nella lista presentata sono:

1. Ing. Marco Pescarmona

2. Dott. Feliciano Latellaconsigliere indipendente consigliere indipendente

PRESSRELEASE(NOT PRICE SENSITIVE)

GRUPPOMUTUIONLINES.P.A.:

GRUPPOMUTUIONLINE PRESENTS A"MINORITY SLATE"FOR THE APPOINTMENT

OF THEBOARD OFDIRECTORS OFCERVEDGROUPS.P.A.

Gruppo MutuiOnline S.p.A. (the "Company") announces that, in view of the General Meeting of Cerved Group S.p.A. ("Cerved") convened for April 16, 2019, called - inter alia - to resolve on the appointment of the new members of the Board of Directors of Cerved, has filed today a "minority slate" containing two candidates proposed to be appointed to the office of Director of Cerved.

The two candidates indicated in the slate are:

1. Mr. Marco Pescarmona

2. Mr. Feliciano Latellaindependent director independent director

