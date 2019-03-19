Log in
Gruppo MutuiOnline : presents a "minority slate" for the appointment of the Board of Directors of Cerved Group S.p.A.

03/19/2019 | 05:25pm EDT

Milano, 19 marzo 2019 / 19 March 2019

The information contained herein is not for publication or distribution in the United States. These materials are not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Any public offering of the company's securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus that may be obtained from the company and that will contain detailed information about the company and its management, including financial statements.

COMUNICATOSTAMPA(NON PRICE-SENSITIVE)

GRUPPOMUTUIONLINES.P.A.:

PRESENTATA"LISTA DI MINORANZA"PER ILCONSIGLIO DIAMMINISTRAZIONE

DICERVEDGROUPS.P.A.

Gruppo MutuiOnline S.p.A. (la "Società ") rende noto che, in vista dell'Assemblea degli Azionisti di Cerved Group S.p.A. ("Cerved") convocata per il giorno 16 aprile 2019, chiamata -inter alia-a deliberare in merito alla nomina dei nuovi componenti il Consiglio di Amministrazione di Cerved, ha depositato in data odierna una "lista di minoranza" contenente due candidati che propone di nominare alla carica Amministratore di Cerved.

I due candidati indicati nella lista presentata sono:

  • 1. Ing. Marco Pescarmona

  • 2. Dott. Feliciano Latellaconsigliere indipendente consigliere indipendente

PRESSRELEASE(NOT PRICE SENSITIVE)

GRUPPOMUTUIONLINES.P.A.:

GRUPPOMUTUIONLINE PRESENTS A"MINORITY SLATE"FOR THE APPOINTMENT

OF THEBOARD OFDIRECTORS OFCERVEDGROUPS.P.A.

Gruppo MutuiOnline S.p.A. (the "Company") announces that, in view of the General Meeting of Cerved Group S.p.A. ("Cerved") convened for April 16, 2019, called - inter alia - to resolve on the appointment of the new members of the Board of Directors of Cerved, has filed today a "minority slate" containing two candidates proposed to be appointed to the office of Director of Cerved.

The two candidates indicated in the slate are:

  • 1. Mr. Marco Pescarmona

  • 2. Mr. Feliciano Latellaindependent director independent director

Gruppo MutuiOnline S.p.A. (in breve Gruppo MOL S.p.A. o MOL Holding S.p.A.)

Sede Legale: Via F. Casati, 1/A - 20124 Milano, Italy

Sede Operativa: Via Desenzano, 2 - 20146 Milano, Italy

Tel +39.02.8344.1 - Fax +39.02.91.39.08.63 - internet:www.gruppomol.it

C.F. e P.I. 05072190969 - REA 1794425 - CCIAA 05072190969

Capitale Sociale Euro 1.012.354,01 Interamente Versato

Disclaimer

Gruppo MutuiOnline S.p.A. published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 21:24:05 UTC
