Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  GS Acquisition Holdings Corp    GSAH

GS ACQUISITION HOLDINGS CORP

(GSAH)
SummaryQuotesNews 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GS Acquisition : Vertiv Adds Lithium-Ion Single Phase UPS Models to its Edge Portfolio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/01/2020 | 10:33pm EST

Columbus, Ohio [March 2, 2020] - Vertiv, a global provider of IT infrastructure and continuity solutions, today announced the availability of lithium-ion models of the Vertiv™ Liebert® PSI5 uninterruptible power supply (UPS) family. The Liebert PSI5 is the first single-phase UPS from Vertiv available with lithium-ion batteries. With their increased runtime and reduced maintenance requirements, lithium-ion batteries are a natural fit for deployments at the edge of the network, where IT support is limited. The Liebert PSI5 lithium-ion line interactive UPS is available now for customers in the U.S. and Canada, in 1500VA and 3000VA capacities.

The lithium-ion option eliminates the weakest link in the power chain at the edge, doubling the battery life and reducing total cost of ownership (TCO) by up to 50% compared to traditional valve-regulated lead acid (VRLA) batteries. The Liebert PSI5 leverages the superior energy density of lithium-ion batteries to enable significantly longer runtime in a similar footprint. It delivers up to 20 minutes of runtime at half load and 9 minutes at full load - roughly double that of similarly-sized UPS systems - and is well suited for small spaces in distributed networks. The Liebert PSI5 comes with a five-year advanced replacement warranty, contributing to a significantly lower TCO.

'More and more digital applications are being shifted to the edge of the network, where on-site IT support is limited, yet they are no less critical than most enterprise data centers and need the same level of power protection,' said Ramesh Menon, vice president and general manager of single phase UPS for Vertiv. 'Lithium-ion batteries are a perfect choice for edge sites because they bring reliable, 'set it and forget it' performance with an attractive TCO. The Liebert PSI5 with lithium-ion batteries eliminates the frequent battery refreshes required with VRLA batteries and enables savings and stability for IT managers with edge facilities.'

The Liebert® PSI5 with lithium-ion batteries comes with a battery management system (BMS) that provides real-time monitoring of battery conditions and ensures safe and reliable operation.

'Vertiv already has a robust selection of single-phase UPS systems, but a lithium-ion unit is a great option to have when trying to help customers meet their needs, especially as they want longer battery life for less maintenance at the edge of their networks,' said David Walty, channel account manager for Data Power Technology, a Vertiv partner who assisted in the selection and deployment of Liebert PSI5 lithium-ion models for a local manufacturing facility.

Liebert PSI5 lithium-ion models will also be eligible for the recently announced Vertiv™ Trade-In Program. This program enables customers to trade in almost any aging single-phase UPS - Vertiv and competitive systems - for discounted pricing on new Vertiv Liebert PSI or Vertiv™ Liebert® GXT UPS systems. The Trade-In Program also includes free shipping and recycling of the surrendered UPS units, in compliance with the Recycling Industry Operating Standard (RIOS).

Vertiv made the announcement at CRN XChange in San Antonio. The Liebert PSI5 is available from Vertiv distributors, D&H, Ingram Micro, SYNNEX and Tech Data, and through the Vertiv channel.

For more information on the Liebert PSI5 with lithium-ion batteries or any data center solutions from Vertiv, visit Vertiv.com.

About Vertiv

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to ensure its customers' vital applications run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. As Architects of Continuity™, Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today's data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, USA, Vertiv employs approximately 20,000 people and does business in more than 130 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Vertiv, visit Vertiv.com.

CONTACT

Schuyler Easterling
T +314-982-8673
E Schuyler.Easterling@fleishman.com

Disclaimer

Vertiv Holdings Co. published this content on 02 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2020 03:32:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GS ACQUISITION HOLDINGS CO
10:33pGS ACQUISITION : Vertiv Adds Lithium-Ion Single Phase UPS Models to its Edge Por..
PU
02/25GS ACQUISITION : 424b3
PU
02/21GS ACQUISITION : Sc 13d
PU
02/12GS ACQUISITION : 3
PU
02/07GS ACQUISITION : VERTIV HOLDINGS CO Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or..
AQ
02/07VERTIV HOLDINGS CO : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of A..
AQ
02/06GS ACQUISITION HOLDINGS CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holde..
AQ
01/31GS ACQUISITION HOLDINGS CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
01/15GS ACQUISITION : Proliferation of Hybrid Computing Models Among 2020 Data Center..
AQ
2019GS ACQUISITION : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statement..
AQ
More news
Chart GS ACQUISITION HOLDINGS CORP
Duration : Period :
GS Acquisition Holdings Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group