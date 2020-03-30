Log in
GS Acquisition : Vertiv Introduces New Combination Outlet for Geist™ Rack PDUs to Simplify IT Equipment Provisioning and Upgrades in the Americas

03/30/2020 | 08:38pm EDT

Columbus, Ohio [March 31, 2020] - Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today introduced Vertiv™ Geist™ rack power distribution units (rPDU) with the new, patented Combination Outlet C13/C19 option that supports C14 and C20 plug types, simplifying the purchasing and provisioning of new rPDUs and other rack equipment. The Combination Outlet is available for shipment now in the Americas for single-phase applications from 120-208V.

The Combination Outlet eliminates the complexity in deploying and managing IT rack configurations by adapting to any mix of hardware power configuration needs. When purchasing equipment, IT managers no longer need to define the type of IEC receptacle required or specify the location of receptacles on the rPDU, because every outlet accepts both C14 and C20 plug types. Moreover, data center managers can now avoid having to replace rPDUs as rack and power configurations change over time, substantially improving the lifecycle and return on investment for rPDUs. The Combination Outlet is available on the Vertiv™ Geist™ Upgradeable Basic, Metered and Unit-Level Monitored rPDUs, and Geist™ UPDU models.

'Vertiv continues to innovate its evolutionary rPDU design platform,' says Brad Wilson, vice president of global rack power distribution for Vertiv. 'We brought the industry's first hot-swappable upgradeable monitoring card, enabling data centers to update their rPDUs on the fly as technology advances. And now we provide a new level of flexibility by allowing users to effortlessly adapt to the dynamic power requirements of today's modern data center.'

The receptacles on the Combination Outlet are color-coded by circuit for instant identification and are designed to provide high cable retention and P-Lock compatibility to securely lock power cords in place and eliminate downtime due to vibrations, human error, or accidental disconnects during rack maintenance. The Combination Outlet is UL tested and compliant.

For more information on the Geist rPDU and Combination Outlet, visit Vertiv.com.

About Vertiv
Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to ensure its customers' vital applications run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. As Architects of Continuity™, Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today's data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, USA, Vertiv employs approximately 20,000 people and does business in more than 130 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Vertiv, visit Vertiv.com.

CONTACT
Schuyler Easterling
T +314-982-8673
E Schuyler.Easterling@fleishman.com

Disclaimer

Vertiv Holdings Co. published this content on 31 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2020 00:37:07 UTC
