MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  GS Holdings Corp    A078930   KR7078930005

GS HOLDINGS CORP

(A078930)
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GS : 3Q Net Profit Slumped 31% on Year

0
11/07/2019 | 03:16am EST

By Kwanwoo Jun

GS Holdings Corp.'s (078930.SE) third-quarter net profit slumped 31% on year, largely due to weaker earnings in its oil-refining business.

Net profit for the quarter ended Sept. 30 was 243.55 billion Korean won ($209.7 million) compared with KRW351.23 billion in the same period a year earlier, the South Korean company said Thursday. Still, it beat a FactSet consensus forecast for net profit of KRW229.56 billion.

Revenue during the quarter fell 4.2% on year to KRW4.523 trillion, and operating profit declined 20% to KRW551.13 billion.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 18 052 B
EBIT 2019 2 065 B
Net income 2019 746 B
Debt 2019 7 250 B
Yield 2019 3,76%
P/E ratio 2019 6,47x
P/E ratio 2020 5,57x
EV / Sales2019 258x
EV / Sales2020 239x
Capitalization 4 645 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 59 545,45  KRW
Last Close Price 50 000,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 44,0%
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chang-Soo Huh Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Taek-Geun Jeong Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Soon-Ky Hong President-Executive Board & Head-Finance
Dong-Soo Heo Non-Executive Director
Gwi-Nam Lee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GS HOLDINGS CORP4 010
CHEVRON CORPORATION12.09%231 493
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA AKCYJNA-0.60%12 107
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO.,LTD.-7.34%8 960
HOLLYFRONTIER CORPORATION4.50%8 954
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED-33.82%5 167
