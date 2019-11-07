GS : 3Q Net Profit Slumped 31% on Year

By Kwanwoo Jun



GS Holdings Corp.'s (078930.SE) third-quarter net profit slumped 31% on year, largely due to weaker earnings in its oil-refining business.

Net profit for the quarter ended Sept. 30 was 243.55 billion Korean won ($209.7 million) compared with KRW351.23 billion in the same period a year earlier, the South Korean company said Thursday. Still, it beat a FactSet consensus forecast for net profit of KRW229.56 billion.

Revenue during the quarter fell 4.2% on year to KRW4.523 trillion, and operating profit declined 20% to KRW551.13 billion.

