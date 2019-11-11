GSE : Hyperspring Awarded Multi-Year General Services Agreement for Operations, Maintenance & Technical Training Support

GSE Systems, Inc. (GSE) (Nasdaq: GVP), a leader in delivering end-to-end training, engineering, compliance, simulation, and workforce solutions to the power industry, today announced that Hyperspring, a GSE company, was awarded a new contract to support a major US utility and its nuclear fleet.

The contract follows a previous contract that leveraged Hyperspring’s trusted network of highly specialized field experts in training and consulting. The new award includes advisement on and staffing of qualified personnel providing all contract operations, maintenance and technical training support.

“This contract is an endorsement of the value Hyperspring brings to the companies that choose to look at us as partners,” said Paul Abbott, president of the GSE Nuclear Industry Training & Consulting Division. “Our field experts are respected professionals with years of hands-on experience in the nuclear industry, whose ultimate goal is to improve client processes and maximize plant efficiency.”

ABOUT GSE SYSTEMS

GSE Systems is a leading provider of engineering, expert staffing and simulation software to clients in the power and process industries. GSE’s products and services are tailored to help customers achieve performance excellence in design, training, compliance, and operations. GSE has over four decades of experience, more than 1,100 installations, and hundreds of customers in over 50 countries spanning the globe. GSE Systems is headquartered in Maryland, with offices in Alabama, Florida, Colorado, Texas, and Beijing, China. Information about GSE Systems is available at www.gses.com.

