GSE Systems, Inc.

GSE SYSTEMS, INC.

(GVP)
GSE : Hyperspring Awarded Multi-Year General Services Agreement for Operations, Maintenance & Technical Training Support

11/11/2019

GSE Systems, Inc. (GSE) (Nasdaq: GVP), a leader in delivering end-to-end training, engineering, compliance, simulation, and workforce solutions to the power industry, today announced that Hyperspring, a GSE company, was awarded a new contract to support a major US utility and its nuclear fleet.

The contract follows a previous contract that leveraged Hyperspring’s trusted network of highly specialized field experts in training and consulting. The new award includes advisement on and staffing of qualified personnel providing all contract operations, maintenance and technical training support.

“This contract is an endorsement of the value Hyperspring brings to the companies that choose to look at us as partners,” said Paul Abbott, president of the GSE Nuclear Industry Training & Consulting Division. “Our field experts are respected professionals with years of hands-on experience in the nuclear industry, whose ultimate goal is to improve client processes and maximize plant efficiency.”

ABOUT GSE SYSTEMS

GSE Systems is a leading provider of engineering, expert staffing and simulation software to clients in the power and process industries. GSE’s products and services are tailored to help customers achieve performance excellence in design, training, compliance, and operations. GSE has over four decades of experience, more than 1,100 installations, and hundreds of customers in over 50 countries spanning the globe. GSE Systems is headquartered in Maryland, with offices in Alabama, Florida, Colorado, Texas, and Beijing, China. Information about GSE Systems is available at www.gses.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 86,4 M
EBIT 2019 -3,20 M
Net income 2019 -3,00 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -9,07x
P/E ratio 2020 7,47x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,30x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,20x
Capitalization 25,5 M
Chart GSE SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
GSE Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 2,50  $
Last Close Price 1,27  $
Spread / Highest target 96,9%
Spread / Average Target 96,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 96,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kyle Justin Loudermilk President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John D. Fuller Chairman
Emmett A. Pepe Chief Financial Officer
Bahram Meyssami Chief Technology Officer
James H. Stanker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GSE SYSTEMS, INC.-41.43%26
ORACLE CORPORATION25.12%182 836
SAP AG41.79%161 338
INTUIT30.48%65 908
SERVICENOW, INC.39.54%45 509
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.46.14%20 141
