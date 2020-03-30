Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  GSE Systems, Inc.    GVP

GSE SYSTEMS, INC.

(GVP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GSE : Reschedules Financial Results Conference Call for April 14, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/30/2020 | 09:04am EDT

GSE Systems, Inc. (“GSE Solutions” or “GSE”) (Nasdaq: GVP), a leader in delivering end-to-end training, engineering, compliance, simulation, and workforce solutions to the power industry, today announced that the Company is rescheduling the release of its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results and conference call for Tuesday, April 14, 2020, after the close of the stock market. The Company previously announced that it would conduct its conference call on March 30, 2020.

This rescheduling is in connection with GSE’s postponement of the filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K (“Annual Report”) for the year ended December 31, 2019. GSE is relying on an order under Section 36 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, dated March 25, 2020, which grants a 45-day filing extension, due to circumstances related to COVID-19, for periodic filings normally required by certain filing requirements. As a result of COVID-19, GSE has had limited access to facilities and has relied on virtual communication with auditors and professional advisors. As a result, the routine efforts of the Company’s accounting and finance personnel to prepare the Company’s financial statements and disclosures have taken a greater amount of time and the Company is unable to finalize and file its Annual Report on Form 10-K on a timely basis. The postponement of GSE’s filing of its Annual Report is not a result of any material impacts to the Company’s financial position.

Management will host the rescheduled conference call on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 4:30 pm Eastern Time.

Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing:

  • (877) 407-9753 (Domestic)
  • (201) 493-6739 (International)

The conference call will also be accessible via the following link:
https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/gvp/mediaframe/36552/indexl.html

ABOUT GSE SOLUTIONS

We are the future of operational excellence in the power industry. As a collective group, GSE Solutions leverages top skills, expertise, and technology to provide highly specialized solutions that enable customers to achieve the performance they envision. Our experts deliver and support end-to-end training, engineering, compliance, simulation, and workforce solutions that help the power industry reduce risk and optimize plant operations. GSE is a proven solution provider, with more than four decades of industry experience and more than 1,100 installations serving hundreds of customers in over 50 countries spanning the globe. www.gses.com


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GSE SYSTEMS, INC.
09:07aGSE : and ABB Bailey Japan Announce Strategic Collaboration for Thermal Simulati..
BU
09:04aGSE : Reschedules Financial Results Conference Call for April 14, 2020
BU
09:03aGSE SYSTEMS INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03/18GSE : Schedules Release of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results a..
BU
01/27GSE : Rebrands as GSE Solutions to Capture its Wide Breadth of Business Solution..
BU
01/08GSE SYSTEMS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
01/06GSE SYSTEMS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statemen..
AQ
2019GSE : Elects New Board Member
AQ
2019GSE SYSTEMS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statement..
AQ
2019GSE : Elects New Board Member
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 86,1 M
EBIT 2019 -5,50 M
Net income 2019 -5,70 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -3,75x
P/E ratio 2020 10,5x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,24x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,20x
Capitalization 21,0 M
Chart GSE SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
GSE Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,75  $
Last Close Price 1,05  $
Spread / Highest target 66,7%
Spread / Average Target 66,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 66,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kyle Justin Loudermilk President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John D. Fuller Chairman
Emmett A. Pepe Chief Financial Officer
Bahram Meyssami Chief Technology Officer
James H. Stanker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GSE SYSTEMS, INC.-36.36%21
ORACLE CORPORATION-5.95%157 143
SAP AG-17.00%131 863
INTUIT INC.-12.31%59 832
SERVICENOW INC.-2.95%52 005
RINGCENTRAL, INC.41.68%20 815
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group