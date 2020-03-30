GSE : Reschedules Financial Results Conference Call for April 14, 2020

GSE Systems, Inc. (“GSE Solutions” or “GSE”) (Nasdaq: GVP), a leader in delivering end-to-end training, engineering, compliance, simulation, and workforce solutions to the power industry, today announced that the Company is rescheduling the release of its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results and conference call for Tuesday, April 14, 2020, after the close of the stock market. The Company previously announced that it would conduct its conference call on March 30, 2020.

This rescheduling is in connection with GSE’s postponement of the filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K (“Annual Report”) for the year ended December 31, 2019. GSE is relying on an order under Section 36 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, dated March 25, 2020, which grants a 45-day filing extension, due to circumstances related to COVID-19, for periodic filings normally required by certain filing requirements. As a result of COVID-19, GSE has had limited access to facilities and has relied on virtual communication with auditors and professional advisors. As a result, the routine efforts of the Company’s accounting and finance personnel to prepare the Company’s financial statements and disclosures have taken a greater amount of time and the Company is unable to finalize and file its Annual Report on Form 10-K on a timely basis. The postponement of GSE’s filing of its Annual Report is not a result of any material impacts to the Company’s financial position.

Management will host the rescheduled conference call on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 4:30 pm Eastern Time.

Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing:

(877) 407-9753 (Domestic)

(201) 493-6739 (International)

The conference call will also be accessible via the following link:

https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/gvp/mediaframe/36552/indexl.html

