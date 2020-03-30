Log in
GSE Systems, Inc.

GSE SYSTEMS, INC.

(GVP)
GSE : and ABB Bailey Japan Announce Strategic Collaboration for Thermal Simulation to Japanese Power Market

03/30/2020 | 09:07am EDT

GSE Solutions (GSE Systems, Inc. or GSE) (Nasdaq: GVP) a leader in delivering and supporting end-to-end training, engineering, compliance, simulation, and workforce solutions to the power industry, today announced a strategic collaboration with ABB Bailey Japan to jointly develop high-fidelity operation training simulators with ABB Bailey’s industry-leading distributed control systems (DCS) for the Japanese thermal market.

The collaboration combines GSE’s highly specialized control room simulators, plant simulators, and thermal operator procedures with ABB’s capability in control systems, computer-based procedures, and decision support. Together GSE and ABB have decades of expertise and a record of developing leading technologies for power plant operators to greatly improve safety and efficiency through simulation. Simulation also allows verification and validation of engineering modifications for a holistic view of integrated plant operation. Operators can use GSE’s simulation technology to evaluate control strategies, procedure effectiveness, data integrity, and control system implementation.

The companies will jointly develop projects in Japan, where ABB Bailey Japan serves a significant portion of the DCS market. An industry-wide push for efficiency in power generation provides an opportune environment for collaborative offerings, as does a long-standing focus on enhanced safety in the thermal power generation market.

Tatsuya Noguchi, President and Chief Executive Officer of ABB Bailey Japan, said, “Data driven plant operations are becoming more and more critical for industry to ensure efficiency, reliability and production optimization as well as to help plan for unforeseen circumstances. Working with GSE to deliver new tools, which support customers on their digital journey, such as these high-fidelity simulators can only serve to improve safety, ensure sustainability and deliver smarter operations moving forward.”

“We are excited to join forces with ABB Bailey and offer safety-enhancing, efficiency-gaining simulators for thermal plant operations,” said Kyle Loudermilk, President and CEO of GSE Solutions. “This partnership leverages the best of both companies to reduce risk and optimize plant operations.”

ABOUT GSE SOLUTIONS

We are the future of operational excellence in the power industry. As a collective group, GSE Solutions leverages top skills, expertise and technology to provide highly specialized solutions that allow customers to achieve the performance they imagine. Our experts deliver and support end-to-end training, engineering, compliance, simulation, and workforce solutions that help the power industry reduce risk and optimize plant operations. GSE is proven, with over four decades of experience, more than 1,100 installations, and hundreds of customers in over 50 countries spanning the globe. www.gses.com

ABOUT ABB BAILEY JAPAN

ABB Bailey Japan is a leader in plant automation technology. Since its establishment in 1971, ABB Bailey Japan has been supplying the latest control systems, including thermal power plants and LNG receiving terminals as a member of the ABB Group, based on the control technologies of Bailey Meter Company in US. The experiences that contributing to the growth and development of the Japanese energy industry since the dawn of related markets allow us to obtain the 50% of the domestic market share of thermal power plant boiler control system. With a deep knowledge and a technology that has led the industry as a pioneer, ABB Bailey Japan offers a wide range of products, including high-temperature, high-pressure regulating valves and other hardware, as well as product-generation compatibility in control systems, safety system, IEC 61850 response equipment, and turbine control systems, which enables us to offer with high value and benefit to customers.


© Business Wire 2020
