GSE : to Present at the Sidoti & Company Fall 2018 Conference

09/18/2018 | 10:46pm CEST

GSE Systems, Inc. (“GSE” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: GVP), a leading provider of professional and technical engineering, staffing services, and simulation software to clients in the power and process industries, today announced that it will participate in the Sidoti & Company Fall 2018 Conference at the Grand Hyatt in New York City on Thursday, September 27, 2018. Kyle Loudermilk, GSE’s President and Chief Executive Officer, and Emmett Pepe, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present at 10:20 a.m. ET, and will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.

ABOUT GSE SYSTEMS, INC.

GSE Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of professional and technical engineering, staffing services, and simulation software to clients in the power and process industries. GSE’s products and services are tailored to help customers achieve performance excellence in design, training, compliance, and operations. The Company has over four decades of experience, more than 1,100 installations, and hundreds of customers in over 50 countries spanning the globe. GSE Systems is headquartered in Sykesville (Baltimore), Maryland, with offices in Columbia, Maryland; Navarre, Florida; Montrose, Colorado; and Beijing, China. Information about GSE Systems is available at www.gses.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Managers
NameTitle
Kyle Justin Loudermilk President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John D. Fuller Chairman
Christopher D. Sorrells Chief Operating Officer & Director
Emmett A. Pepe Chief Financial Officer
Bahram Meyssami Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GSE SYSTEMS, INC.0.00%72
ORACLE CORPORATION4.17%195 793
SAP10.11%147 815
INTUIT44.21%58 323
SERVICENOW INC47.88%34 303
HEXAGON25.24%19 707
