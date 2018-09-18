GSE : to Present at the Sidoti & Company Fall 2018 Conference

GSE Systems, Inc. (“GSE” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: GVP),
a leading provider of professional and technical engineering, staffing
services, and simulation software to clients in the power and process
industries, today announced that it will participate in the Sidoti &
Company Fall 2018 Conference at the Grand Hyatt in New York City on
Thursday, September 27, 2018. Kyle Loudermilk, GSE’s President and Chief
Executive Officer, and Emmett Pepe, Chief Financial Officer, are
scheduled to present at 10:20 a.m. ET, and will be available for
one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.
ABOUT GSE SYSTEMS, INC.
GSE Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of professional and technical
engineering, staffing services, and simulation software to clients in
the power and process industries. GSE’s products and services are
tailored to help customers achieve performance excellence in design,
training, compliance, and operations. The Company has over four decades
of experience, more than 1,100 installations, and hundreds of customers
in over 50 countries spanning the globe. GSE Systems is headquartered in
Sykesville (Baltimore), Maryland, with offices in Columbia, Maryland;
Navarre, Florida; Montrose, Colorado; and Beijing, China. Information
about GSE Systems is available at www.gses.com.
