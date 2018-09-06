Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  GSI Technology, Inc.    GSIT

GSI TECHNOLOGY, INC. (GSIT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS EXCHANGE - 09/06 08:27:03 pm
7.0050 USD   -3.11%
07:54pGSI Technology Announces Participation in Sidoti & Company Fall 2..
GL
07/27GSI TECHNOLOGY : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/26GSI Technology, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

GSI Technology Announces Participation in Sidoti & Company Fall 2018 Investor Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2018 | 07:54pm CEST

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSIT), a leading provider of high performance semiconductor memory solutions, today announced that Douglas Schirle, Chief Financial Officer and Didier Lasserre, Vice President of Sales, will participate in the Sidoti & Company Fall 2018 Investor Conference. The Company will present at 2:40 PM Eastern on Thursday, September 27, 2018 in the Alvin room and will conduct one-on-one meetings that day.

The conference will be held at The Grand Hyatt located at 109 East 42nd Street in New York, NY.  For those interested in attending, please contact Emily Barker at conference@sidoti.com or visit sidoti.com/events for more information.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on-line on the Company's website at www.gsitechnology.com, where an online archive will also be available for a period of 90 days following the presentation.

About GSI Technology 

Founded in 1995, GSI Technology, Inc. is a provider of high performance semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace and military customers. The company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California and has sales offices in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.gsitechnology.com.

Investor Relations:
Kim Rogers
Hayden IR
(385) 831-7337
Kim@HaydenIR.com

Company:
GSI Technology, Inc.
Douglas M. Schirle
Chief Financial Officer
408-331-9802

GSI-LOGO.png


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GSI TECHNOLOGY, INC.
07:54pGSI Technology Announces Participation in Sidoti & Company Fall 2018 Investor..
GL
08/29GSI TECHNOLOGY INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8..
AQ
08/03GSI TECHNOLOGY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
07/31Free Research Report as Texas Instruments’ Revenues Jumped 9%; EPS Surged 36%
AC
07/27GSI TECHNOLOGY : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/26GSI TECHNOLOGY INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
07/26GSI Technology, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results
GL
07/11GSI Technology to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results on July 26,..
GL
06/01GSI TECHNOLOGY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
05/31GSI TECHNOLOGY INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statem..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/26GSI Technology, Inc. (GSIT) CEO Lee-Lean Shu on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Ca.. 
07/26GSI Technology reports Q1 results 
05/06GSI Technology's (GSIT) CEO Lee-Lean Shu on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call T.. 
05/03GSI Technology beats by $0.05, beats on revenue 
01/26GSI Technology -5.4% after Q3 results with downside guidance 
Chart GSI TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
GSI Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GSI TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Lee-Lean Shu Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ping Tak Wu Vice President-US Operations
Douglas M. Schirle CFO& Principal Accounting Officer
Robert Yau Secretary, Director & Vice President-Engineering
Ruey Lin Lu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GSI TECHNOLOGY, INC.-9.17%158
GIGADEVICE SEMICONDUCTOR BEIJING INC-7.65%4 564
RAMBUS INC.-15.26%1 294
SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC-6.94%736
ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORP-8.14%173
EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES INC21.60%156
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.