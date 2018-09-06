GSI Technology Announces Participation in Sidoti & Company Fall 2018 Investor Conference

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSIT), a leading provider of high performance semiconductor memory solutions, today announced that Douglas Schirle, Chief Financial Officer and Didier Lasserre, Vice President of Sales, will participate in the Sidoti & Company Fall 2018 Investor Conference. The Company will present at 2:40 PM Eastern on Thursday, September 27, 2018 in the Alvin room and will conduct one-on-one meetings that day.



The conference will be held at The Grand Hyatt located at 109 East 42nd Street in New York, NY. For those interested in attending, please contact Emily Barker at conference@sidoti.com or visit sidoti.com/events for more information.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on-line on the Company's website at www.gsitechnology.com, where an online archive will also be available for a period of 90 days following the presentation.



About GSI Technology

Founded in 1995, GSI Technology, Inc. is a provider of high performance semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace and military customers. The company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California and has sales offices in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.gsitechnology.com .

Investor Relations:

Kim Rogers

Hayden IR

(385) 831-7337

Kim@HaydenIR.com

Company:

GSI Technology, Inc.

Douglas M. Schirle

Chief Financial Officer

408-331-9802