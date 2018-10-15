Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  GSI Technology, Inc.    GSIT

GSI TECHNOLOGY, INC. (GSIT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

GSI Technology to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results on October 25, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2018 | 06:57pm CEST

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSIT), a leading provider of networking, telecommunications, and military memory solutions, and developer of the Associative Processing Unit (APU), a highly parallel in-place computing solution, will announce financial results for its second quarter fiscal 2019 ended September 30, 2018 at the market close on Thursday, October 25. Management will also conduct a conference call to review the Company's financial results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific (4:30 p.m. Eastern) the same day.

To participate in the call, please dial 1-888-204-4368 in the U.S. or 1-323-794-2423 for international approximately 10 minutes prior to the above start time and provide Conference ID 6919286. The call will also be streamed live via the internet at www.gsitechnology.com.

A replay will be available from October 25, 2018 at 7:30 pm Eastern Time to November 1, 2018 at 11:59 pm Eastern Time by dialing toll free for the US 1-844-512-2921 or international 1-412-317-6671 and enter pin number 6919286. A webcast of the call will be archived on the Company’s investor relations website under the Events and Presentations tab.

About GSI Technology
Founded in 1995, GSI Technology, Inc. is a leading provider of semiconductor memory solutions. GSI’s resources are currently focused on bringing new products to market that leverage existing core strengths, including radiation-hardened memory products for extreme environments, and the APU designed to deliver performance advantages for diverse artificial intelligence applications. GSI Technology is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California and has sales offices in the Americas, Europe and Asia.  For more information, please visit www.gsitechnology.com.

Contact:

Investor Relations:
Hayden IR
Kimberly Rogers
Managing Director
385-831-7337

Company:
GSI Technology, Inc.
Douglas M. Schirle
Chief Financial Officer
408-331-9802

GSI-LOGO.png


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GSI TECHNOLOGY, INC.
06:57pGSI Technology to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results on October..
GL
10/05GSI TECHNOLOGY : and Weizmann Institute of Science Announce Collaboration on Che..
AQ
10/04GSI TECHNOLOGY : and Weizmann Institute of Science Announce Collaboration on Che..
AQ
09/07GSI TECHNOLOGY : Announces Participation in Sidoti & Company Fall 2018 Investor ..
AQ
09/06GSI Technology Announces Participation in Sidoti & Company Fall 2018 Investor..
GL
08/29GSI TECHNOLOGY INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8..
AQ
08/03GSI TECHNOLOGY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
07/27GSI TECHNOLOGY : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/26GSI TECHNOLOGY INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
07/26GSI Technology, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/26GSI Technology, Inc. (GSIT) CEO Lee-Lean Shu on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Ca.. 
07/26GSI Technology reports Q1 results 
05/06GSI Technology's (GSIT) CEO Lee-Lean Shu on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call T.. 
05/03GSI Technology beats by $0.05, beats on revenue 
01/26GSI Technology -5.4% after Q3 results with downside guidance 
Chart GSI TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
GSI Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GSI TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Lee-Lean Shu Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ping Tak Wu Vice President-US Operations
Douglas M. Schirle CFO& Principal Accounting Officer
Robert Yau Secretary, Director & Vice President-Engineering
Ruey Lin Lu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GSI TECHNOLOGY, INC.-18.97%142
GIGADEVICE SEMICONDUCTOR BEIJING INC-38.51%2 948
RAMBUS INC.-35.44%989
SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC-2.91%675
THIN FILM ELECTRONICS ASA-60.28%141
ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORP-30.08%136
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.