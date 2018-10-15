GSI Technology to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results on October 25, 2018

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSIT), a leading provider of networking, telecommunications, and military memory solutions, and developer of the Associative Processing Unit (APU), a highly parallel in-place computing solution, will announce financial results for its second quarter fiscal 2019 ended September 30, 2018 at the market close on Thursday, October 25. Management will also conduct a conference call to review the Company's financial results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific (4:30 p.m. Eastern) the same day.



To participate in the call, please dial 1-888-204-4368 in the U.S. or 1-323-794-2423 for international approximately 10 minutes prior to the above start time and provide Conference ID 6919286. The call will also be streamed live via the internet at www.gsitechnology.com .

A replay will be available from October 25, 2018 at 7:30 pm Eastern Time to November 1, 2018 at 11:59 pm Eastern Time by dialing toll free for the US 1-844-512-2921 or international 1-412-317-6671 and enter pin number 6919286. A webcast of the call will be archived on the Company’s investor relations website under the Events and Presentations tab.

About GSI Technology

Founded in 1995, GSI Technology, Inc. is a leading provider of semiconductor memory solutions. GSI’s resources are currently focused on bringing new products to market that leverage existing core strengths, including radiation-hardened memory products for extreme environments, and the APU designed to deliver performance advantages for diverse artificial intelligence applications. GSI Technology is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California and has sales offices in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.gsitechnology.com .

