GSI Technology to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results on January 31, 2019

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSI Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: GSIT), a leading provider of memory solutions for the networking, telecommunications, and military markets, and developer of the Associative Processing Unit (APU), will announce financial results for its third quarter fiscal 2019 ended December 31, 2018 after the market close on Thursday, January 31, 2019. Management will also conduct a conference call to review the Company's third quarter financial results and its current outlook for the fourth quarter at 1:30 p.m. Pacific (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on that same day.

To participate in the call, please dial 1-800-239-9838 in the U.S. or 1-856-344-9316 for international approximately10 minutes prior to the above start time and provide Conference ID 6654710. The call will also be streamed live via the internet at www.gsitechnology.com.

A replay will be available from January 31, 2019 at 7:30 pm Eastern Time through February 8, 2019 at 11:59 pm Eastern Time by dialing toll free for the U.S. 1-844-512-2921 or international 1-412-317-6671 and entering pin number 6654710. A webcast of the call will be archived on the Company’s investor relations website under the Events and Presentations tab.

ABOUT GSI TECHNOLOGY

Founded in 1995, GSI Technology, Inc. is a leading provider of semiconductor memory solutions. GSI’s resources are currently focused on bringing new products to market that leverage existing core strengths, including radiation-hardened memory products for extreme environments, and the APU designed to deliver performance advantages for diverse artificial intelligence applications. GSI Technology is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California and has sales offices in the Americas, Europe, and Asia.  For more information, please visit www.gsitechnology.com.

Contacts:
Investor Relations:
Hayden IR
Kim Rogers
385-831-7337

Company:
GSI Technology, Inc.
Douglas M. Schirle
Chief Financial Officer
408-331-9802

GSI-LOGO.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
