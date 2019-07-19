Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  GSI Technology, Inc.    GSIT

GSI TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(GSIT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

GSI Technology to Attend Jefferies 2019 Semiconductor, Hardware and Communications Infrastructure Summit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/19/2019 | 12:07pm EDT

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSI Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: GSIT), a leading provider of memory solutions for the networking, telecommunications, and military markets, and developer of the Associative Processing Unit (APU), an artificial intelligence processor, will participate in the Jefferies 2019 Semiconductor, Hardware and Communications Infrastructure Summit being held at the Ritz-Carlton in Chicago, Illinois. GSI management will host one-on-one meetings on Tuesday, August 27th.

Presentation materials used by the Company at the conference can be found on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.gsitechnology.com. Interested investors should contact their Jefferies sales representative to secure a meeting time.

ABOUT GSI TECHNOLOGY

Founded in 1995, GSI Technology, Inc. is a leading provider of semiconductor memory solutions. GSI’s resources are currently focused on bringing new products to market that leverage existing core strengths, including radiation-hardened memory products for extreme environments, and the APU designed to deliver performance advantages for diverse artificial intelligence applications. GSI Technology is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California and has sales offices in the Americas, Europe, and Asia.  For more information, please visit www.gsitechnology.com.

Contacts:
Investor Relations:
Hayden IR
Kim Rogers
385-831-7337

Company:
GSI Technology, Inc.
Douglas M. Schirle
Chief Financial Officer
408-331-9802

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GSI TECHNOLOGY, INC.
12:07pGSI Technology to Attend Jefferies 2019 Semiconductor, Hardware and Communica..
GL
12:07pGSI TECHNOLOGY : to Attend Jefferies 2019 Semiconductor, Hardware and Communicat..
AQ
07/15GSI Technology to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results on July 25,..
GL
07/01GSI TECHNOLOGY : to Join the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes
AQ
06/13GSI TECHNOLOGY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
06/12GSI TECHNOLOGY INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statem..
AQ
05/02GSI TECHNOLOGY : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/02GSI TECHNOLOGY : Reports Fourth-Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Results
PU
05/02GSI TECHNOLOGY INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
05/02GSI Technology, Inc. Reports Fourth-Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Results
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 52,7 M
EBIT 2020 3,00 M
Net income 2020 0,50 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 399x
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 3,46x
Capi. / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 182 M
Chart GSI TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
GSI Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GSI TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 7,97  $
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lee-Lean Shu Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ping Tak Wu Vice President-US Operations
Douglas M. Schirle CFO& Principal Accounting Officer
Robert Yau Secretary, Director & Vice President-Engineering
Ruey Lin Lu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GSI TECHNOLOGY, INC.55.06%182
INTEL CORPORATION5.24%223 581
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%212 079
BROADCOM INC13.96%115 354
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS24.00%111 243
NVIDIA CORPORATION27.48%103 640
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group