Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  GSX Techedu Inc.    GSX

GSX TECHEDU INC.

(GSX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GSX 4-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: GSX Shareholders with Substantial Losses Are Encouraged to Contact Barbuto & Johansson, P.A. before the Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 16, 2020 in the GSX Securities Class Action

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/12/2020 | 12:31am EDT

WELLINGTON, Fla., June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Barbuto & Johansson, P.A. ("BARJO" or the "Firm") and Of Counsel, Neil Rothstein, Esq. (with over 30 years of Securities Class Action experience, including cases against ENRON and HALLIBURTON) remind investors that they have until June 16, 2020 to contact the Firm to learn more about the class action filed against GSX TECHEDU, INC. (NYSE: GSX), and appointment of Lead Plaintiff.

The Class Action, ZEQIU WU v. GSX TECHEDU INC., et al., Case No.: 2:20-cv-04457, was filed in the US District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of shareholders alleging violations of federal securities laws.  The complaint alleges, in part, that GSX overstated its profitability, revenue, student enrollment figures, teacher qualifications, and teacher selection process.  Then on April 14, 2020, Citron Research published a report highlighting additional allegations, including that GSX's "2019 revenue was overstated by 70%" and stating that GSX is the "most blatant Chinese stock fraud since 2011."  On May 18, 2020, Muddy Waters Research published a report stating that GSX is a "massive loss-making business" and "is a near-total fraud."  Most recently, on June 2, 2020, Grizzly Research echoed Muddy Waters' investigation when it announced that it believes most of GSX's students are fake, and that student enrollment and revenue are overstated by 900%. 

If you purchased shares of GSX anytime after June 6, 2019 and would like to discuss your options, including petitioning the court for a leadership position, you may, without obligation or cost, contact Anthony Barbuto, at (888) 715-2520 or via email at anthony@barjolaw.com; or Neil Rothstein via email at neil@barjolaw.comShareholders who have suffered substantial losses are encouraged to contact the Firm.  BARJO believes strongly that the choice of a qualified lead plaintiff can have a significant impact on the successful outcome of a case.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

Barbuto & Johansson, P.A.
Anthony Barbuto, Esq.
1-888-715-2520
12773 Forest Hill Blvd., 101
Wellington, FL 33414
http://www.barjolaw.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gsx-4-day-deadline-alert-gsx-shareholders-with-substantial-losses-are-encouraged-to-contact-barbuto--johansson-pa-before-the-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-june-16-2020-in-the-gsx-securities-class-action-301074958.html

SOURCE Barbuto & Johansson, P.A.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GSX TECHEDU INC.
12:31aGSX 4-DAY DEADLINE ALERT : GSX Shareholders with Substantial Losses Are Encourag..
PR
06/10DEADLINE ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Acti..
BU
06/09ONE-WEEK DEADLINE ALERT : Barbuto & Johansson, P.A. Reminds Investors of the Upc..
AQ
06/04GSX TECHEDU : ROSEN, A LONGSTANDING AND TRUSTED FIRM, Reminds GSX Techedu Inc. I..
PR
06/04SCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action ..
PR
06/04SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces It Is Investigating GSX Techedu Inc. (..
BU
06/03GSX TECHEDU : Refutes Grizzly Research's Follow Up Report
PR
06/03CHINESE STOCK DEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Firm of Barbuto & Johansson, P.A. (&ld..
AQ
05/29GSX TECHEDU : Refutes Muddy Waters Research's Follow Up Report
PR
05/27GSX NOTICE : ROSEN, A TRUSTED AND RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages GSX Techedu Inc. I..
BU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group