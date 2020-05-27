Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  GSX Techedu Inc.    GSX

GSX TECHEDU INC.

(GSX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GSX NOTICE: ROSEN, A TRUSTED AND RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages GSX Techedu Inc. Investors to Contact Firm Before Deadline in Class Action Seeking Recovery of Investor Losses – GSX

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/27/2020 | 01:36pm EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) between June 6, 2019, and April 13, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important June 16, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action commenced by the firm. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for GSX investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the GSX class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1841.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) GSX overstated its profitability, revenue, student enrollment figures, teacher qualifications, and teacher selection process; (2) the foregoing, once revealed, was foreseeably likely to have a material negative impact on GSX’s financial results; and (3) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 16, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1841.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GSX TECHEDU INC.
01:36pGSX NOTICE : ROSEN, A TRUSTED AND RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages GSX Techedu Inc. I..
BU
05/21Chinese Stock Update by the Law Firm of Barbuto & Johansson, P.A. – Sen..
AQ
05/21GSX TECHEDU : Notice of Upcoming Shareholder Deadline in the GSX Techedu Inc. Se..
BU
05/19GSX TECHEDU : Refutes Muddy Waters Research's Allegations
PR
05/18GSX TECHEDU SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FOR : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
05/18INVESTOR NOTICE : ROSEN, NATIONAL TRIAL LAWYERS, Reminds GSX Techedu Inc. Invest..
PR
05/14SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Reminds Investors GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) Sued fo..
BU
05/06GSX TECHEDU : Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2020 and a Sh..
PR
05/01GSX TECHEDU : ALERT, ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Investors of Tec..
BU
04/29GSX TECHEDU : Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the GSX Tech..
BU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020 6 729 M
EBIT 2020 623 M
Net income 2020 598 M
Finance 2020 921 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 88,7x
P/E ratio 2021 46,2x
EV / Sales2020 7,71x
EV / Sales2021 4,37x
Capitalization 52 818 M
Chart GSX TECHEDU INC.
Duration : Period :
GSX Techedu Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GSX TECHEDU INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 314,97 CNY
Last Close Price 221,32 CNY
Spread / Highest target 60,5%
Spread / Average Target 42,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xiang Dong Chen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nan Shen Chief Financial Officer
Fan Xin Independent Director
Yiming Hu Independent Director
Ming Liao Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GSX TECHEDU INC.41.90%7 403
TAL EDUCATION GROUP18.92%33 919
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.0.29%4 505
KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED60.48%3 617
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED33.73%3 554
CHINA YUHUA EDUCATION CORPORATION LIMITED44.97%3 268
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group