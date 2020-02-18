GSX Techedu : Fourth Quarter 2019 Presentation

This presentation has been prepared by GSX Techedu Inc. (the "Company") solely for informational purposes and does not constitute an offer to sell or issue or the solicitation of an offer to buy or acquire securities of the Company in any jurisdiction or an inducement to enter into investment activity, nor may it or any part of it form the basis of or be relied on in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever.
This document has been prepared by the Company solely for use at this presentation. The information contained in this presentation, including the Company's unaudited result of operation for the fourth quarter of 2019, has not been independently verified. No representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or the opinions contained herein. None of the Company or any of its affiliates, directors, officers, advisors or representatives will be liable (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising from or in connection with this presentation.
This presentation contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include descriptions regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company or its officers with respect to the consolidated results of operations and financial condition of the Company, which can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Such forward- looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ from those in the forward- looking statements as a result of various factors and assumptions. The Company or any of its affiliates, directors, officers, advisors or representatives has no obligation and does not undertake to revise forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or circumstances after the date of this presentation, except as required by law.
1
OUR MISSION
MAKE EDUCATION BETTER THROUGH TECHNOLOGY
2
Leadership in China's Online K-12Large-classAfter-school Tutoring Market(1)
Higher
Quality
LIVE
Higher
Higher
Efficiency
ONLINE
LARGE-
Profitability
CLASS
Laser-focused on Online Live Large-class Tutoring
Note:
(1)
3rd largest online K-12large-classafter-school tutoring service provider in China in terms of gross billings in 2018, according to Frost & Sullivan
3
GSX Q4 FY2019 Overview
Total Enrollments(1)
Gross Billings
Net Revenues
1,120,000
RMB 1,579mn
RMB 935mn
290%
Q4 FY2019 vs
396%
Q4 FY2019 vs
413%
Q4 FY2019 vs
YoY growth
YoY growth
YoY growth
Q4 FY2018
Q4 FY2018
Q4 FY2018
Net Profit
RMB 174mn
(GAAP)
RMB 198mn
(Non-GAAP)(2)
21% Q4 FY2019 adjusted net margin(2)
Notes:
"Total enrollments" for a certain period refer to the cumulative number of courses (priced at or above RMB9.9) enrolled in and paid for by the students, including multiple paid courses enrolled in and paid for by the same student
Adjusting for share-based compensation expenses of RMB 23mn
4
Company Highlights
01
Leadership in China's online K-12large-classafter-school tutoring
market
02
Superior education quality
03
Robust proprietary technology infrastructure and application
04
Highly scalable business model with exceptional operating efficiency
05
Renowned founder and seasoned management team with a
corporate
DNA of student service
5
Our Comprehensive Courses and Service Offerings
Core expertise in online K-12 courses across all primary and secondary grades
Elementary School
Middle School
High School
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
Mathematics
English
Chinese
Physics
Chemistry
Biology
History
Geography
Political Science
Offered by us
6
Superior Education Quality
High Quality Instructors and Professional Tutors
High Quality Instructors
Teaching and being role model
Graduates from PKU and TSU
Disseminate China's scarce high
as well as the Ivy League
quality teaching resources through
Seasoned academic gurus
specialization and collaboration
from top education institutions
Centralized
Highest average compensation
Recruitment
among the online service providers
System
Professional Tutors
Tutoring and providing emotional support
Proficient in the relevant subjects
Responsible
Able to communicate and learn fast
Fresh and recent graduates of reputable universities in China
33 links of work flow
7
Superior Education Quality
In-house Curriculum Development
Continuous
feedback from
education quality assurance team
Continuous
feedback from
students
Education Content Development Process
Involvement of both
Closely follow up
Substantially all of our course materials are
instructors and course
with the national
designed and developed in-house
development experts
syllabus
1
2
8In-House
Education Content Development Team Members
Dedicated content development experts
Instructors directly involved in the development process
7
6
5
Deliver hard
Standardized
copies to students
curriculum
3
4
Course outlines
Multiple rounds of interview and pilot testing for up to 6- 12 months
Format and design
are further tailor made to cater to online class format
Interactive live broadcasting courseware
TextbooksExercise
8
Superior Education Quality
Robust Proprietary Technology Infrastructure and Application
Live Broadcasting
Since July 2014
A maximum of 100,000 students
Average delay time <300 milliseconds
"BOSS"(1) and
Business Intelligence
System
Manage courses, students and exercise performance feedback in a seamless manner
Timelyanalyze data
Proprietary
Improvement
in
Technology
Operational
Efficiency
AI and Big Data
>15,000 dimensions student behavioral data
Self-reinforced feedback loop
Auto-feed practice questions
Efficient operations
High quality course offerings
Engaged student learning experience
Note:
Business Operations Support System
9
Our Experienced Management Team and Distinguished Board
Larry Xiangdong Chen Founder, Chairman and CEO
Chairman and CEO since our inception
Visionary and renowned industry leader with more than 30 years of experience in the education industry
Ming Liao Independent Director
Independent director since June 2019
Founding partner and director of Prospect Avenue Capital since July 2016
Yiming Hu Independent Director
Independent director since June 2019
Chairman of the board of Dongfang Beidou Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd since April 2018
Xin Fan Independent Director
Independent director since June 2019
Chief Financial Officer of Bilibili Inc (NASDAQ:BILI) since September 2017
Xiuping Qi Vice President
Vice president since May 2016
Previously worked at Qunar and Alibaba
Wei Liu Vice President
Vice president since November 2018
Previously worked at Sohu and Accenture
Nan Shen Chief Financial Officer
Chief Financial Officer since December 2018
Previously worked at China Sinoedu Co., Ltd. and PwC
>60 years of combined
Strong
Corporate DNA of student
Tech-savvy
Passion for Education
industry experience
organizational capability
services
10
Phenomenal Business Growth
Net Revenues(1)
(RMB millions)
FY18: RMB 397mn FY19: RMB 2,115mn
Adjusted Gross Profit(2)
(RMB millions)
80%
Margin%
100%
73%
73%
56%
61%
62%
69%
70%
900
YoY: 413% growth
935
1,000
50%
-
800
(50%)
YoY: 499% growth
745
800
700
600
500
557
600
47 69
354
269
182
99
(100%)
(150%)
400
(200%)
200
(250%)
26 42
125
62
406
257
188
400
300
200
100
(300%)
-
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
Accelerating YoY Increase:
5.4x
5.7x
5.1x
5.6x
5.1x
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
Notes:
11
(1)
Revenues net of discount, value added tax and related surcharges
(2)
Adjusted gross profit has excluded share-based compensation; GAAP gross margin in Q4 FY2019 is 79%
Phenomenal Business Growth (Cont'd)
Total Enrollments(1)
Gross Billings
(Thousands)
(RMB millions)
YoY: 396% growth
1,579
1,200
1,600
1,120
YoY: 291% growth
1,400
1,000
1,200
820
800
1,000
880
592
800
600
599
600
400
287
241
318
300
400
169
211
200
169
107
200
71
61
-
-
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
Notes:
(1)
"Total enrollments" for a certain period refer to the cumulative number of courses (priced at or above RMB9.9) enrolled in and paid for by the students, including multiple paid courses enrolled in and paid for by the same student
12
Rapid Improvement in Profitability
Adjusted Operating (Loss) / Profit(1)
(RMB millions) Margin%
16%
17%
20%
240
(8%)
0%
0%
9%
1%
-
191
190
(100%)
140
(200%)
90
(300%)
47
(400%)
28
31
40
0
0
7
(500%)
(4)
(10)
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
Adjusted Net (Loss) / Profit(2)
(RMB millions)
21%
Margin%
0%
1%
15%
14%
9%
4%
(7%)
-
198
(100%)
(200%)
(300%)
28
38
31
(400%)
20
0 1
(500%)(3)
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
240
190
140
90
40
(10)
Notes:
13
(1)
Adjusted operating profit / (losses) has excluded share-based compensation; GAAP operating profit in Q4 FY2019 is RMB168mn
(2)
Adjusted net profits / (losses) have excluded share-based compensation; GAAP net profits in Q4 FY2019 is RMB174mn
Strong Cash Flows and Robust Balance Sheet
Operating Cash Flows
Cash and Cash Equivalents, Short-term and Long-term Investments
(RMB millions)
(RMB millions, as of the end of each period)
2,736
1,285
242
236
35
(50)
2017
2018
2019
2017
2018
2019
14
Our Growth Strategies
1
2
3
4
5
Continue to
enhance the
Strengthen
quality of
Attract and
technologies
education
Expand course
Enhance brand
develop
and data
services and
offerings
recognition
teaching talent
analytics
students'
capabilities
learning
experience
Enhance Student Engagement and Increase Paid Course Enrollment
15
Thank You
Investor Relations Contact:
Sandy Qin, CFA
ir@genshuixue.com
Tower C, Beyondsoft Building, 7 East Zone, 10 Xibeiwang East Road, Haidian District, Beijing 100193
GSX Techedu Inc. published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 06:22:05 UTC