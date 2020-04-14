Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  GSX Techedu Inc.    GSX

GSX TECHEDU INC.

(GSX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP :, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) on Behalf of Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/14/2020 | 07:01pm EDT

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of GSX Techedu Inc. ("GSX" or the Company") (NYSE: GSX) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of the federal securities laws.

If you suffered a loss on your GSX investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information here or contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, via email shareholders@glancylaw.com or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On April 14, 2020, the investment analyst Citron Research issued a report on GSX entitled "GSX Techedu Inc – The Most Blatant Chinese Stock Fraud since 2011." The Citron Report claimed that the Company "is overstating revenue by up to 70% and should immediately halt trading and launch an internal investigation."

On this news, the Company’s American Depositary Share (“ADS”) price fell sharply during intra-day trading, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

Whistleblower Notice: Persons with non-public information regarding GSX should consider their options to aid the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower Program. Under the program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Charles H. Linehan at 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224 or email shareholders@glancylaw.com.

About GPM

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP is a premier law firm representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. ISS Securities Class Action Services has consistently ranked GPM in its annual SCAS Top 50 Report. In 2018, GPM was ranked a top five law firm in number of securities class action settlements, and a top six law firm for total dollar size of settlements. With four offices across the country, GPM’s nearly 40 attorneys have won groundbreaking rulings and recovered billions of dollars for investors and consumers in securities, antitrust, consumer, and employment class actions. GPM’s lawyers have handled cases covering a wide spectrum of corporate misconduct including cases involving financial restatements, internal control weaknesses, earnings management, fraudulent earnings guidance and forward looking statements, auditor misconduct, insider trading, violations of FDA regulations, actions resulting in FDA and DOJ investigations, and many other forms of corporate misconduct. GPM’s attorneys have worked on securities cases relating to nearly all industries and sectors in the financial markets, including, energy, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, real estate and REITs, financial, insurance, information technology, health care, biotech, cryptocurrency, medical devices, and many more. GPM’s past successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications such as The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron’s, Investor’s Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GSX TECHEDU INC.
07:49pHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORN : Firm Investigating Possible Securities Fr..
PR
07:01pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Inv..
BU
06:01pTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation on Behalf of GSX Tech..
BU
05:15pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of GSX Techedu Inc. (G..
BU
02:37pInvestigation of GSX Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC
BU
02:34pINVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
01:19pROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims ..
BU
11:19aGSX TECHEDU (GSX) ALERT : Johnson Fistel Investigates GSX Techedu Inc.; Investor..
PR
04/08GSX TECHEDU : Announces Dial-in Details for Conference Call on April 9, 2020
PR
04/08GSX TECHEDU : to Hold a Conference Call on April 9, 2020
PR
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020 6 117 M
EBIT 2020 771 M
Net income 2020 670 M
Finance 2020 863 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 10,5x
P/E ratio 2021 5,29x
EV / Sales2020 1,08x
EV / Sales2021 0,46x
Capitalization 7 446 M
Chart GSX TECHEDU INC.
Duration : Period :
GSX Techedu Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GSX TECHEDU INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 310,45  CNY
Last Close Price 31,20  CNY
Spread / Highest target 1 070%
Spread / Average Target 895%
Spread / Lowest Target 347%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xiang Dong Chen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nan Shen Chief Financial Officer
Fan Xin Independent Director
Yiming Hu Independent Director
Ming Liao Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GSX TECHEDU INC.43.64%7 493
TAL EDUCATION GROUP7.47%30 652
KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED1.27%3 856
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.-20.87%3 619
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED0.56%2 783
CHINA YUHUA EDUCATION CORPORATION LIMITED1.88%2 545
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group