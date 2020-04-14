Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  GSX Techedu Inc.    GSX

GSX TECHEDU INC.

(GSX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Investigation of GSX Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/14/2020 | 02:37pm EDT

Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether GSX Techedu Inc. (“GSX” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GSX) complied with federal securities laws. On April 14, 2020, Citron Research published a report outlining its belief that GSX has been materially overstating its revenue. The price of GSX’s stock fell following the announcement.

If you purchased shares of GSX and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Luke R. Kennedy at lkennedy@holzerlaw.com, or at www.holzerlaw.com to discuss your legal rights.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC is an Atlanta, Georgia law firm that dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey D. Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GSX TECHEDU INC.
02:37pInvestigation of GSX Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC
BU
02:34pINVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
01:19pROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims ..
BU
11:19aGSX TECHEDU (GSX) ALERT : Johnson Fistel Investigates GSX Techedu Inc.; Investor..
PR
04/08GSX TECHEDU : Announces Dial-in Details for Conference Call on April 9, 2020
PR
04/08GSX TECHEDU : to Hold a Conference Call on April 9, 2020
PR
04/06GSX TECHEDU : Answers Frequently Asked Questions on its Annual Report for Fiscal..
PR
04/03GSX TECHEDU : Files 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F
PR
02/18GSX TECHEDU : Fourth Quarter 2019 Presentation
PU
02/18GSX TECHEDU : Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year..
PR
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020 6 117 M
EBIT 2020 771 M
Net income 2020 670 M
Finance 2020 863 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 74,5x
P/E ratio 2021 37,5x
EV / Sales2020 8,49x
EV / Sales2021 4,87x
Capitalization 52 829 M
Chart GSX TECHEDU INC.
Duration : Period :
GSX Techedu Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GSX TECHEDU INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 310,45  CNY
Last Close Price 221,37  CNY
Spread / Highest target 65,0%
Spread / Average Target 40,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xiang Dong Chen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nan Shen Chief Financial Officer
Fan Xin Independent Director
Yiming Hu Independent Director
Ming Liao Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GSX TECHEDU INC.43.64%7 493
TAL EDUCATION GROUP7.47%30 652
KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED1.27%3 856
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.-20.87%3 619
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED0.56%2 783
CHINA YUHUA EDUCATION CORPORATION LIMITED1.88%2 545
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group