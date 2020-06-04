Log in
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP : Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) and Upcoming Deadline

06/04/2020 | 03:27pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is reminding investors of a federal class action lawsuit pending in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey against GSX Techedu Inc. ("GSX Techedu" or the "Company") (NYSE: GSX) and the June 16, 2020 deadline to move for lead plaintiff. 

If you purchased GSX Techedu shares between June 6, 2019 and April 13, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"), and have suffered a loss, realized or unrealized, you are encouraged to contact attorney Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312, or at jzimmerman@scott-scott.com, or to visit the GSX Techedu page on Scott+Scott's website at https://scott-scott.com/case/gsx-techedu-inc/.

According to the Complaint, throughout the Class Period, GSX Techedu and other named defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that GSX Techedu overstated its profitability, revenue, student enrollment figures, teacher qualifications, and teacher selection process.  Further, when the truth was revealed, the Complaint states that the Company's stock declined, causing shareholders to suffer significant losses and damages.

What You Can Do

If you purchased GSX Techedu stock between June 6, 2019 and April 13, 2020, inclusive, or if you have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312, or at jzimmerman@scott-scott.com, or to visit the GSX Techedu page on Scott+Scott's website at https://scott-scott.com/case/gsx-techedu-inc/. The deadline to move for lead plaintiff is June 16, 2020.

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United States.  The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

CONTACT:

Jonathan Zimmerman
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP
230 Park Avenue, 17th Floor, New York, NY 10169-1820
(888) 398-9312
jzimmerman@scott-scott.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scottscott-attorneys-at-law-llp-reminds-investors-of-securities-class-action-against-gsx-techedu-inc-gsx-and-upcoming-deadline-301070954.html

SOURCE Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
