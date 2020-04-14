Log in
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces Investigation on Behalf of GSX Techedu Inc. Investors (GSX)

04/14/2020 | 06:01pm EDT

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation on behalf of GSX Techedu Inc. ("GSX" or the Company") (NYSE: GSX) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On April 14, 2020, the investment analyst Citron Research issued a report on GSX entitled "GSX Techedu Inc – The Most Blatant Chinese Stock Fraud since 2011." The Citron Report claimed that the Company "is overstating revenue by up to 70% and should immediately halt trading and launch an internal investigation."

On this news, the Company’s American Depositary Share (“ADS”) price fell sharply during intra-day trading thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased GSX securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020 6 117 M
EBIT 2020 771 M
Net income 2020 670 M
Finance 2020 863 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 10,5x
P/E ratio 2021 5,29x
EV / Sales2020 1,08x
EV / Sales2021 0,46x
Capitalization 7 493 M
Chart GSX TECHEDU INC.
Duration : Period :
GSX Techedu Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GSX TECHEDU INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 310,45  CNY
Last Close Price 31,20  CNY
Spread / Highest target 1 070%
Spread / Average Target 895%
Spread / Lowest Target 347%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xiang Dong Chen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nan Shen Chief Financial Officer
Fan Xin Independent Director
Yiming Hu Independent Director
Ming Liao Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GSX TECHEDU INC.43.64%7 493
TAL EDUCATION GROUP7.47%30 652
KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED1.27%3 856
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.-20.87%3 619
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED0.56%2 783
CHINA YUHUA EDUCATION CORPORATION LIMITED1.88%2 545
