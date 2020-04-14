The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces Investigation on Behalf of GSX Techedu Inc. Investors (GSX)

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation on behalf of GSX Techedu Inc. ("GSX" or the Company") (NYSE: GSX) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On April 14, 2020, the investment analyst Citron Research issued a report on GSX entitled "GSX Techedu Inc – The Most Blatant Chinese Stock Fraud since 2011." The Citron Report claimed that the Company "is overstating revenue by up to 70% and should immediately halt trading and launch an internal investigation."

On this news, the Company’s American Depositary Share (“ADS”) price fell sharply during intra-day trading thereby injuring investors.

