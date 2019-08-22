|
GSX Techedu Inc. : Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2019
BEIJING, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) ("GSX" or the "Company"), a leading online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.
Highlights for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019[1]
- Net revenues increased 413.4% year-over-year to RMB353.7 million from RMB68.9 million in the same period of 2018.
- Gross billings[2] increased 462.4% year-over-year to RMB599.4 million from RMB106.6 million in the same period of 2018.
- Gross profit margin[3] increased to 71.4% from 61.4% in the same period of 2018.
- Non-GAAP gross profit margin increased to 72.6% from 61.5% in the same period of 2018.
- Income from operations increased to RMB16.2 million from loss from operations of RMB0.5 million in the same period of 2018.
- Non-GAAP income from operations increased to RMB31.1 million from RMB0.2 million in the same period of 2018.
- Total enrollments increased 250.3% to 592,000 from 169,000 in the same period of 2018.
Highlights for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019[1]
- Net revenues increased 437.9% year-over-year to RMB622.8 million from RMB115.8 million in the same period of 2018.
- Gross billings[2] increased 436.8% year-over-year to RMB899.5 million from RMB167.6 million in the same period of 2018.
- Gross profit margin[3] increased to 70.6% from 59.2% in the same period of 2018.
- Non-GAAP gross profit margin increased to 71.4% from 59.2% in the same period of 2018.
- Income from operations increased to RMB59.0 million from loss from operations of RMB4.7 million in the same period of 2018.
- Non-GAAP income from operations increased to RMB77.6 million from non-GAAP loss from operations of RMB3.8 million in the same period of 2018.
- Total enrollments increased 234.6% to 803,000 from 240,000 in the same period of 2018.
[1] For a reconciliation of non-GAAP numbers, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures" at the end of this press release. Non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP net income exclude share-based compensation expenses.
[2] Gross billings is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as the total amount of cash received for the sale of course offerings in such period, net of the total amount of refunds in such period. See "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures" elsewhere in this press release.
[3] Defined as gross profit as a percentage of net revenues.
Financial and Operating Data——Second Quarter and First Six Months of 2019
(In thousands of RMB, except for per student enrollments and percentages)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2018
2019
Pct. Change
Net revenues
68,886
353,679
413.4%
Gross billings
106,568
599,373
462.4%
Gross profit margin
61.4%
71.4%
16.3%
Non-GAAP gross profit margin
61.5%
72.6%
18.0%
(Loss) income from operations
(539)
16,226
NM
Non-GAAP income from operations
170
31,087
18,186.5%
Total enrollments
169,000
592,000
250.3%
Six Months Ended June 30,
2018
2019
Pct. Change
Net revenues
115,797
622,834
437.9%
Gross billings
167,567
899,468
436.8%
Gross profit margin
59.2%
70.6%
19.3%
Non-GAAP gross profit margin
59.2%
71.4%
20.6%
(Loss) income from operations
(4,699)
58,953
NM
Non-GAAP (loss) income from operations
(3,777)
77,636
NM
Total enrollments
240,000
803,000
234.6%
Larry Xiangdong Chen, GSX's founder, chairman of board of directors and chief executive officer, commented, "We continue to focus on online-live-large-class tutoring, which we believe most effectively leverages our extremely high teaching quality since we focus on hiring only the very best teachers in China. This, combined with our cutting edge technology, effectively ensures the best learning results for students. Our continued emphasis on improving our organizational capabilities, collaborative execution and employee training and development is giving us a growing number of competitive advantages and has been contributing to higher conversion and retention rate. We have created an entirely new model in terms of how to provide individualized service and unique value to both students and their parents. This solid foundation should help us generate sustainable value and profitable growth over the long-term."
Shannon Shen, chief financial officer of GSX, commented, "We entered 2019 with robust growth in the first quarter, and I am pleased to report that the strong momentum across all of our key operating metrics helped drive the strong financial performance during the second quarter. Our gross billings in the second quarter increased 462.4% year-over-year to RMB599.4 million, and our net revenue increased 413.4% year-over-year to RMB353.7 million, demonstrating that we have been effectively executing our strategy, and that our unique education model is resonating with parents and supporting their kids in China's highly competitive education environment."
Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2019
Net Revenues
Net revenues reached RMB353.7 million, a 413.4% increase from RMB68.9 million in the second quarter of 2018. The increase was mainly driven by the higher level of tuition fees we charged our K-12 students and the growth in paid course enrollments in our K-12 courses.
Cost of revenues
Cost of revenues rose 280.8% to RMB101.2 million from RMB26.6 million in the second quarter of 2018. The increase was mainly due to an increase in compensation for instructors and tutors.
Gross Profit
Gross profit increased 496.7% to RMB252.5 million from RMB42.3 million in the second quarter of 2018. Gross profit margin increased to 71.4% from 61.4% in the same period of 2018, primarily as a result of economies of scale.
Non-GAAP gross profit increased 506.5% to RMB256.9 million from RMB42.4 million in the same period of 2018. Non-GAAP gross profit margin increased to 72.6% from 61.5% in the same period of 2018.
Operating Expenses
Operating expenses were RMB236.3 million, a 451.3% increase from RMB42.9 million in the second quarter of 2018.
Selling expenses increased to RMB169.0 million from RMB18.4 million in the second quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily a result of higher marketing expenses to expand the customer base and enhance the brand, as well as an increase in compensation to sales and marketing staff.
Research and development expenses increased 164.2% to RMB41.1 million from RMB15.6 million in the second quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily due to a rise in the number of courses professionals, educational content professionals and technology development personnel, as well as an increase in compensation for such staff.
General and administrative expenses increased 194.3% to RMB26.1 million from RMB8.9 million in the second quarter of 2018. The rise in general and administrative expenses was mainly due to an increase of the number of general and administrative personnel and an increase in compensation paid to general and administrative staff.
(Loss) Income from Operations
Income from operations increased to RMB16.2 million from a loss from operations of RMB0.5 million in the second quarter of 2018.
Non-GAAP income from operations increased to RMB31.1 million from RMB0.2 million in the second quarter of 2018.
Net (Loss) Income
Net income increased to RMB16.4 million from a net loss of RMB0.4 million in the second quarter of 2018.
Non-GAAP net income increased to RMB31.2 million from RMB0.3 million in the second quarter of 2018.
Basic and Diluted Net Income per ADS
Basic and diluted net income per ADS was RMB0.04 and RMB0.04, respectively, in the second quarter of fiscal year 2019.
Cash and Cash Equivalents, and Short-Term Investments
As of June 30, 2019, the Company had RMB60.1 million of cash and cash equivalents and RMB1,686.5 million of short-term investments, compared with RMB33.3 million of cash and cash equivalents and RMB198.0 million of short-term investments as of December 31, 2018.
Deferred Revenue
As of June 30, 2019, the Company's deferred revenue balance was RMB503.7 million, an increase of 85.1% from RMB272.0 million as of December 31, 2018. Deferred revenue primarily consisted of tuition collected in advance of the summer and fall semesters.
Financial Results for the First Six Months of 2019
Net Revenues
Net revenues reached RMB622.8 million, a 437.9% increase from RMB115.8 million in the first six months of 2018. The increase was mainly driven by the higher level of tuition fees we charged our K-12 students and the growth in paid course enrollments in our K-12 courses.
Cost of revenues
Cost of revenues rose 287.7% to RMB183.2 million from RMB47.3 million in the first six months of 2018. The increase was mainly due to an increase in compensation for instructors and tutors.
Gross Profit
Gross profit increased 541.4% to RMB439.6 million from RMB68.5 million in the first six months of 2018. Gross profit margin increased to 70.6% from 59.2% in the same period of 2018, primarily as a result of economies of scale.
Non-GAAP gross profit increased by 547.9% to RMB444.5 million from RMB68.6 million in the same period of 2018. Non-GAAP gross profit margin increased to 71.4% from 59.2% in the same period of 2018.
Operating Expenses
Operating expenses were RMB380.6 million, an increase of 419.7% from RMB73.2 million in the first six months of 2018.
Selling expenses increased to RMB268.6 million from RMB32.3 million in the first six months of 2018. The increase in selling expenses was primarily a result of more marketing expenses to expand the customer base and for brand enhancement, as well as an increase in compensation for sales and marketing staff.
Research and development expenses increased 160.3% to RMB71.6 million from RMB27.5 million in the first six month of 2018. The increase was primarily due to a rise in the number of courses professionals, educational content professionals and technology development personnel, as well as an increase in compensation paid to such staff.
General and administrative expenses increased 201.4% to RMB40.5 million from RMB13.4 million in the first six months of 2018. The rise in general and administrative expenses was mainly due to an increase in the number of general and administrative personnel and an increase in compensation paid to general and administrative staff.
(Loss) Income from Operations
Income from operations increased to RMB59.0 million from a loss from operations of RMB4.7 million in the first six months of 2018.
Non-GAAP income from operations increased to RMB77.6 million from non-GAAP loss from operations of RMB3.8 million in the first six months of 2018.
Net (Loss) Income
Net income increased to RMB50.3 million from a net loss of RMB4.0 million in the first six months of 2018.
Non-GAAP net income increased to RMB68.9 million from non-GAAP net loss of RMB3.1 million in the first six months of 2018.
Basic and Diluted Net Income per ADS
Basic and diluted net income per ADS were RMB0.18 and RMB0.17 respectively, in the first six months of 2019.
Share count
As of June 30, 2019, the Company had 156,650,000 ordinary shares outstanding.
Recent Developments
Initial Public Offering ("IPO")
On June 6, 2019, the Company completed an IPO on the New York Stock Exchange. Including the partial exercise of a greenshoe, the Company sold a total of 20,532,000 ADSs, representing 13,688,000 Class A ordinary shares, raising USD215.6 million. The Company received a total of net proceeds of USD200.5 million.
Business Outlook
Based on the Company's current estimates, total net revenues for the third quarter of 2019 are expected to be between RMB486 million and RMB506 million, representing an increase of 390.9% to 411.1% on a year-over-year basis. These estimates reflect the Company's current expectations, which are subject to change.
Conference Call
The company will hold an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM on the same day, Beijing/Hong Kong Time). Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:
International:
1-412-902-4272
US:
1-888-346-8982
Hong Kong:
800-905945
Mainland China:
4001-201203
Passcode:
GSX
A telephone replay will be available two hours after the conclusion of the conference call through August 29, 2019. The dial-in details are:
International:
1-412-317-0088
US:
1-877-344-7529
Passcode:
10134202
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://gsx.investorroom.com/.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the outlook for the third quarter of 2019 and GSX's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's ability to continue to attract students to enroll in its courses; the Company's ability to continue to recruit, train and retain qualified teachers; the Company's ability to improve the content of its existing course offerings and to develop new courses; the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand; the Company's ability to maintain and continue to improve its teaching results; and the Company's ability to compete effectively against its competitors. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's reports filed with, or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and GSX undertakes no duty to update such information or any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
About GSX Techedu Inc.
GSX Techedu Inc. is a technology-driven education company and leading online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. GSX offers K-12 courses covering all primary and secondary grades as well as foreign language, professional and interest courses. GSX adopts an online live large-class format to deliver its courses, which the Company believes is the most effective and scalable model to disseminate scarce high-quality teaching resources to aspiring students in China. Big data analytics permeates each aspect of the Company's business and facilitates the application of the latest technology to improve teaching delivery, student learning experience, and operational efficiency.
About Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company uses gross billings, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP (loss) income from operations and non-GAAP net (loss) income, each a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes.
The Company defines gross billings for a specific period as the total amount of cash received for the sale of course offerings in such period, net of the total amount of refunds in such period. The Company's management uses gross billings as a performance measurement because the Company generally bills its students for the entire course fee at the time of sale of its course offerings and recognizes revenue proportionally as the classes are delivered over a period typically ranging from 1 to 6 months. For some courses, the Company continues to provide students with 12 months to 36 months access to the pre-recorded audio-video courses after the online live courses are delivered. The related revenue for playback is recognized proportionally over the playback period. The Company believes that gross billings provides valuable insight into the sales of its course packages and the performance of its business. As gross billings has material limitations as an analytical metrics and may not be calculated in the same manner by all companies, it may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies.
Non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP (loss) income from operations and non-GAAP net (loss) income exclude share-based compensation expenses, and such adjustment has no impacts on income tax. GSX believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and liquidity by excluding share-based expenses that may not be indicative of its operating performance from a cash perspective. GSX believes that both management and investors benefit from these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to GSX's historical performance. A limitation of using non-GAAP measures is that these non-GAAP measures exclude share-based compensation charges that have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant recurring expense in the Company's business.
The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures" set forth at the end of this release.
The accompanying tables have more details on the reconciliations between GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures.
Exchange Rate
The Company's business is primarily conducted in China and the significant majority of revenues generated are denominated in Renminbi ("RMB"). This announcement contains currency conversions of RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("USD") solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to USD are made at a rate of RMB 6.8650 to USD1.00, the effective noon buying rate for June 28, 2019 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized or settled into USD at that rate on June 28, 2019, or at any other rate.
For further information, please contact:
GSX Techedu Inc.
E-mail: ir@baijiahulian.com
Christensen
In China
Mr. Christian Arnell
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: carnell@christensenir.com
In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: lbergkamp@christensenir.com
GSX Techedu Inc.
Unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets
(In thousands of RMB and USD, except for share, per share and per ADS data)
As of
December 31,
As of June 30,
2018
2019
2019
RMB
RMB
USD
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
33,259
60,100
8,755
Short-term investments
197,991
1,686,491
245,665
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
48,841
148,372
21,613
Amounts due from related parties
710
-
-
Total current assets
280,801
1,894,963
276,033
Non-current assets
Operating lease right-of-use assets
-
216,012
31,466
Property, equipment and software, net
16,779
31,769
4,628
Intangible assets
237
150
22
Long-term investments
5,221
5,385
784
Goodwill
331
331
48
Deferred tax assets
31,266
22,362
3,257
Rental deposit
3,508
9,395
1,369
Other non-current assets
60
265
39
Total ASSETS
338,203
2,180,632
317,646
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
(including accrued expenses and other
current liabilities of the consolidated VIE
without recourse to the Group of
RMB51,445 and RMB96,947 as of
December 31, 2018 and June 30, 2019,
respectively)
57,244
109,177
15,904
Deferred revenue, current portion of the
consolidated VIE without recourse to the
Group
263,330
494,108
71,975
Current portion of operating lease liabilities of the
consolidated VIE without recourse to the
Group
-
57,281
8,344
Income tax payable of the consolidated VIE
without recourse to the Group
-
5,327
776
Amounts due to related parties (including
amounts due to related parties of the
consolidated VIE without recourse to the
Group of RMB960 and RMB460 as of
December 31, 2018 and June 30, 2019,
respectively)
35,338
460
67
Total Current liabilities
355,912
666,353
97,066
GSX Techedu Inc.
Unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets
(In thousands of RMB and USD, except for share, per share and per ADS data)
As of
December 31,
As of June 30,
2018
2019
2019
RMB
RMB
USD
Non-current liabilities
Deferred revenue, non-current portion of the
consolidated VIE without recourse to the
Group
8,711
9,547
1,391
Non-current portion of operating lease
liabilities of the consolidated VIE without
recourse to the Group
-
154,265
22,471
Deferred tax liabilities of the consolidated
VIE without recourse to the Group
59
38
6
TOTAL LIABILITIES
364,682
830,203
120,934
MEZZANINE EQUITY
Series A convertible redeemable preferred
shares
466,060
-
-
SHAREHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) EQUITY
Ordinary shares
60
104
15
Additional paid-in capital
-
1,807,436
263,283
Accumulated other comprehensive
income/(loss)
1,166
(7,846)
(1,143)
Accumulated deficit
(493,765)
(449,265)
(65,443)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) EQUITY
(492,539)
1,350,429
196,712
TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY
AND TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' (DEFICIT)
EQUITY
338,203
2,180,632
317,646
GSX Techedu Inc.
Unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations
(In thousands of RMB and USD, except for share, per share and per ADS data)
For the three months ended June 30,
2018
2019
2019
RMB
RMB
USD
Net Revenues
68,886
353,679
51,519
Cost of revenues
(26,571)
(101,189)
(14,740)
Gross profit
42,315
252,490
36,779
Operating expenses
Selling expenses
(18,424)
(169,048)
(24,625)
Research and development expenses
(15,566)
(41,128)
(5,991)
General and administrative expenses
(8,864)
(26,088)
(3,800)
Total operating expenses
(42,854)
(236,264)
(34,416)
(Loss) income from operations
(539)
16,226
2,363
Interest income
146
3,990
581
Other (expense) income
(120)
91
13
(Loss) income before provision for income tax
and income from equity method investments
(513)
20,307
2,957
Income tax benefits (expenses)
63
(4,539)
(661)
Income from equity method investments
45
606
88
Net (loss) income
(405)
16,374
2,384
Less: Series A convertible redeemable preferred
shares redemption value accretion
9,733
7,039
1,025
Less: Undistributed earnings allocated to the
participating preferred shares
-
1,682
245
Net (loss) income attributable to GSX Techedu
Inc.'s ordinary shareholders
(10,138)
7,653
1,114
Net (loss) income per ordinary share
Basic
(0.11)
0.06
0.01
Diluted
(0.11)
0.06
0.01
Net (loss) income per ADS
Basic
(0.07)
0.04
0.01
Diluted
(0.07)
0.04
0.01
Weighted average shares used in net (loss)
income per share
Basic
92,224,998
120,701,922
120,701,922
Diluted
92,224,998
129,617,224
129,617,224
Note: Three ADS represents two ordinary shares.
GSX Techedu Inc.
Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures
(In thousands of RMB and USD, except for share, per share and per ADS data)
For the three months ended June 30,
2018
2019
2019
RMB
RMB
USD
Net revenue
68,886
353,679
51,519
Add: VAT and surcharges
4,542
23,121
3,368
Add: ending deferred revenue
91,951
503,655
73,366
Add: ending refund liability
3,771
20,136
2,933
Less: beginning deferred revenue
60,079
291,355
42,441
Less: beginning refund liability
2,503
9,863
1,437
Gross billings (non-GAAP)
106,568
599,373
87,308
For the three months ended June 30,
2018
2019
2019
RMB
RMB
USD
Gross profit
42,315
252,490
36,779
Share-based compensation expense in cost of revenues
47
4,437
646
Non-GAAP gross profit
42,362
256,927
37,425
(Loss) income from operations
(539)
16,226
2,363
Share-based compensation expenses
709
14,861
2,165
Non-GAAP income from operations
170
31,087
4,528
Net (loss) income
(405)
16,374
2,384
Share-based compensation expenses
709
14,861
2,165
Non-GAAP net income
304
31,235
4,549
GSX Techedu Inc.
Unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations
(In thousands of RMB and USD, except for share, per share and per ADS data)
For the six months ended June 30,
2018
2019
2019
RMB
RMB
USD
Net Revenues
115,797
622,834
90,726
Cost of revenues
(47,259)
(183,234)
(26,691)
Gross profit
68,538
439,600
64,035
Operating expenses
Selling expenses
(32,306)
(268,567)
(39,121)
Research and development expenses
(27,490)
(71,570)
(10,425)
General and administrative expenses
(13,441)
(40,510)
(5,901)
Total operating expenses
(73,237)
(380,647)
(55,447)
(Loss) income from operations
(4,699)
58,953
8,588
Interest income
234
5,106
744
Other (expense) income
(50)
624
91
(Loss) income before provision for income tax
and (loss) income from equity method
investments
(4,515)
64,683
9,423
Income tax benefits (expenses)
552
(14,557)
(2,120)
(Loss) income from equity method investments
(45)
139
20
Net (loss) income
(4,008)
50,265
7,323
Less: Series A convertible redeemable preferred
shares redemption value accretion
19,466
16,772
2,443
Less: Undistributed earnings allocated to the
participating preferred shares
-
4,212
614
Net (loss) income attributable to GSX Techedu
Inc.'s ordinary shareholders
(23,474)
29,281
4,266
Net (loss) income per ordinary share
Basic
(0.25)
0.27
0.04
Diluted
(0.25)
0.25
0.04
Net (loss) income per ADS
Basic
(0.17)
0.18
0.03
Diluted
(0.17)
0.17
0.03
Weighted average shares used in net (loss)
income per share
Basic
92,224,998
106,542,125
106,542,125
Diluted
92,224,998
115,457,427
115,457,427
Note: Three ADS represents two ordinary shares.
GSX Techedu Inc.
Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures
(In thousands of RMB and USD, except for share, per share and per ADS data)
For the six months ended June 30,
2018
2019
2019
RMB
RMB
USD
Net revenue
115,797
622,834
90,726
Add: VAT and surcharges
7,636
36,051
5,251
Add: ending deferred revenue
91,951
503,655
73,366
Add: ending refund liability
3,771
20,136
2,933
Less: beginning deferred revenue
46,307
272,041
39,627
Less: beginning refund liability
2,475
11,167
1,627
Less: deferred revenue from the acquisition of
Shanghai Jinyou Education Technology Co., Ltd.
2,806
-
-
Gross billings (non-GAAP)
167,567
899,468
131,022
For the six months ended June 30,
2018
2019
2019
RMB
RMB
USD
Gross profit
68,538
439,600
64,035
Share-based compensation expense in cost of
revenues
59
4,860
708
Non-GAAP gross profit
68,597
444,460
64,743
(Loss) income from operations
(4,699)
58,953
8,588
Share-based compensation expenses
922
18,683
2,721
Non-GAAP (loss) income from operations
(3,777)
77,636
11,309
Net (loss) income
(4,008)
50,265
7,323
Share-based compensation expenses
922
18,683
2,721
Non-GAAP net (loss) income
(3,086)
68,948
10,044
