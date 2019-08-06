Log in
GSX TECHEDU : to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 22, 2019
GSX Techedu : to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 22, 2019

08/06/2019

BEIJING, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) ("GSX Techedu" or the "Company"), a technology-driven education company and leading online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, before U.S. markets open on August 22, 2019.

GSX Techedu's management will hold an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM on the same day, Beijing/Hong Kong Time). Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

International: 

1-412-902-4272

US:        

1-888-346-8982

Hong Kong:  

800-905945

China:      

4001-201203

Passcode:    

GSX

A telephone replay will be available two hours after the conclusion of the conference call through August 29, 2019. The dial-in details are:

International: 

1-412-317-0088

US:        

1-877-344-7529

Passcode:    

10134202

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://gsx.investorroom.com/.

About GSX Techedu Inc.   

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) ("GSX Techedu" or the "Company") is a technology-driven education company and leading online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. GSX Techedu offers K-12 courses covering all primary and secondary grades as well as foreign language, professional and interest courses. GSX Techedu adopts an online live large-class format to deliver its courses, which the Company believes is the most effective and scalable model to disseminate scarce high-quality teaching resources to aspiring students in China. Big data analytics permeates each aspect of the Company's business and facilitates the application of the latest technology to improve teaching delivery, student learning experience, and operational efficiency.

For more information, please contact:

GSX Techedu Inc.
E-mail: ir@baijiahulian.com

Christensen
In China
Mr. Christian Arnell
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: carnell@christensenir.com 

In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: lbergkamp@christensenir.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gsx-techedu-to-report-second-quarter-2019-financial-results-on-august-22-2019-300897005.html

SOURCE GSX Techedu Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
