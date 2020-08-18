Log in
GTI Holdings Limited    3344

GTI HOLDINGS LIMITED

(3344)
  Report
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GTI : INSIDE INFORMATION UPDATE ON WINDING UP PETITIONS

08/18/2020 | 08:36am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GTI HOLDINGS LIMITED

共 享 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Provisional Liquidators Appointed)

(For Restructuring Purposes)

(Stock Code: 3344)

INSIDE INFORMATION

UPDATE ON WINDING UP PETITIONS

This announcement is made by GTI Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 and Rule 13.25 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "SFO").

References are made to the announcements of the Company dated 8 January 2020, 13 January 2020, 5 March 2020, 5 June 2020, 26 June 2020, 13 July 2020 and 15 July 2020 (the "Announcement(s)") in relation to, among other things, the winding up petitions filed against the Company. Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meaning as those defined in the announcement of the Company dated 5 June 2020.

The Company would like to provide update on the status of Petition 1, Petition 2 and Petition 4 as follows:

Petition 1

As disclosed in the Announcement dated 15 July 2020, the hearing of the Petition 1 was fixed on 12 August 2020 at 9:30 a.m.. As informed by the Court, the hearing has been further adjourned to 23 September 2020 at 3:00 p.m..

1

Petition 2 and Petition 4

As disclosed in the Announcement dated 13 July 2020, the Court ordered that the hearing of both cases be adjourned to 27 August 2020 at 10:00 a.m..

Parties have agreed by consent to adjourn the hearing scheduled on 27 August 2020. On 18 August 2020, the Court ordered that the hearing be adjourned to 16 November 2020 at 9:30 a.m..

Further announcement(s) will be made by the Company as and when appropriate in relation to any material development of the Petitions.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should exercise caution when they deal or contemplate dealing in the Company's shares or other securities of the Company.

By Order of the Board

GTI Holdings Limited

(Provisional Liquidators Appointed)

(For Restructuring Purposes)

Poon Sum

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 18 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises (i) Mr. Poon Sum (Chairman), Mr. Ng Kwok Hung Perry, Mr. Hao Xiangbin and Mr. Huang Bin as executive Directors; (ii) Mr. Sui Fuxiang as non-executive Director; and (iii) Mr. Chan Shu Kin, Dr. Tse Kwok Sang and Mr. Chiu Wai Piu as independent non-executive Directors.

2

