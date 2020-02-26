GTN : 2020 Half Year Results Announcement Opens in a new Window

EBITDA is defined as net profit after tax (earnings) before the deduction of interest expense/income, income taxes, depreciation and amortization.

Commenting on the results, William L. Yde III, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of GTN, said "While we are disappointed with the overall half-year results, we are encouraged by the progress we made in second quarter fiscal 2020 vis-a-vis first fiscal quarter 2020. Whereas revenue was down 5% in 1Q FY20 compared to 1Q FY19, second quarter revenue increased 7% when compared to FY19. The stronger revenue had a dramatic impact on Adjusted EBITDA as first quarter FY20 was down 40% compared to the previous year while second quarter was down only 3% compared to 2Q FY19.

Sydney, 27 February 2020 - GTN Limited (ASX: GTN) (Company or GTN), one of the largest broadcast media advertising platforms by audience reach in Australia, Brazil, Canada and the United Kingdom today announced its results for the half-yearended 31 December 2019.

Furthermore, revenue for 2nd quarter FY20 was up in all our markets compared to 2nd quarter FY19, including Australia which was up 6% despite what continues to be a very difficult advertising market.

A portion of our increase in operating costs relate to the initiatives we have taken to try to increase group revenue, which has included hiring additional sales representatives and managers. There is a lag between when these costs are incurred and the results of the investment. We are continually monitoring these costs and will make appropriate adjustments as we go forward. In addition, a significant portion of the cost increase relates to exchange rates, as the currencies in all our markets strengthened relative to the Australia dollar, which results in increased expenses in Australia dollars in our non-Australian markets.

The Australia advertising market continues to be challenging. While revenue was down significantly in 1Q FY20 compared to 1Q FY19, likely in part due to the large revenue increase in 1Q FY19 (+8.5% compared to 1Q FY18), revenue increased 6% in the second quarter compared to second quarter FY19. Adjusted EBITDA also increased in the second quarter FY20 compared to the previous year period. Given the market challenges, we believe this was a good result for the period.

Our Canadian market was very disappointing, with revenue dropping in local currency compared to 1H FY19. However, the majority of the decrease occurred in July and August and 2Q FY20 revenue increased compared to the previous year period. We have hired a new manager in September as well as additional sales staff throughout the period and expect to see continued improvement during 2H FY20.

Brazil once again was our fastest growing market with a 26% revenue increase in local currency in 1H fiscal 2020. During 1H FY20, we opened our eighth market in Brazil, Curitiba. Despite the cost of opening additional markets during the past year, Adjusted EBITDA increased for the half-year period due to the strong revenue growth. We believe there continues to be significant growth available in Brazil from signing additional radio station affiliates in our existing markets, opening new markets and increased utilization of our current inventory.

The United Kingdom posted an increase in revenue in both local currency and AUD which led to an increase in Adjusted EBITDA. Although we believe the UK is a more mature market compared to our other markets, the market continues to be a significant source of cash flow to the Company."

Share Buyback

The Company announced today that it is extending its on-market share buyback for an additional year through 11 March 2021. The maximum size of the buyback is ten percent of the shares outstanding should the GTN stock price trade at a significant discount to its underlying value, however no target share price or minimum repurchase amount has been set.

Since announcing an on-market share buyback in February 2019, GTN has repurchased almost 1.6 million shares for approximately $1.6 million.

Following the end of the blackout period post the release of this announcement the buyback will be restarted.

Macquarie Securities (Australia) Limited is the Company's broker for the buyback.