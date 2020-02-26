GTN : 2020 Half Year Results Announcement Opens in a new Window

GTN Limited results for the half-year ended 31 December 2019
Overview:
-
Revenue $95.7 million, +1% on 1H FY19
-
Revenue slightly over upper end of guidance of $94 million to $95 million
-
NPAT $7.6 million, (29)% on 1H FY19
-
Adjusted EBITDA1 $18.0 million, (20)% on 1H FY19 (consistent with guidance of $17 million to $18 million)
-
Interim dividend declared of $0.014 to holders of record on 13 March 2020 (70% franked)
-
Strong liquidity position with net debt (after cash) of $14.0 million including cash balances of $50.7 million
Sydney, 27 February 2020 - GTN Limited (ASX: GTN) (Company or GTN), one of the largest broadcast media advertising platforms by audience reach in Australia, Brazil, Canada and the United Kingdom today announced its results for the half-yearended 31 December 2019.
Overview of 1H FY20 results
(m)2
Revenue
EBITDA4
Adjusted EBITDA1
NPAT
NPATA3
NPATA per share
|
1H FY20
|
1H FY19
|
% Difference
|
95.7
|
94.4
|
1.4%
|
13.8
|
18.1
|
(23.8) %
|
18.0
|
22.3
|
(19.6) %
|
7.6
|
10.7
|
(28.5) %
|
9.9
|
12.9
|
(23.4) %
|
$0.044
|
$0.057
|
(23.1) %
CEO Comment
Commenting on the results, William L. Yde III, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of GTN, said "While we are disappointed with the overall half-year results, we are encouraged by the progress we made in second quarter fiscal 2020 vis-a-vis first fiscal quarter 2020. Whereas revenue was down 5% in 1Q FY20 compared to 1Q FY19, second quarter revenue increased 7% when compared to FY19. The stronger revenue had a dramatic impact on Adjusted EBITDA as first quarter FY20 was down 40% compared to the previous year while second quarter was down only 3% compared to 2Q FY19.
-
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA adding back the non-cash interest income related to the long-term prepaid affiliation agreement with Southern Cross Austereo which is treated as a financing transaction, transaction costs and foreign exchange gains/losses.
-
Amounts in tables may not add due to rounding. Percentage change based on actual amounts prior to rounding.
-
NPATA is defined as net profit after tax adjusted for the tax effected amortization arising from acquisition related intangible assets.
-
EBITDA is defined as net profit after tax (earnings) before the deduction of interest expense/income, income taxes, depreciation and amortization.
Furthermore, revenue for 2nd quarter FY20 was up in all our markets compared to 2nd quarter FY19, including Australia which was up 6% despite what continues to be a very difficult advertising market.
A portion of our increase in operating costs relate to the initiatives we have taken to try to increase group revenue, which has included hiring additional sales representatives and managers. There is a lag between when these costs are incurred and the results of the investment. We are continually monitoring these costs and will make appropriate adjustments as we go forward. In addition, a significant portion of the cost increase relates to exchange rates, as the currencies in all our markets strengthened relative to the Australia dollar, which results in increased expenses in Australia dollars in our non-Australian markets.
The Australia advertising market continues to be challenging. While revenue was down significantly in 1Q FY20 compared to 1Q FY19, likely in part due to the large revenue increase in 1Q FY19 (+8.5% compared to 1Q FY18), revenue increased 6% in the second quarter compared to second quarter FY19. Adjusted EBITDA also increased in the second quarter FY20 compared to the previous year period. Given the market challenges, we believe this was a good result for the period.
Our Canadian market was very disappointing, with revenue dropping in local currency compared to 1H FY19. However, the majority of the decrease occurred in July and August and 2Q FY20 revenue increased compared to the previous year period. We have hired a new manager in September as well as additional sales staff throughout the period and expect to see continued improvement during 2H FY20.
Brazil once again was our fastest growing market with a 26% revenue increase in local currency in 1H fiscal 2020. During 1H FY20, we opened our eighth market in Brazil, Curitiba. Despite the cost of opening additional markets during the past year, Adjusted EBITDA increased for the half-year period due to the strong revenue growth. We believe there continues to be significant growth available in Brazil from signing additional radio station affiliates in our existing markets, opening new markets and increased utilization of our current inventory.
The United Kingdom posted an increase in revenue in both local currency and AUD which led to an increase in Adjusted EBITDA. Although we believe the UK is a more mature market compared to our other markets, the market continues to be a significant source of cash flow to the Company."
Share Buyback
The Company announced today that it is extending its on-market share buyback for an additional year through 11 March 2021. The maximum size of the buyback is ten percent of the shares outstanding should the GTN stock price trade at a significant discount to its underlying value, however no target share price or minimum repurchase amount has been set.
Since announcing an on-market share buyback in February 2019, GTN has repurchased almost 1.6 million shares for approximately $1.6 million.
Following the end of the blackout period post the release of this announcement the buyback will be restarted.
Macquarie Securities (Australia) Limited is the Company's broker for the buyback.
About GTN Limited
GTN Limited (ASX: GTN) began operations in Australia in 1997 and has grown to become the largest supplier of traffic information reports to radio stations in Australia, United Kingdom, Canada and Brazil (four of the 10 largest advertising markets in the world) and one of the largest broadcast media advertising platforms by audience reach in these operating geographies.
In exchange for providing traffic and information reports, and in certain cases monetary compensation, GTN receives commercial advertising spots adjacent to traffic, news and information reports from its large network of affiliates. These spots are bundled together by GTN and sold to advertisers on a national, regional or specific market basis.
GTN's advertising spots are short in duration, adjacent to engaging information reports and are often read live on the air by well-known radio and television personalities during peak audience hours. GTN's broad audience means it is able to deliver effective radio advertisements with high frequency and expansive reach, enabling advertisers to communicate with high-value demographics cost effectively.
For more information, visit the Company's website at www.gtnetwork.com.au.
Conference Call
GTN Limited will host a conference call at 10:30 a.m. Australian Eastern Daylight time on Thursday, 27 February 2020 to discuss its 1H fiscal 2020 results.
Conference ID Code: 2399604
Dial-in numbers:
-
Australia (toll free): 1800 123 296
-
Australia (toll): +61 2 8038 5221
-
New Zealand: 0800 452 782
-
Hong Kong: 3008 2034
-
Singapore: 800 616 2288
Conference Call Replay
The conference call will be archived following the call. It will be available to be heard at http://www.openbriefing.com/OB/3660.aspx
|
CONTACT:
|
|
Scott Cody
|
GTN Limited
|
Chief Financial Officer & Chief Operating Officer
|
Level 42, Northpoint
|
Ph:
|
+61 2 9963 6760
|
100 Miller Street
|
scott.cody@globaltrafficnet.com
|
North Sydney, NSW 2060
This statement was approved by the Board of Directors of GTN Limited
Additional Financial and Operating Information
1) 1H FY20 revenue of $95.7 million (+1% on 1H FY19)
Revenue exceeded 1H FY19 in the three Company markets outside of Australia (Brazil, Canada and United Kingdom) by 7% while Australian revenue was down 4%. The Company's non-Australian markets accounted for 51% of Group revenue for 1H FY20 compared to 49% in 1H FY19.
1H FY20 revenue by geographic segment
|
(m) 2
|
1H FY20
|
1H FY19
|
% Difference
|
|
|
|
|
|
Australia (ATN)
|
46.8
|
48.6
|
(3.7) %
|
|
|
|
|
Canada (CTN)
|
16.7
|
16.4
|
+1.9 %
|
|
|
|
|
United Kingdom (UKTN)
|
23.3
|
22.5
|
+3.9 %
|
|
|
|
|
Brazil (BTN)
|
8.8
|
6.9
|
+27.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
95.7
|
94.4
|
1.4%
|
|
|
|
Note: Further detail on exchange rates is provided in the Half-Year Report lodged on 27 February 2020.
When measured in local currency, revenue increased in both Brazil and the United Kingdom while decreasing in Canada. Currency had a positive impact reported revenue in all markets outside of Australia for the period.
|
(m) 2
|
1H FY20
|
1H FY19
|
% Difference
|
|
|
|
|
|
Australia (ATN)
|
46.8
|
48.6
|
(3.7) %
|
|
|
|
|
Canada (CTN)
|
15.1
|
15.6
|
(3.2) %
|
|
|
|
|
United Kingdom (UKTN)
|
12.7
|
12.6
|
+1.0 %
|
|
|
|
|
Brazil (BTN)
|
24.4
|
19.4
|
+25.8 %
|
|
|
|
2) Adjusted EBITDA of $18.0 million (-20% on 1H FY19)
|
(m)2
|
1H FY20
|
1H FY19
|
Revenues
|
95.7
|
94.4
|
Network operations and station
|
|
|
compensation expenses
|
(61.0)
|
(57.5)
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
|
|
expenses
|
(20.5)
|
(18.5)
|
Equity based compensation expense
|
(0.3)
|
(0.3)
|
Foreign currency transaction loss
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
(81.9)
|
(76.2)
|
EBITDA
|
13.8
|
18.1
|
Interest income on Southern Cross
|
|
|
Austereo Affiliate Contract
|
4.1
|
4.2
|
Foreign currency transaction loss
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
18.0
|
22.3
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA were negatively impacted by a 7.4% increase in operating expenses. A significant portion of the cost increase can be explained by changes in foreign exchange rates as the weakening of the AUD increased reported expenses in the markets outside Australia which consist of a large portion of overall Group costs. Network operations and station compensation costs were also negatively impacted by a full half-year of costs for Rogers Toronto compared to less than two months in the previous period and additional costs in Brazil, mainly pertaining to the opening of new markets as well as increased station compensation related to both new and existing affiliates. In addition to foreign exchange fluctuations, sales, general and administrative expenses were impacted by additional sales costs in Australia and Canada related to additional and revised staffing to attempt to increase revenue and additional sales costs in Brazil related to additional sales representatives as well as incentive pay for the sales staff due to the strong increase in revenue in this market.
3) NPATA of $9.9 million (-23% on 1H FY19)
Comparative NPATA was negatively impacted by the shortfall in EBITDA for the period less the tax benefit associated with the lower pre-tax profit.
4) Strong liquidity position with net debt after cash of $14.0 million
The Group reported strong cash flow as almost 100% of Adjusted EBITDA became operating free cash flow before capital expenditure.
1H FY20 Cash Flow5
|
(m)2
|
1H FY20
|
1H FY19
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
18.0
|
22.3
|
Non-cash items in Adjusted EBITDA
|
0.3
|
0.3
|
Change in working capital
|
(2.4)
|
(0.9)
|
Impact of Southern Cross Austereo Affiliate
|
|
|
Contract
|
1.0
|
1.0
|
|
Operating free cash flow before capital
|
|
|
expenditure
|
16.9
|
22.7
|
|
Cash capital expenditures
|
(1.7)
|
(2.3)
|
Net free cash flow before financing, tax and
|
|
|
dividends
|
15.2
|
20.4
|
The Group's cash balance was $50.7 million at 31 December 2019. The Group also has a $15 million bank facility which is undrawn as of 31 December 2019.
The Group has outstanding debt principal at 31 December 2019 of $64.7 million (including $4.7 million of leases from the adoption of AASB 16) and net debt (principal less cash balances) of $14.0 million. The ratio of net debt to Adjusted EBITDA was 0.42x at 31 December 2019.
A final dividend for FY19 of $0.032 (70% franked) was paid on 30 September 2019. An interim dividend of $0.014 was declared on 27 February 2020 to holders of record as of 13 March 2020. The interim dividend will be 70% franked.
5) Key operating metrics
GTN's 1H FY20 revenue result was underpinned by increased inventory availability across its four operating geographies.
Key operating metrics by market (local currency)
|
|
Notes
|
Australia
|
|
Radio spots inventory ('000s)
|
1
|
Radio sell-out rate (%)
|
2
|
Average radio spot rate (AUD)
|
3
|
Canada
|
|
Radio spots inventory ('000s)
|
1
|
Radio sell-out rate (%)
|
2
|
Average radio spot rate (CAD)
|
3
|
United Kingdom
|
|
Total radio impacts available ('000)
|
4
|
Radio sell-out rate (%)
|
5
|
Average radio net impact rate (GBP)
|
6
|
Brazil
|
|
Radio spots inventory ('000s)
|
1
|
Radio sell-out rate (%)
|
2
|
Average radio spot rate (BRL)
|
3,7
|
1H FY20
|
1H FY19
|
|
|
540
|
531
|
62%
|
65%
|
135
|
138
|
|
|
342
|
335
|
61%
|
68%
|
68
|
67
|
|
|
9,806
|
9,717
|
99%
|
99%
|
1.3
|
1.3
|
|
|
209
|
139
|
60%
|
60%
|
224
|
272
-
Available radio advertising spots adjacent to traffic, news and information reports.
-
The number of radio spots sold as a percentage of the number of radio spots available.
-
Average price per radio spot sold net of agency commission.
-
The UK market measures inventory and units sold based on impacts instead of spots. An impact is a thousand listener impressions.
-
The number of impressions sold as a percentage of the number of impressions available.
-
Average price per radio impact sold net of agency commission.
-
Not adjusted for taxes or advertising agency incentives that are deducted from net revenue.
Appendix A
Reconciliation of non-IFRS disclosures
Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Profit before income tax
|
Profit before income tax
|
10.7
|
15.1
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
(5.9)
|
(5.5)
|
Finance costs
|
(1.6)
|
(1.8)
|
Interest on bank deposits
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
Interest income on long-term prepaid
|
|
|
affiliate contract
|
4.1
|
4.2
|
EBITDA
|
13.8
|
18.1
|
Interest income on long-term prepaid
|
|
|
affiliate contract
|
4.1
|
4.2
|
Foreign currency transaction loss
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
18.0
|
22.3
|
Reconciliation of Profit (NPAT) to NPATA
|
|
|
Profit (NPAT)
|
7.6
|
10.7
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
|
(tax effected)
|
2.3
|
2.3
|
NPATA
|
9.9
|
12.9
Disclaimer
GTN Limited published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 21:44:34 UTC