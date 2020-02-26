GTN : Appendix 4D and half year financial statements Opens in a new Window 0 02/26/2020 | 04:47pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 1 GTN Limited ABN 38 606 841 801 ASX Half-year information 31 December 2019 2 GTN Limited Half-year ended 31 December 2019 (Previous corresponding period: Half-year ended 31 December 2018) Results for Announcement to the Market $ (,000's) Revenue from ordinary activities up 1.4% To 95,674 Net profit for the period attributable to down members 28.5% To 7,611 Dividends/distributions Amount per security Franked amount per security Final dividend - Year ended 30 June 2019 $0.032 70% Interim FY2020 dividend $0.014 70% Ex-dividend date: 12 March 2020 Record date: 13 March 2020 Payment date: 31 March 2020 Net tangible assets / (liabilities) per security 31 December 31 December 2019 2018 Net tangible assets/ (liabilities) per security (cents per share) $0.41 $0.38 3 Directors' Report The Directors of GTN Limited (the "Company") submit the following report for GTN Limited and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the half year ended 31 December 2019. In order to comply with the provisions of the Corporations Act 2001, the Directors report as follows: Directors The following people were Directors of the Company for the entire half year ended 31 December 2019 and up to the date of this report: Robert Loewenthal (Chairman)

William Yde III (Managing Director)

David Ryan

Corinna Keller Principal Activities The principal activity of the Group during the course of the financial half year was that of provider of an advertising platform to advertisers in Australia, United Kingdom, Canada and Brazil. Review and Results of Operations The Group reported revenue of $95.7 million for the six-month period ended 31 December 2019, an increase of 1.4% from $94.4 million for the same period in the prior year. The Group's revenue was negatively impacted by a 3.7% revenue decrease in Australia, which is the Group's largest segment. Revenue increased in each of the remaining segments for the period. Revenue 31 December 31 December 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 Australia 46,769 48,576 (3.7)% United Kingdom 23,339 22,454 +3.9% Canada 16,731 16,418 +1.9% Brazil 8,835 6,927 +27.5% Total 95,674 94,375 +1.4% Changes in foreign exchange rates had a positive impact on reported revenue from the United Kingdom, Canada and Brazil. Revenue: Local Currency 31 December 31 December 2019 2018 4 $'000 $'000 Australia AUD 46,769 48,576 (3.7)% United Kingdom GBP 12,682 12,555 +1.0% Canada CAD 15,123 15,631 (3.2)% Brazil BRL 24,442 19,430 +25.8% EBITDA for the six months ended 31 December 2019 decreased 23.8% to $13.8 million compared to $18.1 million for the six months ended 31 December 2018. Adjusted EBITDA, which is defined as EBITDA adding back the non-cash interest income related to the long-term prepaid affiliation agreement with Southern Cross Austereo which is treated as a financing transaction, foreign exchange gains or losses and transaction costs decreased 19.6% to $18.0 million for the current period compared to $22.3 million for the prior half-year period. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA were negatively impacted by a 7.4% increase in combined network operations and station compensation expenses and selling and general and administrative expenses. A significant portion of the cost increase can be explained by changes in foreign exchange rates as the weakening of the AUD increased reported expenses in the markets outside Australia which consist of a large portion of overall Group costs. Network operations and station compensation costs were also negatively impacted by a full half-year of costs for Rogers Toronto compared to less than two months in the previous period and additional costs in Brazil, mainly pertaining to the opening of new markets as well as increased station compensation related to both new and existing affiliates. In addition to foreign exchange fluctuations, sales, general and administrative expenses were impacted by additional sales costs in Australia and Canada related to additional and revised staffing to attempt to increase revenue and additional sales costs in Brazil related to additional sales representatives as well as incentive pay for the sales staff due to the strong increase in revenue. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and intangible impairment charges. Management uses EBITDA to evaluate the operating performance of the business without the non-cash impact of depreciation and amortisation and before interest and tax charges, which are significantly affected by the capital structure and historical tax position of the Group. EBITDA can be useful to help understand the cash generation potential of the business because it does not include the non-cash charges for depreciation and amortisation. However, management believes that it should not be considered as an alternative to net free cash flow from operations and investors should not consider EBITDA in isolation from, or as a substitute for, an analysis of the Group's results of operations. Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA adjusted to include the non-cash interest income arising from the long-term prepaid Southern Cross Austereo Affiliate Contract and excluding transaction costs and foreign exchange gains and losses. The Directors consider that Adjusted EBITDA is an appropriate measure of the Group's underlying EBITDA performance. Otherwise, the EBITDA would reflect significant non-cash station compensation charges without offsetting non-cash interest income arising from the treatment of the Southern Cross Austereo contract as a financing arrangement, one-off costs related to purchasing businesses and raising capital and the non-operating impact of the fluctuation in foreign exchange rates. See Note 8 for a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to profit before taxes. 5 Key operating metrics Key operating metrics by jurisdiction (local currency) Notes Australia Radio spots inventory ('000s) 1 Radio sell-out rate (%) 2 Average radio spot rate (AUD) 3 Canada Radio spots inventory ('000s) 1 Radio sell-out rate (%) 2 Average radio spot rate (CAD) 3 United Kingdom Total radio impacts available ('000) 4 Radio sell-out rate (%) 5 Average radio net impact rate (GBP) 6 Brazil Radio spots inventory ('000s) 1 Radio sell-out rate (%) 2 Average radio spot rate (BRL) 3, 7 1H FY20 1H FY19 540 531 62% 65% 135 138 342 335 61% 68% 68 67 9,806 9,717 99% 99% 1.3 1.3 209 139 60% 60% 224 272 Available radio advertising spots (primarily adjacent to traffic, news and information reports). The number of radio spots sold as a percentage of the number of radio spots available. Average price per radio spot sold net of agency commission. The UK market measures inventory and units sold based on impacts instead of spots. An impact is a thousand listener impressions. The number of impressions sold as a percentage of the number of impressions available. Average price per radio impact sold net of agency commission. Not adjusted for taxes or advertising agency incentives that are deducted from net revenue. Foreign exchange rates A significant portion of the Group's revenue and expenses are in a currency other than Australia dollars ("AUD"). The actual annual exchange rates utilized in preparing the half- year consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income are as follows: 1H FY2020 1H FY2019 Actual Actual AUD:USD 0.68 0.72 AUD:CAD 0.90 0.95 AUD:GBP 0.54 0.56 AUD:BRL 2.77 2.81 6 Rounding of amounts The Company is of a kind referred to in ASIC Corporations Instrument 2016/191, issued by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission, relating to the 'rounding off' of amounts in the directors' report and annual report. Amounts in the directors' report and annual report have been rounded off in accordance with that ASIC Corporations Instrument to the nearest thousand dollars, or in certain cases, the nearest dollar. Distributions and Dividends A final dividend of $0.032 per share was paid for the fiscal year ended 30 June 2019 which was 70% franked. The directors have declared an interim dividend in the current period of $0.014 per share for holders of record on 13 March 2020. The interim dividend will be 70% franked. Directors Holdings of Shares The aggregate number of Company fully paid shares held directly, indirectly or beneficially by Directors of the Company at the date of this report and 30 June 2019 is as follows: Director 27 February 2020 30 June 2019 William Yde III 3,603,408 3,603,408 David Ryan 75,475 75,475 Robert Loewenthal 98,293 17,417 Corinna Keller 58,100 10,500 Total 3,835,276 3,706,800 Auditor's Independence Declaration A copy of the auditor's independence declaration as required under section 307C of the Corporations Act 2001 is set out on page 7. This report is made in accordance with a resolution of directors. Robert Loewenthal Chairman GTN Limited Sydney, Australia 27 February 2020 GTN Limited 8 For the half year ended 31 December 2019 Contents Page Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income 9 Consolidated Statement of Financial Position 10 Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity 11 Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows 12 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements 13 Directors' Declaration 19 This interim financial report does not include all the notes of the type normally included in an annual financial report. Accordingly, this report is to be read in conjunction with the annual report for the year ended 30 June 2019 and any public announcements made by GTN Limited during the interim reporting period in accordance with the continuous disclosure requirements of the Corporations Act 2001. GTN Limited is a company limited by shares, incorporated and domiciled in Australia. Its registered office and principal place of business is at Level 42, Northpoint, 100 Miller Street, North Sydney, NSW. Its shares are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange. GTN Limited 9 For the half year ended 31 December 2019 Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income For the half year ended 31 December 2019 31 December 31 December Notes 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 Revenue 3 95,674 94,375 Other income 3 137 109 Interest income on long-term prepaid affiliate contract 3 4,139 4,179 Network operations and station compensation expenses (61,028) (57,492) Selling, general and administrative expenses (20,516) (18,471) Equity based compensation expenses (319) (252) Depreciation and amortisation (5,860) (5,519) Finance costs (1,569) (1,842) Foreign currency transaction gain/(loss) 4 (29) Profit before income tax 10,662 15,058 Income tax expense 5 (3,051) (4,406) Profit for the half year 7,611 10,652 Other comprehensive income for the half year, net of income tax: Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss Foreign currency translation reserve 1,405 1,044 Total other comprehensive income for the half year 1,405 1,044 Total comprehensive income for the half year 9,016 11,696 Cents Cents Earnings per share attributable to the ordinary equity holders: Basic and diluted earnings per share (cents) 3.4 4.7 Total profit for the year and other comprehensive income are fully attributable to members of the Group This statement should be read in conjunction with the notes to the financial statements. GTN Limited 10 For the half year ended 31 December 2019 Consolidated Statement of Financial Position As at 31 December 2019 31 December 30 June Notes 2019 2019 $'000 $'000 Assets Current Cash and cash equivalents 50,705 50,728 Trade and other receivables 40,053 38,091 Current tax asset 4,058 2,479 Other current assets 5,569 3,481 Current assets 100,385 94,779 Non-current Property, plant and equipment 7 11,329 10,459 Intangible assets 6 49,292 52,172 Goodwill 6 96,531 96,179 Deferred tax assets 2,869 2,975 Other assets 95,585 96,139 Non-current assets 255,606 257,924 Total assets 355,991 352,703 Liabilities Current Trade and other payables 32,188 32,596 Deferred revenue 593 534 Current tax liabilities 256 306 Financial liabilities 1,394 1,155 Provisions 1,010 939 Current liabilities 35,441 35,530 Non-current Trade and other payables 73 73 Financial liabilities 62,605 61,393 Deferred tax liabilities 19,675 18,997 Provisions 447 454 Non-current liabilities 82,800 80,917 Total liabilities 118,241 116,447 Net assets 237,750 236,256 Equity Share capital 443,367 444,041 Reserves 10,942 9,218 Accumulated losses (216,559) (217,003) Total equity 237,750 236,256 This statement should be read in conjunction with the notes to the financial statements. GTN Limited 11 For the half year ended 31 December 2019 Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity Common Foreign Currency Equity Based Issued Control Translation Payments Accumulated Total Notes Capital Reserve Reserve Reserve Losses Equity $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Balance at 1 July 2018 444,981 (24,655) 28,281 2,914 (202,823) 248,698 Total comprehensive income: Net profit - - - - 10,652 10,652 Other comprehensive income - - 1,044 - - 1,044 - - 1,044 - 10,652 11,696 Transactions with owners in their capacity as owners: Equity based compensation - - - 252 - 252 Dividends - - - - (24,719) (24,719) - - - 252 (24,719) (24,467) Balance at 31 December 2018 444,981 (24,655) 29,325 3,166 (216,890) 235,927 Balance at 1 July 2019 444,041 (24,655) 30,390 3,483 (217,003) 236,256 Total comprehensive income: Net profit - - - - 7,611 7,611 Other comprehensive income - - 1,405 - - 1,405 - - 1,405 - 7,611 9,016 Transactions with owners in their capacity as owners: Shares repurchased and retired (674) - - - - (674) Dividends - - - - (7,167) (7,167) Equity based compensation - - - 319 - 319 (674) - - 319 (7,167) (7,522) Balance at 31 December 2019 443,367 (24,655) 31,795 3,802 (216,559) (237,750) This statement should be read in conjunction with the notes to the financial statements. GTN Limited 12 For the half year ended 31 December 2019 Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows For the half year ended 31 December 2019 31 December 31 December Notes 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 Operating activities Receipts from customers Payments to suppliers and employees Interest received Finance costs Income tax paid Net cash from operating activities Investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment Net cash used in investing activities Financing activities Principal element of lease payments Shares repurchased Dividends Net cash used in financing activities Net change in cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year Exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents 106,041 106,522 (91,553) (87,640) 137109 (1,244) (1,495) (3,949) (4,115) 9,432 13,381 (1,731) (2,295) (1,731) (2,295) (544) - (7,167) (24,719) (8,645) (25,263) (14,177) 50,728 52,232 921561 Cash and cash equivalents, end of half year 50,705 38,616 Property acquired under leases 2,030 3,704 This statement should be read in conjunction with the notes to the financial statements. GTN Limited 13 For the half year ended 31 December 2019 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements 1 Basis of preparation of half year report This condensed consolidated interim financial report for the half-year reporting period ended 31 December 2019 has been prepared in accordance with Accounting Standard AASB 134 Interim Financial Reporting and Corporations Act 2001. This condensed consolidated interim financial report does not include all the notes of the type normally included in an annual financial report. Accordingly, this report is to be read in conjunction with the annual report for the year ended 30 June 2019 and any public announcements made by GTN Limited during the interim reporting period in accordance with the continuous disclosure requirements of the Corporations Act 2001. The accounting policies adopted are consistent with those of the previous financial year and corresponding interim reporting period except for the adoption of new and amended standards as set out below: 2 Changes in accounting policies 2.1 New and revised standards that are effective for these financial statements Standards adopted during the period The Group has adopted all of the new or amended Accounting Standards and Interpretations issued by the Australian Accounting Standards Board ("AASB") that are mandatory for the current reporting period. The adoption of these Accounting Standards and Interpretations did not have any significant impact on the financial performance or position of the Group. As such, no significant changes are required to the Group's current accounting policies from those disclosed in the financial report for the year ended 30 June 2019. The following Accounting Standards and Interpretations are most relevant to the Group: Interpretation 23 Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments ("IFRIC 23") IFRIC 23 explains how to recognize and measure deferred tax assets and liabilities where there is uncertainty over a tax treatment. In particular, it covers: how to determine the appropriate unit of account, and that each uncertain tax treatment should be considered separately or together as a group, depending on which approach better predicts resolution of the uncertainty

that the entity should assume a tax authority will examine the uncertain tax treatments and have full knowledge of all related information, i.e. that detection risk should be ignored

that the entity should reflect the effect of the uncertainty in its income tax accounting when it is not probable that the tax authorities will accept the treatment

that the impact of the uncertainty should be measured using either the most likely amount or the expected value method, depending on which method better predicts the resolution of the uncertainty, and

the judgments and estimates made must be reassessed whenever circumstances have changed or there is new information that affects the judgments. GTN Limited 14 For the half year ended 31 December 2019 The interpretation is effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2019. The adoption of IFRIC 23 did not have a material impact on income tax expenses, tax assets and liabilities and deferred tax balances as the clarifications are consistent with the Company's current policies. There are no other standards that are not yet effective and that would be expected to have a material impact on the entity in the current or future reporting periods and on foreseeable future transactions. 2.2 Accounting Standards issued but not yet effective and have not been adopted early by the Group At the date of authorisation of these financial statements, certain new standards, amendments and interpretations to existing standards have been published but are not yet effective, and have not been adopted early by the Group. Management anticipates that all of the relevant pronouncements will be adopted in the Group's accounting policies for the first period beginning after the effective date of the pronouncement. None of these new standards and interpretations are expected to have a material impact on the Group's financial statements. 3 Revenue 31 December 31 December 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 Sales revenue Sale of advertising commercials - net of agency commissions 95,674 94,375 95,674 94,375 Other income Interest 137 109 137 109 Interest income on long-term prepaid affiliate contract 4,139 4,179 4 Expenses 31 December 31 December 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 Profit before income tax includes the following specific expenses: Defined contribution superannuation expenses 543 485 Amortisation and depreciation 5,860 5,519 Finance costs of bank loan and leases 1,569 1,842 Rental expenses relating to leases 317 532 Foreign exchange losses/(gains) (4) 29 5 Income tax expense The major components of tax expense and the reconciliation of the expected tax expense based on the statutory tax rate at 30% (2018: 30%) and the reported tax expense in profit or loss are as follows: GTN Limited 15 For the half year ended 31 December 2019 31 December 31 December 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 Profit before tax 10,662 15,058 Tax rate: 30% 3,199 4,517 Taxes on foreign earnings (100) (158) Tax effect of permanent differences 194 166 (Recognition of previously unrecognized tax losses)/unrecognized tax losses (219) 188 State taxes 3 28 Other (26) (335) Income tax expense 3,051 4,406 31 December 31 December 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 Expense Current 2,266 3,216 Deferred 785 1,190 Income tax expense 3,051 4,406 The recognition of deferred tax assets is limited to the extent that the Group anticipates making sufficient taxable profits in the future to absorb the reversal of the underlying timing differences. The Group has an unrecognised net deferred tax asset of $22,780 thousand (30 June 2019: $22,994 thousand) in relation to the tax losses as management does not anticipate the Group will make sufficient taxable profits in the foreseeable future to utilise this asset in those jurisdictions. 6 Intangible assets Detail of the Group's intangible assets and their carrying amounts are as follows: Station Advertising Goodwill Trade names contracts contracts Total $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Gross carrying amount Balance at 1 July 2019 96,179 12,553 88,744 65,808 263,284 Net exchange differences 352 75 524 389 1,340 Balance at 31 December 2019 96,531 12,628 89,268 66,197 264,624 Amortisation Balance at 1 July 2019 - - (49,125) (65,808) (114,933) Amortisation - - (3,182) - (3,182) Net exchange differences - - (297) (389) (686) Balance at 31 December 2019 - - (52,604) (66,197) (118,801) Carrying amount 31 December 2019 96,531 12,628 36,664 - 145,823 The Group expects to either renew or replace its advertiser contracts and renew its station contracts beyond their expected life. Amortisation expense for the half-years ended 31 December 2019 and 31 December 2018 was $3,182 thousand and $3,152 thousand, respectively. Due to the long term and indefinite nature of goodwill and trade names, amortisation expense is not reflected and the Group annually reviews goodwill and trade names for impairment or more frequently should there be indicators of possible impairment. GTN Limited 16 For the half year ended 31 December 2019 Management is not currently aware of any other reasonably possible changes in key assumptions that would result in an impairment. 7 Property, plant and equipment Details of the Group's property, plant and equipment and their carrying amount are as follows: Right of Helicopters and Recording, Furniture, use assets - fixed wing broadcasting and equipment real aircraft studio equipment and other property Total $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Gross carrying amount Balance 1 July 2019 25,279 1,016 2,434 4,806 33,535 Additions during period 1,360 34 337 2,030 3,761 Disposals - - - (610) (610) Net exchange differences (98) (9) (24) (9) (140) Balance 31 December 2019 26,541 1,041 2,747 6,217 36,546 Depreciation and impairment Balance 1 July 2019 (19,244) (766) (1,729) (1,337) (23,076) Disposals - - - 510 510 Net exchange differences 20 3 (45) 49 27 Depreciation (1,615) (47) (200) (816) (2,678) Balance 31 December 2019 (20,839) (810) (1,974) (1,594) (25,217) Carrying amount 31 December 2019 5,702 231 773 4,623 11,329 Right of use assets consist of leases of premises. 8 Segment information The Group's management analyses the Group's performance by geographic area and has identified four reportable segments: Australia, Brazil, Canada and United Kingdom. The segments' revenues are as follows: 31 December 31 December 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 Australia 46,769 48,576 United Kingdom 23,339 22,454 Canada 16,731 16,418 Brazil 8,835 6,927 95,674 94,375 Management tracks performance primarily by Adjusted EBITDA which is defined as EBITDA adjusted for any foreign exchange profit or loss, interest income on the long- term prepaid affiliate agreement, transaction costs and other unusual non-recurring items. 31 December 31 December 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 Adjusted EBITDA by Segments Australia 14,415 17,153 United Kingdom 2,015 1,824 Canada 1,822 3,692 Brazil 1,845 1,521 GTN Limited 17 For the half year ended 31 December 2019 Other (2,147) (1,851) Adjusted EBITDA 17,950 22,339 Foreign exchange gain/(loss) 4 (29) Less: Interest income on long-term prepaid affiliate contract (4,139) (4,179) EBITDA 13,815 18,131 Depreciation and amortization (5,860) (5,519) Interest income on long-term prepaid affiliate contract 4,139 4,179 Financing costs net of interest income (1,432) (1,733) Profit before income tax 10,662 15,058 Income tax expense (3,051) (4,406) Profit 7,611 10,652 Segment assets and liabilities are classified by their physical location. 31 December 31 December 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 Segment assets Total Assets: Australia 258,859 257,799 UK 41,024 35,816 Canada 34,773 31,177 Brazil 8,034 7,174 Total segment assets 342,690 331,966 Unallocated: Deferred tax assets 2,869 3,413 Other 10,432 10,346 Total assets 355,991 345,725 Segment liabilities Total liabilities: Australia 80,510 79,509 UK 7,016 6,665 Canada 4,116 3,013 Brazil 2,840 2,287 Total segment liabilities 94,482 91,474 Unallocated: Deferred tax liabilities 19,675 18,130 Borrowings 63,999 61,830 Intercompany eliminations (67,563) (69,899) Others 7,648 8,263 Total liabilities 118,241 109,798 9 Events subsequent to the reporting period Subsequent to the end of the half-year, on 27 February 2020, the Directors have declared the payment of an interim 2020 dividend of $0.014 per share (70% franked). The amount of the interim dividend is approximately $3,124 thousand, excluding any shares repurchased prior to the dividend record date of 13 March 2020. GTN Limited 18 For the half year ended 31 December 2019 Subsequent to the end of the half-year, on 27 February 2020, the Group filed an Appendix 3D announcing that it has extended its on-market share buy-back of up to 10% of its outstanding shares for an additional period of up to twelve months. No target share price or minimum repurchase amount has been set. At the time of the release of the half-year report, the Group's bank debt would be classified as short-term as the current repayment date is 21 February 2021. However, the lenders have agreed to modify and extend the loan until 21 February 2025 but the documentation of this has not been finalized as of 27 February 2020. It is anticipated that the new loan will be collateralized by the entire group. The current loan is only collateralized by the assets of Australia and the United Kingdom. Other than the matters referred to above, no matters or circumstances have arisen since the end of the financial half year which significantly affected or may significantly affect the operations of the Group, the results of those operations, or the state of affairs of the Group in future financial years. GTN Limited 19 For the half year ended 31 December 2019 Directors' declaration In the directors' opinion: The financial statements and notes set out on pages 9 to 18 are in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001, including: complying with Accounting Standards and the Corporations Regulations 2001 and other mandatory professional reporting requirements; and giving a true and fair view of the Group's financial position as at 31 December 2019 and of its performance for the half-year ended on that date and There are reasonable grounds to believe that GTN Limited will be able to pay its debts as and when they become due and payable. This declaration is made in accordance with a resolution of the directors. Robert Loewenthal Chairman GTN Limited Sydney, Australia Dated 27th day of February 2020 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer GTN Limited published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 21:44:34 UTC 0 Latest news on GTN LIMITED 04:47p GTN : 2020 Half Year Results Announcement Opens in a new Window PU 04:47p GTN : Dividend/Distribution - GTN Opens in a new Window PU 04:47p GTN : Appendix 4D and half year financial statements Opens in a new Window PU 04:42p GTN : Changes relating to buy-back - Appendix 3D Opens in a new Window PU 04:42p GTN : 2020 Half Year Investor Presentation Opens in a new Window PU 04:29a GTN : Change in substantial holding from MUFG Opens in a new Window PU 02/20 GTN : Details of HY20 financial results conference call Opens in a new Window PU 02/19 GTN : Becoming a substantial holder Opens in a new Window PU 02/18 GTN : Change in substantial shareholding from CBA Opens in a new Window PU 01/17 GTN : Change in substantial holding Opens in a new Window PU