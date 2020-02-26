GTN : Appendix 4D and half year financial statements Opens in a new Window

Log in
02/26/2020 | 04:47pm EST

1

GTN Limited

ABN 38 606 841 801

ASX Half-year information

31 December 2019

2

GTN Limited

Half-year ended 31 December 2019

(Previous corresponding period: Half-year ended 31 December 2018)

Results for Announcement to the Market

$ (,000's)

Revenue from ordinary activities

up

1.4%

To

95,674

Net profit for the period attributable to

down

members

28.5%

To

7,611

Dividends/distributions

Amount per security

Franked amount per

security

Final dividend - Year ended 30 June 2019

$0.032

70%

Interim FY2020 dividend

$0.014

70%

Ex-dividend date:

12 March 2020

Record date:

13 March 2020

Payment date:

31 March 2020

Net tangible assets / (liabilities) per security

31 December

31 December

2019

2018

Net tangible assets/ (liabilities) per security (cents

per share)

$0.41

$0.38

3

Directors' Report

The Directors of GTN Limited (the "Company") submit the following report for GTN Limited and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the half year ended 31 December 2019. In order to comply with the provisions of the Corporations Act 2001, the Directors report as follows:

Directors

The following people were Directors of the Company for the entire half year ended 31 December 2019 and up to the date of this report:

  • Robert Loewenthal (Chairman)
  • William Yde III (Managing Director)
  • David Ryan
  • Corinna Keller

Principal Activities

The principal activity of the Group during the course of the financial half year was that of provider of an advertising platform to advertisers in Australia, United Kingdom, Canada and Brazil.

Review and Results of Operations

The Group reported revenue of $95.7 million for the six-month period ended 31 December 2019, an increase of 1.4% from $94.4 million for the same period in the prior year. The Group's revenue was negatively impacted by a 3.7% revenue decrease in Australia, which is the Group's largest segment. Revenue increased in each of the remaining segments for the period.

Revenue

31 December

31 December

2019

2018

$'000

$'000

Australia

46,769

48,576

(3.7)%

United Kingdom

23,339

22,454

+3.9%

Canada

16,731

16,418

+1.9%

Brazil

8,835

6,927

+27.5%

Total

95,674

94,375

+1.4%

Changes in foreign exchange rates had a positive impact on reported revenue from the United Kingdom, Canada and Brazil.

Revenue:

Local Currency

31 December

31 December

2019

2018

4

$'000

$'000

Australia

AUD

46,769

48,576

(3.7)%

United Kingdom

GBP

12,682

12,555

+1.0%

Canada

CAD

15,123

15,631

(3.2)%

Brazil

BRL

24,442

19,430

+25.8%

EBITDA for the six months ended 31 December 2019 decreased 23.8% to $13.8 million compared to $18.1 million for the six months ended 31 December 2018. Adjusted EBITDA, which is defined as EBITDA adding back the non-cash interest income related to the long-term prepaid affiliation agreement with Southern Cross Austereo which is treated as a financing transaction, foreign exchange gains or losses and transaction costs decreased 19.6% to $18.0 million for the current period compared to $22.3 million for the prior half-year period. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA were negatively impacted by a 7.4% increase in combined network operations and station compensation expenses and selling and general and administrative expenses. A significant portion of the cost increase can be explained by changes in foreign exchange rates as the weakening of the AUD increased reported expenses in the markets outside Australia which consist of a large portion of overall Group costs. Network operations and station compensation costs were also negatively impacted by a full half-year of costs for Rogers Toronto compared to less than two months in the previous period and additional costs in Brazil, mainly pertaining to the opening of new markets as well as increased station compensation related to both new and existing affiliates. In addition to foreign exchange fluctuations, sales, general and administrative expenses were impacted by additional sales costs in Australia and Canada related to additional and revised staffing to attempt to increase revenue and additional sales costs in Brazil related to additional sales representatives as well as incentive pay for the sales staff due to the strong increase in revenue.

EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and intangible impairment charges. Management uses EBITDA to evaluate the operating performance of the business without the non-cash impact of depreciation and amortisation and before interest and tax charges, which are significantly affected by the capital structure and historical tax position of the Group. EBITDA can be useful to help understand the cash generation potential of the business because it does not include the non-cash charges for depreciation and amortisation. However, management believes that it should not be considered as an alternative to net free cash flow from operations and investors should not consider EBITDA in isolation from, or as a substitute for, an analysis of the Group's results of operations. Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA adjusted to include the non-cash interest income arising from the long-term prepaid Southern Cross Austereo Affiliate Contract and excluding transaction costs and foreign exchange gains and losses. The Directors consider that Adjusted EBITDA is an appropriate measure of the Group's underlying EBITDA performance. Otherwise, the EBITDA would reflect significant non-cash station compensation charges without offsetting non-cash interest income arising from the treatment of the Southern Cross Austereo contract as a financing arrangement, one-off costs related to purchasing businesses and raising capital and the non-operating impact of the fluctuation in foreign exchange rates. See Note 8 for a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to profit before taxes.

5

Key operating metrics

Key operating metrics by jurisdiction (local currency)

Notes

Australia

Radio spots inventory ('000s)

1

Radio sell-out rate (%)

2

Average radio spot rate (AUD)

3

Canada

Radio spots inventory ('000s)

1

Radio sell-out rate (%)

2

Average radio spot rate (CAD)

3

United Kingdom

Total radio impacts available ('000)

4

Radio sell-out rate (%)

5

Average radio net impact rate (GBP)

6

Brazil

Radio spots inventory ('000s)

1

Radio sell-out rate (%)

2

Average radio spot rate (BRL)

3, 7

1H FY20

1H FY19

540

531

62%

65%

135

138

342

335

61%

68%

68

67

9,806

9,717

99%

99%

1.3

1.3

209

139

60%

60%

224

272

  1. Available radio advertising spots (primarily adjacent to traffic, news and information reports).
  2. The number of radio spots sold as a percentage of the number of radio spots available.
  3. Average price per radio spot sold net of agency commission.
  4. The UK market measures inventory and units sold based on impacts instead of spots. An impact is a thousand listener impressions.
  5. The number of impressions sold as a percentage of the number of impressions available.
  6. Average price per radio impact sold net of agency commission.
  7. Not adjusted for taxes or advertising agency incentives that are deducted from net revenue.

Foreign exchange rates

A significant portion of the Group's revenue and expenses are in a currency other than Australia dollars ("AUD"). The actual annual exchange rates utilized in preparing the half- year consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income are as follows:

1H FY2020

1H FY2019

Actual

Actual

AUD:USD

0.68

0.72

AUD:CAD

0.90

0.95

AUD:GBP

0.54

0.56

AUD:BRL

2.77

2.81

6

Rounding of amounts

The Company is of a kind referred to in ASIC Corporations Instrument 2016/191, issued by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission, relating to the 'rounding off' of amounts in the directors' report and annual report. Amounts in the directors' report and annual report have been rounded off in accordance with that ASIC Corporations Instrument to the nearest thousand dollars, or in certain cases, the nearest dollar.

Distributions and Dividends

A final dividend of $0.032 per share was paid for the fiscal year ended 30 June 2019 which was 70% franked. The directors have declared an interim dividend in the current period of $0.014 per share for holders of record on 13 March 2020. The interim dividend will be 70% franked.

Directors Holdings of Shares

The aggregate number of Company fully paid shares held directly, indirectly or beneficially by Directors of the Company at the date of this report and 30 June 2019 is as follows:

Director

27 February 2020

30 June 2019

William Yde III

3,603,408

3,603,408

David Ryan

75,475

75,475

Robert Loewenthal

98,293

17,417

Corinna Keller

58,100

10,500

Total

3,835,276

3,706,800

Auditor's Independence Declaration

A copy of the auditor's independence declaration as required under section 307C of the Corporations Act 2001 is set out on page 7.

This report is made in accordance with a resolution of directors.

Robert Loewenthal

Chairman

GTN Limited

Sydney, Australia

27 February 2020

GTN Limited

8

For the half year ended 31 December 2019

Contents

Page

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

9

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

10

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

11

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

12

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

13

Directors' Declaration

19

This interim financial report does not include all the notes of the type normally included in an annual financial report. Accordingly, this report is to be read in conjunction with the annual report for the year ended 30 June 2019 and any public announcements made by GTN Limited during the interim reporting period in accordance with the continuous disclosure requirements of the Corporations Act 2001.

GTN Limited is a company limited by shares, incorporated and domiciled in Australia. Its registered office and principal place of business is at Level 42, Northpoint, 100 Miller Street, North Sydney, NSW. Its shares are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange.

GTN Limited

9

For the half year ended 31 December 2019

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

For the half year ended 31 December 2019

31 December

31 December

Notes

2019

2018

$'000

$'000

Revenue

3

95,674

94,375

Other income

3

137

109

Interest income on long-term prepaid affiliate contract

3

4,139

4,179

Network operations and station compensation expenses

(61,028)

(57,492)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(20,516)

(18,471)

Equity based compensation expenses

(319)

(252)

Depreciation and amortisation

(5,860)

(5,519)

Finance costs

(1,569)

(1,842)

Foreign currency transaction gain/(loss)

4

(29)

Profit before income tax

10,662

15,058

Income tax expense

5

(3,051)

(4,406)

Profit for the half year

7,611

10,652

Other comprehensive income for the half year, net of income tax:

Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss

Foreign currency translation reserve

1,405

1,044

Total other comprehensive income for the half year

1,405

1,044

Total comprehensive income for the half year

9,016

11,696

Cents

Cents

Earnings per share attributable to the ordinary equity holders:

Basic and diluted earnings per share (cents)

3.4

4.7

Total profit for the year and other comprehensive income are fully attributable to members of the Group

This statement should be read in conjunction with the notes to the financial statements.

GTN Limited

10

For the half year ended 31 December 2019

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

As at 31 December 2019

31 December

30 June

Notes

2019

2019

$'000

$'000

Assets

Current

Cash and cash equivalents

50,705

50,728

Trade and other receivables

40,053

38,091

Current tax asset

4,058

2,479

Other current assets

5,569

3,481

Current assets

100,385

94,779

Non-current

Property, plant and equipment

7

11,329

10,459

Intangible assets

6

49,292

52,172

Goodwill

6

96,531

96,179

Deferred tax assets

2,869

2,975

Other assets

95,585

96,139

Non-current assets

255,606

257,924

Total assets

355,991

352,703

Liabilities

Current

Trade and other payables

32,188

32,596

Deferred revenue

593

534

Current tax liabilities

256

306

Financial liabilities

1,394

1,155

Provisions

1,010

939

Current liabilities

35,441

35,530

Non-current

Trade and other payables

73

73

Financial liabilities

62,605

61,393

Deferred tax liabilities

19,675

18,997

Provisions

447

454

Non-current liabilities

82,800

80,917

Total liabilities

118,241

116,447

Net assets

237,750

236,256

Equity

Share capital

443,367

444,041

Reserves

10,942

9,218

Accumulated losses

(216,559)

(217,003)

Total equity

237,750

236,256

This statement should be read in conjunction with the notes to the financial statements.

GTN Limited

11

For the half year ended 31 December 2019

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

Common

Foreign Currency

Equity Based

Issued

Control

Translation

Payments

Accumulated

Total

Notes

Capital

Reserve

Reserve

Reserve

Losses

Equity

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Balance at 1 July 2018

444,981

(24,655)

28,281

2,914

(202,823)

248,698

Total comprehensive income:

Net profit

-

-

-

-

10,652

10,652

Other comprehensive income

-

-

1,044

-

-

1,044

-

-

1,044

-

10,652

11,696

Transactions with owners in their capacity as owners:

Equity based compensation

-

-

-

252

-

252

Dividends

-

-

-

-

(24,719)

(24,719)

-

-

-

252

(24,719)

(24,467)

Balance at 31 December 2018

444,981

(24,655)

29,325

3,166

(216,890)

235,927

Balance at 1 July 2019

444,041

(24,655)

30,390

3,483

(217,003)

236,256

Total comprehensive income:

Net profit

-

-

-

-

7,611

7,611

Other comprehensive income

-

-

1,405

-

-

1,405

-

-

1,405

-

7,611

9,016

Transactions with owners in their capacity as owners:

Shares repurchased and retired

(674)

-

-

-

-

(674)

Dividends

-

-

-

-

(7,167)

(7,167)

Equity based compensation

-

-

-

319

-

319

(674)

-

-

319

(7,167)

(7,522)

Balance at 31 December 2019

443,367

(24,655)

31,795

3,802

(216,559)

(237,750)

This statement should be read in conjunction with the notes to the financial statements.

GTN Limited

12

For the half year ended 31 December 2019

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

For the half year ended 31 December 2019

31 December

31 December

Notes

2019

2018

$'000

$'000

Operating activities

Receipts from customers

Payments to suppliers and employees

Interest received

Finance costs

Income tax paid

Net cash from operating activities

Investing activities

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

Net cash used in investing activities

Financing activities

Principal element of lease payments

Shares repurchased

Dividends

Net cash used in financing activities

Net change in cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year Exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents

106,041 106,522

(91,553) (87,640)

137109

(1,244) (1,495)

(3,949) (4,115)

9,432 13,381

(1,731) (2,295)

(1,731) (2,295)

  1. (544)
  1. -

(7,167) (24,719)

(8,645) (25,263)

  1. (14,177)

50,728 52,232

921561

Cash and cash equivalents, end of half year

50,705

38,616

Property acquired under leases

2,030

3,704

This statement should be read in conjunction with the notes to the financial statements.

GTN Limited

13

For the half year ended 31 December 2019

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

1 Basis of preparation of half year report

This condensed consolidated interim financial report for the half-year reporting period ended 31 December 2019 has been prepared in accordance with Accounting Standard AASB 134 Interim Financial Reporting and Corporations Act 2001.

This condensed consolidated interim financial report does not include all the notes of the type normally included in an annual financial report. Accordingly, this report is to be read in conjunction with the annual report for the year ended 30 June 2019 and any public announcements made by GTN Limited during the interim reporting period in accordance with the continuous disclosure requirements of the Corporations Act 2001.

The accounting policies adopted are consistent with those of the previous financial year and corresponding interim reporting period except for the adoption of new and amended standards as set out below:

2 Changes in accounting policies

2.1 New and revised standards that are effective for these financial statements

Standards adopted during the period

The Group has adopted all of the new or amended Accounting Standards and Interpretations issued by the Australian Accounting Standards Board ("AASB") that are mandatory for the current reporting period. The adoption of these Accounting Standards and Interpretations did not have any significant impact on the financial performance or position of the Group. As such, no significant changes are required to the Group's current accounting policies from those disclosed in the financial report for the year ended 30 June 2019.

The following Accounting Standards and Interpretations are most relevant to the Group:

Interpretation 23 Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments ("IFRIC 23")

IFRIC 23 explains how to recognize and measure deferred tax assets and liabilities where there is uncertainty over a tax treatment. In particular, it covers:

  • how to determine the appropriate unit of account, and that each uncertain tax treatment should be considered separately or together as a group, depending on which approach better predicts resolution of the uncertainty
  • that the entity should assume a tax authority will examine the uncertain tax treatments and have full knowledge of all related information, i.e. that detection risk should be ignored
  • that the entity should reflect the effect of the uncertainty in its income tax accounting when it is not probable that the tax authorities will accept the treatment
  • that the impact of the uncertainty should be measured using either the most likely amount or the expected value method, depending on which method better predicts the resolution of the uncertainty, and
  • the judgments and estimates made must be reassessed whenever circumstances have changed or there is new information that affects the judgments.

GTN Limited

14

For the half year ended 31 December 2019

The interpretation is effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2019. The adoption of IFRIC 23 did not have a material impact on income tax expenses, tax assets and liabilities and deferred tax balances as the clarifications are consistent with the Company's current policies.

There are no other standards that are not yet effective and that would be expected to have a material impact on the entity in the current or future reporting periods and on foreseeable future transactions.

2.2 Accounting Standards issued but not yet effective and have not been

adopted early by the Group

At the date of authorisation of these financial statements, certain new standards, amendments and interpretations to existing standards have been published but are not yet effective, and have not been adopted early by the Group. Management anticipates that all of the relevant pronouncements will be adopted in the Group's accounting policies for the first period beginning after the effective date of the pronouncement. None of these new standards and interpretations are expected to have a material impact on the Group's financial statements.

3

Revenue

31 December

31 December

2019

2018

$'000

$'000

Sales revenue

Sale of advertising commercials - net of agency commissions

95,674

94,375

95,674

94,375

Other income

Interest

137

109

137

109

Interest income on long-term prepaid affiliate contract

4,139

4,179

4

Expenses

31 December

31 December

2019

2018

$'000

$'000

Profit before income tax includes the following specific expenses:

Defined contribution superannuation expenses

543

485

Amortisation and depreciation

5,860

5,519

Finance costs of bank loan and leases

1,569

1,842

Rental expenses relating to leases

317

532

Foreign exchange losses/(gains)

(4)

29

5 Income tax expense

The major components of tax expense and the reconciliation of the expected tax expense based on the statutory tax rate at 30% (2018: 30%) and the reported tax expense in profit or loss are as follows:

GTN Limited

15

For the half year ended 31 December 2019

31 December

31 December

2019

2018

$'000

$'000

Profit before tax

10,662

15,058

Tax rate: 30%

3,199

4,517

Taxes on foreign earnings

(100)

(158)

Tax effect of permanent differences

194

166

(Recognition of previously unrecognized tax losses)/unrecognized tax losses

(219)

188

State taxes

3

28

Other

(26)

(335)

Income tax expense

3,051

4,406

31 December

31 December

2019

2018

$'000

$'000

Expense

Current

2,266

3,216

Deferred

785

1,190

Income tax expense

3,051

4,406

The recognition of deferred tax assets is limited to the extent that the Group anticipates making sufficient taxable profits in the future to absorb the reversal of the underlying timing differences. The Group has an unrecognised net deferred tax asset of $22,780 thousand (30 June 2019: $22,994 thousand) in relation to the tax losses as management does not anticipate the Group will make sufficient taxable profits in the foreseeable future to utilise this asset in those jurisdictions.

6 Intangible assets

Detail of the Group's intangible assets and their carrying amounts are as follows:

Station

Advertising

Goodwill

Trade names

contracts

contracts

Total

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Gross carrying amount

Balance at 1 July 2019

96,179

12,553

88,744

65,808

263,284

Net exchange differences

352

75

524

389

1,340

Balance at 31 December 2019

96,531

12,628

89,268

66,197

264,624

Amortisation

Balance at 1 July 2019

-

-

(49,125)

(65,808)

(114,933)

Amortisation

-

-

(3,182)

-

(3,182)

Net exchange differences

-

-

(297)

(389)

(686)

Balance at 31 December 2019

-

-

(52,604)

(66,197)

(118,801)

Carrying amount 31 December 2019

96,531

12,628

36,664

-

145,823

The Group expects to either renew or replace its advertiser contracts and renew its station contracts beyond their expected life. Amortisation expense for the half-years ended 31 December 2019 and 31 December 2018 was $3,182 thousand and $3,152 thousand, respectively.

Due to the long term and indefinite nature of goodwill and trade names, amortisation expense is not reflected and the Group annually reviews goodwill and trade names for impairment or more frequently should there be indicators of possible impairment.

GTN Limited

16

For the half year ended 31 December 2019

Management is not currently aware of any other reasonably possible changes in key assumptions that would result in an impairment.

7 Property, plant and equipment

Details of the Group's property, plant and equipment and their carrying amount are as follows:

Right of

Helicopters and

Recording,

Furniture,

use

assets -

fixed wing

broadcasting and

equipment

real

aircraft

studio equipment

and other

property

Total

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Gross carrying amount

Balance 1 July 2019

25,279

1,016

2,434

4,806

33,535

Additions during period

1,360

34

337

2,030

3,761

Disposals

-

-

-

(610)

(610)

Net exchange differences

(98)

(9)

(24)

(9)

(140)

Balance 31 December 2019

26,541

1,041

2,747

6,217

36,546

Depreciation and impairment

Balance 1 July 2019

(19,244)

(766)

(1,729)

(1,337)

(23,076)

Disposals

-

-

-

510

510

Net exchange differences

20

3

(45)

49

27

Depreciation

(1,615)

(47)

(200)

(816)

(2,678)

Balance 31 December 2019

(20,839)

(810)

(1,974)

(1,594)

(25,217)

Carrying amount 31 December 2019

5,702

231

773

4,623

11,329

Right of use assets consist of leases of premises.

8 Segment information

The Group's management analyses the Group's performance by geographic area and has identified four reportable segments: Australia, Brazil, Canada and United Kingdom.

The segments' revenues are as follows:

31 December

31 December

2019

2018

$'000

$'000

Australia

46,769

48,576

United Kingdom

23,339

22,454

Canada

16,731

16,418

Brazil

8,835

6,927

95,674

94,375

Management tracks performance primarily by Adjusted EBITDA which is defined as EBITDA adjusted for any foreign exchange profit or loss, interest income on the long- term prepaid affiliate agreement, transaction costs and other unusual non-recurring items.

31 December

31 December

2019

2018

$'000

$'000

Adjusted EBITDA by Segments

Australia

14,415

17,153

United Kingdom

2,015

1,824

Canada

1,822

3,692

Brazil

1,845

1,521

GTN Limited

17

For the half year ended 31 December 2019

Other

(2,147)

(1,851)

Adjusted EBITDA

17,950

22,339

Foreign exchange gain/(loss)

4

(29)

Less: Interest income on long-term

prepaid affiliate contract

(4,139)

(4,179)

EBITDA

13,815

18,131

Depreciation and amortization

(5,860)

(5,519)

Interest income on long-term prepaid

affiliate contract

4,139

4,179

Financing costs net of interest income

(1,432)

(1,733)

Profit before income tax

10,662

15,058

Income tax expense

(3,051)

(4,406)

Profit

7,611

10,652

Segment assets and liabilities are classified by their physical location.

31 December

31 December

2019

2018

$'000

$'000

Segment assets

Total Assets:

Australia

258,859

257,799

UK

41,024

35,816

Canada

34,773

31,177

Brazil

8,034

7,174

Total segment assets

342,690

331,966

Unallocated:

Deferred tax assets

2,869

3,413

Other

10,432

10,346

Total assets

355,991

345,725

Segment liabilities

Total liabilities:

Australia

80,510

79,509

UK

7,016

6,665

Canada

4,116

3,013

Brazil

2,840

2,287

Total segment liabilities

94,482

91,474

Unallocated:

Deferred tax liabilities

19,675

18,130

Borrowings

63,999

61,830

Intercompany eliminations

(67,563)

(69,899)

Others

7,648

8,263

Total liabilities

118,241

109,798

9 Events subsequent to the reporting period

Subsequent to the end of the half-year, on 27 February 2020, the Directors have declared the payment of an interim 2020 dividend of $0.014 per share (70% franked). The amount of the interim dividend is approximately $3,124 thousand, excluding any shares repurchased prior to the dividend record date of 13 March 2020.

GTN Limited

18

For the half year ended 31 December 2019

Subsequent to the end of the half-year, on 27 February 2020, the Group filed an Appendix 3D announcing that it has extended its on-market share buy-back of up to 10% of its outstanding shares for an additional period of up to twelve months. No target share price or minimum repurchase amount has been set.

At the time of the release of the half-year report, the Group's bank debt would be classified as short-term as the current repayment date is 21 February 2021. However, the lenders have agreed to modify and extend the loan until 21 February 2025 but the documentation of this has not been finalized as of 27 February 2020. It is anticipated that the new loan will be collateralized by the entire group. The current loan is only collateralized by the assets of Australia and the United Kingdom.

Other than the matters referred to above, no matters or circumstances have arisen since the end of the financial half year which significantly affected or may significantly affect the operations of the Group, the results of those operations, or the state of affairs of the Group in future financial years.

GTN Limited

19

For the half year ended 31 December 2019

Directors' declaration

In the directors' opinion:

  1. The financial statements and notes set out on pages 9 to 18 are in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001, including:
    1. complying with Accounting Standards and the Corporations Regulations 2001 and other mandatory professional reporting requirements; and
    2. giving a true and fair view of the Group's financial position as at 31 December 2019 and of its performance for the half-year ended on that date and
  3. There are reasonable grounds to believe that GTN Limited will be able to pay its debts as and when they become due and payable.

This declaration is made in accordance with a resolution of the directors.

Robert Loewenthal

Chairman

GTN Limited

Sydney, Australia

Dated 27th day of February 2020

