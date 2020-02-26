GTN : Appendix 4D and half year financial statements Opens in a new Window
GTN Limited
ABN 38 606 841 801
ASX Half-year information
31 December 2019
GTN Limited
Half-year ended 31 December 2019
(Previous corresponding period: Half-year ended 31 December 2018)
Results for Announcement to the Market
$ (,000's)
Revenue from ordinary activities
up
1.4%
To
95,674
Net profit for the period attributable to
down
members
28.5%
To
7,611
Dividends/distributions
Amount per security
Franked amount per
security
Final dividend - Year ended 30 June 2019
$0.032
70%
Interim FY2020 dividend
$0.014
70%
Ex-dividend date:
12 March 2020
Record date:
13 March 2020
Payment date:
31 March 2020
Net tangible assets / (liabilities) per security
31 December
31 December
2019
2018
Net tangible assets/ (liabilities) per security (cents
per share)
$0.41
$0.38
Directors' Report
The Directors of GTN Limited (the "Company") submit the following report for GTN Limited and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the half year ended 31 December 2019. In order to comply with the provisions of the Corporations Act 2001, the Directors report as follows:
Directors
The following people were Directors of the Company for the entire half year ended 31 December 2019 and up to the date of this report:
Robert Loewenthal (Chairman)
William Yde III (Managing Director)
David Ryan
Corinna Keller
Principal Activities
The principal activity of the Group during the course of the financial half year was that of provider of an advertising platform to advertisers in Australia, United Kingdom, Canada and Brazil.
Review and Results of Operations
The Group reported revenue of $95.7 million for the six-month period ended 31 December 2019, an increase of 1.4% from $94.4 million for the same period in the prior year. The Group's revenue was negatively impacted by a 3.7% revenue decrease in Australia, which is the Group's largest segment. Revenue increased in each of the remaining segments for the period.
Revenue
31 December
31 December
2019
2018
$'000
$'000
Australia
46,769
48,576
(3.7)%
United Kingdom
23,339
22,454
+3.9%
Canada
16,731
16,418
+1.9%
Brazil
8,835
6,927
+27.5%
Total
95,674
94,375
+1.4%
Changes in foreign exchange rates had a positive impact on reported revenue from the United Kingdom, Canada and Brazil.
Revenue:
Local Currency
31 December
31 December
2019
2018
$'000
$'000
Australia
AUD
46,769
48,576
(3.7)%
United Kingdom
GBP
12,682
12,555
+1.0%
Canada
CAD
15,123
15,631
(3.2)%
Brazil
BRL
24,442
19,430
+25.8%
EBITDA for the six months ended 31 December 2019 decreased 23.8% to $13.8 million compared to $18.1 million for the six months ended 31 December 2018. Adjusted EBITDA, which is defined as EBITDA adding back the non-cash interest income related to the long-term prepaid affiliation agreement with Southern Cross Austereo which is treated as a financing transaction, foreign exchange gains or losses and transaction costs decreased 19.6% to $18.0 million for the current period compared to $22.3 million for the prior half-year period. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA were negatively impacted by a 7.4% increase in combined network operations and station compensation expenses and selling and general and administrative expenses. A significant portion of the cost increase can be explained by changes in foreign exchange rates as the weakening of the AUD increased reported expenses in the markets outside Australia which consist of a large portion of overall Group costs. Network operations and station compensation costs were also negatively impacted by a full half-year of costs for Rogers Toronto compared to less than two months in the previous period and additional costs in Brazil, mainly pertaining to the opening of new markets as well as increased station compensation related to both new and existing affiliates. In addition to foreign exchange fluctuations, sales, general and administrative expenses were impacted by additional sales costs in Australia and Canada related to additional and revised staffing to attempt to increase revenue and additional sales costs in Brazil related to additional sales representatives as well as incentive pay for the sales staff due to the strong increase in revenue.
EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and intangible impairment charges. Management uses EBITDA to evaluate the operating performance of the business without the non-cash impact of depreciation and amortisation and before interest and tax charges, which are significantly affected by the capital structure and historical tax position of the Group. EBITDA can be useful to help understand the cash generation potential of the business because it does not include the non-cash charges for depreciation and amortisation. However, management believes that it should not be considered as an alternative to net free cash flow from operations and investors should not consider EBITDA in isolation from, or as a substitute for, an analysis of the Group's results of operations. Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA adjusted to include the non-cash interest income arising from the long-term prepaid Southern Cross Austereo Affiliate Contract and excluding transaction costs and foreign exchange gains and losses. The Directors consider that Adjusted EBITDA is an appropriate measure of the Group's underlying EBITDA performance. Otherwise, the EBITDA would reflect significant non-cash station compensation charges without offsetting non-cash interest income arising from the treatment of the Southern Cross Austereo contract as a financing arrangement, one-off costs related to purchasing businesses and raising capital and the non-operating impact of the fluctuation in foreign exchange rates. See Note 8 for a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to profit before taxes.
Key operating metrics
Key operating metrics by jurisdiction (local currency)
Notes
Australia
Radio spots inventory ('000s)
1
Radio sell-out rate (%)
2
Average radio spot rate (AUD)
3
Canada
Radio spots inventory ('000s)
1
Radio sell-out rate (%)
2
Average radio spot rate (CAD)
3
United Kingdom
Total radio impacts available ('000)
4
Radio sell-out rate (%)
5
Average radio net impact rate (GBP)
6
Brazil
Radio spots inventory ('000s)
1
Radio sell-out rate (%)
2
Average radio spot rate (BRL)
3, 7
1H FY20
1H FY19
540
531
62%
65%
135
138
342
335
61%
68%
68
67
9,806
9,717
99%
99%
1.3
1.3
209
139
60%
60%
224
272
Available radio advertising spots (primarily adjacent to traffic, news and information reports).
The number of radio spots sold as a percentage of the number of radio spots available.
Average price per radio spot sold net of agency commission.
The UK market measures inventory and units sold based on impacts instead of spots. An impact is a thousand listener impressions.
The number of impressions sold as a percentage of the number of impressions available.
Average price per radio impact sold net of agency commission.
Not adjusted for taxes or advertising agency incentives that are deducted from net revenue.
Foreign exchange rates
A significant portion of the Group's revenue and expenses are in a currency other than Australia dollars ("AUD"). The actual annual exchange rates utilized in preparing the half- year consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income are as follows:
1H FY2020
1H FY2019
Actual
Actual
AUD:USD
0.68
0.72
AUD:CAD
0.90
0.95
AUD:GBP
0.54
0.56
AUD:BRL
2.77
2.81
Rounding of amounts
The Company is of a kind referred to in ASIC Corporations Instrument 2016/191, issued by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission, relating to the 'rounding off' of amounts in the directors' report and annual report. Amounts in the directors' report and annual report have been rounded off in accordance with that ASIC Corporations Instrument to the nearest thousand dollars, or in certain cases, the nearest dollar.
Distributions and Dividends
A final dividend of $0.032 per share was paid for the fiscal year ended 30 June 2019 which was 70% franked. The directors have declared an interim dividend in the current period of $0.014 per share for holders of record on 13 March 2020. The interim dividend will be 70% franked.
Directors Holdings of Shares
The aggregate number of Company fully paid shares held directly, indirectly or beneficially by Directors of the Company at the date of this report and 30 June 2019 is as follows:
Director
27 February 2020
30 June 2019
William Yde III
3,603,408
3,603,408
David Ryan
75,475
75,475
Robert Loewenthal
98,293
17,417
Corinna Keller
58,100
10,500
Total
3,835,276
3,706,800
Auditor's Independence Declaration
A copy of the auditor's independence declaration as required under section 307C of the Corporations Act 2001 is set out on page 7.
This report is made in accordance with a resolution of directors.
Robert Loewenthal
Chairman
GTN Limited
Sydney, Australia
27 February 2020
GTN Limited
For the half year ended 31 December 2019
Contents
Page
Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
9
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
10
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
11
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
12
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
13
Directors' Declaration
19
This interim financial report does not include all the notes of the type normally included in an annual financial report. Accordingly, this report is to be read in conjunction with the annual report for the year ended 30 June 2019 and any public announcements made by GTN Limited during the interim reporting period in accordance with the continuous disclosure requirements of the Corporations Act 2001.
GTN Limited is a company limited by shares, incorporated and domiciled in Australia. Its registered office and principal place of business is at Level 42, Northpoint, 100 Miller Street, North Sydney, NSW. Its shares are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange.
GTN Limited
For the half year ended 31 December 2019
Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
For the half year ended 31 December 2019
31 December
31 December
Notes
2019
2018
$'000
$'000
Revenue
3
95,674
94,375
Other income
3
137
109
Interest income on long-term prepaid affiliate contract
3
4,139
4,179
Network operations and station compensation expenses
(61,028)
(57,492)
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(20,516)
(18,471)
Equity based compensation expenses
(319)
(252)
Depreciation and amortisation
(5,860)
(5,519)
Finance costs
(1,569)
(1,842)
Foreign currency transaction gain/(loss)
4
(29)
Profit before income tax
10,662
15,058
Income tax expense
5
(3,051)
(4,406)
Profit for the half year
7,611
10,652
Other comprehensive income for the half year, net of income tax:
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss
Foreign currency translation reserve
1,405
1,044
Total other comprehensive income for the half year
1,405
1,044
Total comprehensive income for the half year
9,016
11,696
Cents
Cents
Earnings per share attributable to the ordinary equity holders:
Basic and diluted earnings per share (cents)
3.4
4.7
Total profit for the year and other comprehensive income are fully attributable to members of the Group
This statement should be read in conjunction with the notes to the financial statements.
GTN Limited
For the half year ended 31 December 2019
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
As at 31 December 2019
31 December
30 June
Notes
2019
2019
$'000
$'000
Assets
Current
Cash and cash equivalents
50,705
50,728
Trade and other receivables
40,053
38,091
Current tax asset
4,058
2,479
Other current assets
5,569
3,481
Current assets
100,385
94,779
Non-current
Property, plant and equipment
7
11,329
10,459
Intangible assets
6
49,292
52,172
Goodwill
6
96,531
96,179
Deferred tax assets
2,869
2,975
Other assets
95,585
96,139
Non-current assets
255,606
257,924
Total assets
355,991
352,703
Liabilities
Current
Trade and other payables
32,188
32,596
Deferred revenue
593
534
Current tax liabilities
256
306
Financial liabilities
1,394
1,155
Provisions
1,010
939
Current liabilities
35,441
35,530
Non-current
Trade and other payables
73
73
Financial liabilities
62,605
61,393
Deferred tax liabilities
19,675
18,997
Provisions
447
454
Non-current liabilities
82,800
80,917
Total liabilities
118,241
116,447
Net assets
237,750
236,256
Equity
Share capital
443,367
444,041
Reserves
10,942
9,218
Accumulated losses
(216,559)
(217,003)
Total equity
237,750
236,256
This statement should be read in conjunction with the notes to the financial statements.
GTN Limited
For the half year ended 31 December 2019
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
Common
Foreign Currency
Equity Based
Issued
Control
Translation
Payments
Accumulated
Total
Notes
Capital
Reserve
Reserve
Reserve
Losses
Equity
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
Balance at 1 July 2018
444,981
(24,655)
28,281
2,914
(202,823)
248,698
Total comprehensive income:
Net profit
-
-
-
-
10,652
10,652
Other comprehensive income
-
-
1,044
-
-
1,044
-
-
1,044
-
10,652
11,696
Transactions with owners in their capacity as owners:
Equity based compensation
-
-
-
252
-
252
Dividends
-
-
-
-
(24,719)
(24,719)
-
-
-
252
(24,719)
(24,467)
Balance at 31 December 2018
444,981
(24,655)
29,325
3,166
(216,890)
235,927
Balance at 1 July 2019
444,041
(24,655)
30,390
3,483
(217,003)
236,256
Total comprehensive income:
Net profit
-
-
-
-
7,611
7,611
Other comprehensive income
-
-
1,405
-
-
1,405
-
-
1,405
-
7,611
9,016
Transactions with owners in their capacity as owners:
Shares repurchased and retired
(674)
-
-
-
-
(674)
Dividends
-
-
-
-
(7,167)
(7,167)
Equity based compensation
-
-
-
319
-
319
(674)
-
-
319
(7,167)
(7,522)
Balance at 31 December 2019
443,367
(24,655)
31,795
3,802
(216,559)
(237,750)
This statement should be read in conjunction with the notes to the financial statements.
GTN Limited
For the half year ended 31 December 2019
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
For the half year ended 31 December 2019
31 December
31 December
Notes
2019
2018
$'000
$'000
Operating activities
Receipts from customers
Payments to suppliers and employees
Interest received
Finance costs
Income tax paid
Net cash from operating activities
Investing activities
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
Net cash used in investing activities
Financing activities
Principal element of lease payments
Shares repurchased
Dividends
Net cash used in financing activities
Net change in cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year Exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents
106,041 106,522
(91,553) (87,640)
137109
(1,244) (1,495)
(3,949) (4,115)
9,432 13,381
(1,731) (2,295)
(1,731) (2,295)
(544)
-
(7,167) (24,719)
(8,645) (25,263)
(14,177)
50,728 52,232
921561
Cash and cash equivalents, end of half year
50,705
38,616
Property acquired under leases
2,030
3,704
This statement should be read in conjunction with the notes to the financial statements.
GTN Limited
For the half year ended 31 December 2019
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
1 Basis of preparation of half year report
This condensed consolidated interim financial report for the half-year reporting period ended 31 December 2019 has been prepared in accordance with Accounting Standard AASB 134 Interim Financial Reporting and Corporations Act 2001.
This condensed consolidated interim financial report does not include all the notes of the type normally included in an annual financial report. Accordingly, this report is to be read in conjunction with the annual report for the year ended 30 June 2019 and any public announcements made by GTN Limited during the interim reporting period in accordance with the continuous disclosure requirements of the Corporations Act 2001.
The accounting policies adopted are consistent with those of the previous financial year and corresponding interim reporting period except for the adoption of new and amended standards as set out below:
2 Changes in accounting policies
2.1 New and revised standards that are effective for these financial statements
Standards adopted during the period
The Group has adopted all of the new or amended Accounting Standards and Interpretations issued by the Australian Accounting Standards Board ("AASB") that are mandatory for the current reporting period. The adoption of these Accounting Standards and Interpretations did not have any significant impact on the financial performance or position of the Group. As such, no significant changes are required to the Group's current accounting policies from those disclosed in the financial report for the year ended 30 June 2019.
The following Accounting Standards and Interpretations are most relevant to the Group:
Interpretation 23 Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments ("IFRIC 23")
IFRIC 23 explains how to recognize and measure deferred tax assets and liabilities where there is uncertainty over a tax treatment. In particular, it covers:
how to determine the appropriate unit of account, and that each uncertain tax treatment should be considered separately or together as a group, depending on which approach better predicts resolution of the uncertainty
that the entity should assume a tax authority will examine the uncertain tax treatments and have full knowledge of all related information, i.e. that detection risk should be ignored
that the entity should reflect the effect of the uncertainty in its income tax accounting when it is not probable that the tax authorities will accept the treatment
that the impact of the uncertainty should be measured using either the most likely amount or the expected value method, depending on which method better predicts the resolution of the uncertainty, and
the judgments and estimates made must be reassessed whenever circumstances have changed or there is new information that affects the judgments.
GTN Limited
For the half year ended 31 December 2019
The interpretation is effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2019. The adoption of IFRIC 23 did not have a material impact on income tax expenses, tax assets and liabilities and deferred tax balances as the clarifications are consistent with the Company's current policies.
There are no other standards that are not yet effective and that would be expected to have a material impact on the entity in the current or future reporting periods and on foreseeable future transactions.
2.2 Accounting Standards issued but not yet effective and have not been
adopted early by the Group
At the date of authorisation of these financial statements, certain new standards, amendments and interpretations to existing standards have been published but are not yet effective, and have not been adopted early by the Group. Management anticipates that all of the relevant pronouncements will be adopted in the Group's accounting policies for the first period beginning after the effective date of the pronouncement. None of these new standards and interpretations are expected to have a material impact on the Group's financial statements.
3
Revenue
31 December
31 December
2019
2018
$'000
$'000
Sales revenue
Sale of advertising commercials - net of agency commissions
95,674
94,375
95,674
94,375
Other income
Interest
137
109
137
109
Interest income on long-term prepaid affiliate contract
4,139
4,179
4
Expenses
31 December
31 December
2019
2018
$'000
$'000
Profit before income tax includes the following specific expenses:
Defined contribution superannuation expenses
543
485
Amortisation and depreciation
5,860
5,519
Finance costs of bank loan and leases
1,569
1,842
Rental expenses relating to leases
317
532
Foreign exchange losses/(gains)
(4)
29
5 Income tax expense
The major components of tax expense and the reconciliation of the expected tax expense based on the statutory tax rate at 30% (2018: 30%) and the reported tax expense in profit or loss are as follows:
GTN Limited
For the half year ended 31 December 2019
31 December
31 December
2019
2018
$'000
$'000
Profit before tax
10,662
15,058
Tax rate: 30%
3,199
4,517
Taxes on foreign earnings
(100)
(158)
Tax effect of permanent differences
194
166
(Recognition of previously unrecognized tax losses)/unrecognized tax losses
(219)
188
State taxes
3
28
Other
(26)
(335)
Income tax expense
3,051
4,406
31 December
31 December
2019
2018
$'000
$'000
Expense
Current
2,266
3,216
Deferred
785
1,190
Income tax expense
3,051
4,406
The recognition of deferred tax assets is limited to the extent that the Group anticipates making sufficient taxable profits in the future to absorb the reversal of the underlying timing differences. The Group has an unrecognised net deferred tax asset of $22,780 thousand (30 June 2019: $22,994 thousand) in relation to the tax losses as management does not anticipate the Group will make sufficient taxable profits in the foreseeable future to utilise this asset in those jurisdictions.
6 Intangible assets
Detail of the Group's intangible assets and their carrying amounts are as follows:
Station
Advertising
Goodwill
Trade names
contracts
contracts
Total
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
Gross carrying amount
Balance at 1 July 2019
96,179
12,553
88,744
65,808
263,284
Net exchange differences
352
75
524
389
1,340
Balance at 31 December 2019
96,531
12,628
89,268
66,197
264,624
Amortisation
Balance at 1 July 2019
-
-
(49,125)
(65,808)
(114,933)
Amortisation
-
-
(3,182)
-
(3,182)
Net exchange differences
-
-
(297)
(389)
(686)
Balance at 31 December 2019
-
-
(52,604)
(66,197)
(118,801)
Carrying amount 31 December 2019
96,531
12,628
36,664
-
145,823
The Group expects to either renew or replace its advertiser contracts and renew its station contracts beyond their expected life. Amortisation expense for the half-years ended 31 December 2019 and 31 December 2018 was $3,182 thousand and $3,152 thousand, respectively.
Due to the long term and indefinite nature of goodwill and trade names, amortisation expense is not reflected and the Group annually reviews goodwill and trade names for impairment or more frequently should there be indicators of possible impairment.
GTN Limited
For the half year ended 31 December 2019
Management is not currently aware of any other reasonably possible changes in key assumptions that would result in an impairment.
7 Property, plant and equipment
Details of the Group's property, plant and equipment and their carrying amount are as follows:
Right of
Helicopters and
Recording,
Furniture,
use
assets -
fixed wing
broadcasting and
equipment
real
aircraft
studio equipment
and other
property
Total
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
Gross carrying amount
Balance 1 July 2019
25,279
1,016
2,434
4,806
33,535
Additions during period
1,360
34
337
2,030
3,761
Disposals
-
-
-
(610)
(610)
Net exchange differences
(98)
(9)
(24)
(9)
(140)
Balance 31 December 2019
26,541
1,041
2,747
6,217
36,546
Depreciation and impairment
Balance 1 July 2019
(19,244)
(766)
(1,729)
(1,337)
(23,076)
Disposals
-
-
-
510
510
Net exchange differences
20
3
(45)
49
27
Depreciation
(1,615)
(47)
(200)
(816)
(2,678)
Balance 31 December 2019
(20,839)
(810)
(1,974)
(1,594)
(25,217)
Carrying amount 31 December 2019
5,702
231
773
4,623
11,329
Right of use assets consist of leases of premises.
8 Segment information
The Group's management analyses the Group's performance by geographic area and has identified four reportable segments: Australia, Brazil, Canada and United Kingdom.
The segments' revenues are as follows:
31 December
31 December
2019
2018
$'000
$'000
Australia
46,769
48,576
United Kingdom
23,339
22,454
Canada
16,731
16,418
Brazil
8,835
6,927
95,674
94,375
Management tracks performance primarily by Adjusted EBITDA which is defined as EBITDA adjusted for any foreign exchange profit or loss, interest income on the long- term prepaid affiliate agreement, transaction costs and other unusual non-recurring items.
31 December
31 December
2019
2018
$'000
$'000
Adjusted EBITDA by Segments
Australia
14,415
17,153
United Kingdom
2,015
1,824
Canada
1,822
3,692
Brazil
1,845
1,521
GTN Limited
For the half year ended 31 December 2019
Other
(2,147)
(1,851)
Adjusted EBITDA
17,950
22,339
Foreign exchange gain/(loss)
4
(29)
Less: Interest income on long-term
prepaid affiliate contract
(4,139)
(4,179)
EBITDA
13,815
18,131
Depreciation and amortization
(5,860)
(5,519)
Interest income on long-term prepaid
affiliate contract
4,139
4,179
Financing costs net of interest income
(1,432)
(1,733)
Profit before income tax
10,662
15,058
Income tax expense
(3,051)
(4,406)
Profit
7,611
10,652
Segment assets and liabilities are classified by their physical location.
31 December
31 December
2019
2018
$'000
$'000
Segment assets
Total Assets:
Australia
258,859
257,799
UK
41,024
35,816
Canada
34,773
31,177
Brazil
8,034
7,174
Total segment assets
342,690
331,966
Unallocated:
Deferred tax assets
2,869
3,413
Other
10,432
10,346
Total assets
355,991
345,725
Segment liabilities
Total liabilities:
Australia
80,510
79,509
UK
7,016
6,665
Canada
4,116
3,013
Brazil
2,840
2,287
Total segment liabilities
94,482
91,474
Unallocated:
Deferred tax liabilities
19,675
18,130
Borrowings
63,999
61,830
Intercompany eliminations
(67,563)
(69,899)
Others
7,648
8,263
Total liabilities
118,241
109,798
9 Events subsequent to the reporting period
Subsequent to the end of the half-year, on 27 February 2020, the Directors have declared the payment of an interim 2020 dividend of $0.014 per share (70% franked). The amount of the interim dividend is approximately $3,124 thousand, excluding any shares repurchased prior to the dividend record date of 13 March 2020.
GTN Limited
For the half year ended 31 December 2019
Subsequent to the end of the half-year, on 27 February 2020, the Group filed an Appendix 3D announcing that it has extended its on-market share buy-back of up to 10% of its outstanding shares for an additional period of up to twelve months. No target share price or minimum repurchase amount has been set.
At the time of the release of the half-year report, the Group's bank debt would be classified as short-term as the current repayment date is 21 February 2021. However, the lenders have agreed to modify and extend the loan until 21 February 2025 but the documentation of this has not been finalized as of 27 February 2020. It is anticipated that the new loan will be collateralized by the entire group. The current loan is only collateralized by the assets of Australia and the United Kingdom.
Other than the matters referred to above, no matters or circumstances have arisen since the end of the financial half year which significantly affected or may significantly affect the operations of the Group, the results of those operations, or the state of affairs of the Group in future financial years.
GTN Limited
For the half year ended 31 December 2019
Directors' declaration
In the directors' opinion:
The financial statements and notes set out on pages 9 to 18 are in accordance with theCorporations Act 2001, including:
complying with Accounting Standards and theCorporations Regulations 2001 and other mandatory professional reporting requirements; and
giving a true and fair view of the Group's financial position as at 31 December 2019 and of its performance for the half-year ended on that date and
There are reasonable grounds to believe that GTN Limited will be able to pay its debts as and when they become due and payable.
This declaration is made in accordance with a resolution of the directors.