GTN LIMITED

(GTN)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/21
0.75 AUD   +1.35%
02:12aGTN : Becoming a substantial holder Opens in a new Window
PU
11/04GTN : Change in substantial holding Opens in a new Window
PU
11/01TC Pipelines Moving Forward With GTN XPress Project
DJ
GTN : Becoming a substantial holder Opens in a new Window

11/22/2019 | 02:12am EST

603 Page 1 of 2 15 July 2001

Form 603

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of initial substantial holder

ToCompany Name/Scheme

GTN LIMITED

ACN/ARSN

606 841 801

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

Spheria Asset Management Pty Ltd

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

611 081 326

The holder became a substantial holder on 20/11/2019

2. Details of voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Number of securities

Person's votes (5)

Voting power (6)

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

11,920,596

11,920,596

5.33%

3. Details of relevant interests

The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Nature of relevant interest (7)

Class and number of securities

REFER TO ANNEXURE A

4. Details of present registered holders

The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:

Holder of relevant

Registered holder of

Person entitled to be

Class and number of securities

interest

securities

registered as holder (8)

REFER TO ANNEXURE B

5. Consideration

The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:

Holder of relevant

Date of acquisition

Consideration (9)

Class and number of securities

interest

Cash

Non-cash

REFER TO ANNEXURE C

603 Page 2 of 2 15 July 2001

6. Associates

The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

N/A

7. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

REFER TO ANNEXURE D

Signature

print name

MATTHEW BOOKER

capacity

DIRECTOR

sign here

date

22/11/2019

DIRECTIONS

  1. If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 7 of the form.
  2. See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
  3. See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
  4. The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
  5. The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme (if any) that the person or an associate has a relevant interest in.
  6. The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.
  7. Include details of:
    1. any relevant agreement or other circumstances by which the relevant interest was acquired. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
    2. any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  1. If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person ( eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".
  2. Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.

GTN LTD

Annexure A

Holder of relevant interest

Nature of relevant interest

Number of

Class of securities

securities

Spheria Asset Management Pty Ltd

Spheria Asset Management Pty Ltd in its capacity as

11,920,596

Ordinary fully paid

investment manager has the power to control voting and/or

disposal of securities.

This is Annexure "A" as mentioned in form 603 Notice of initial substantial holder

Matthew Booker

Director

Date: 22/11/2019

GTN LTD

Annexure B

Holder of relevant interest

Registered holder of securities

Person entitled to be

Number of

Class of

registered as holder

securities

securities

Spheria Asset Management Pty Ltd

BNP Paribas Securities Services

BNP Paribas Securities

804,177

Ordinary fully paid

Services

Spheria Asset Management Pty Ltd

JP Morgan Chase Bank

JP Morgan Chase Bank

4,712,245

Ordinary fully paid

Spheria Asset Management Pty Ltd

Northern Trust

Northern Trust

4,220,360

Ordinary fully paid

Spheria Asset Management Pty Ltd

RBC Investor Services Trust

RBC Investor Services Trust

2,183,814

Ordinary fully paid

This is Annexure "B" as mentioned in form 603 Notice of initial substantial holder

Matthew Booker

Director

Date: 22/11/2019

GTN LTD

Annexure C

Holder of relevant

Number of

Class of

interest

Trade Date

Consideration

securities

Securities

Cash

Non-cash

Spheria Asset

ORDINARY

Management Pty Ltd

23/07/2019

$

163,116.90

188,031

FULLY PAID

As above

29/08/2019

$

720,052.23

934,418

ORDINARY

FULLY PAID

As above

30/08/2019

$

48,071.55

58,050

ORDINARY

FULLY PAID

As above

05/09/2019

$

25,807.71

31,960

ORDINARY

FULLY PAID

As above

06/09/2019

$

120,000.00

150,000

ORDINARY

FULLY PAID

As above

16/09/2019

$

2,371,388.16

3,030,528

ORDINARY

FULLY PAID

As above

17/09/2019

$

296,377.60

370,472

ORDINARY

FULLY PAID

As above

20/11/2019

$

563,131.49

771,413

ORDINARY

FULLY PAID

This is Annexure "C" as mentioned in form 603 Notice of initial substantial holder

Matthew Booker

Director

Date: 22/11/2019

GTN LTD

Annexure D

Name

Address

Spheria Asset Management Pty Ltd

Level 19, 307 Queen St, Brisbane QLD 4000, Australia

This is Annexure "D" as mentioned in form 603 Notice of initial substantial holder

Matthew Booker

Director

Date: 22/11/2019

GTN Limited published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 193 M
EBIT 2020 24,2 M
Net income 2020 20,0 M
Debt 2020 11,1 M
Yield 2020 8,85%
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 0,93x
EV / Sales2021 0,82x
Capitalization 168 M
Chart GTN LIMITED
Duration : Period :
GTN Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GTN LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,31  AUD
Last Close Price 0,74  AUD
Spread / Highest target 186%
Spread / Average Target 77,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William L. Yde Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Robert Loewenthal Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Scott E. Cody Chief Operating & Financial Officer
David John Ryan Independent Non-Executive Director
Corinna Keller Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GTN LIMITED-27.45%112
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)34.00%264 772
COMCAST CORPORATION30.28%201 805
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP29.45%15 194
FORMULA ONE GROUP42.51%10 052
RTL GROUP-9.68%7 171
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
