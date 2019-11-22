GTN : Becoming a substantial holder Opens in a new Window
0
11/22/2019 | 02:12am EST
603 Page 1 of 2 15 July 2001
Form 603
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of initial substantial holder
ToCompany Name/Scheme
GTN LIMITED
ACN/ARSN
606 841 801
1. Details of substantial holder (1)
Name
Spheria Asset Management Pty Ltd
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
611 081 326
The holder became a substantial holder on 20/11/2019
2. Details of voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:
Class of securities (4)
Number of securities
Person's votes (5)
Voting power (6)
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
11,920,596
11,920,596
5.33%
3. Details of relevant interests
The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:
Holder of relevant interest
Nature of relevant interest (7)
Class and number of securities
REFER TO ANNEXURE A
4. Details of present registered holders
The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:
Holder of relevant
Registered holder of
Person entitled to be
Class and number of securities
interest
securities
registered as holder (8)
REFER TO ANNEXURE B
5. Consideration
The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:
Holder of relevant
Date of acquisition
Consideration (9)
Class and number of securities
interest
Cash
Non-cash
REFER TO ANNEXURE C
603 Page 2 of 2 15 July 2001
6. Associates
The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
N/A
7. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Address
REFER TO ANNEXURE D
Signature
print name
MATTHEW BOOKER
capacity
DIRECTOR
sign here
date
22/11/2019
GTN LTD
Annexure A
Holder of relevant interest
Nature of relevant interest
Number of
Class of securities
securities
Spheria Asset Management Pty Ltd
Spheria Asset Management Pty Ltd in its capacity as
11,920,596
Ordinary fully paid
investment manager has the power to control voting and/or
disposal of securities.
This is Annexure "A" as mentioned in form 603 Notice of initial substantial holder
Matthew Booker
Director
Date: 22/11/2019
GTN LTD
Annexure B
Holder of relevant interest
Registered holder of securities
Person entitled to be
Number of
Class of
registered as holder
securities
securities
Spheria Asset Management Pty Ltd
BNP Paribas Securities Services
BNP Paribas Securities
804,177
Ordinary fully paid
Services
Spheria Asset Management Pty Ltd
JP Morgan Chase Bank
JP Morgan Chase Bank
4,712,245
Ordinary fully paid
Spheria Asset Management Pty Ltd
Northern Trust
Northern Trust
4,220,360
Ordinary fully paid
Spheria Asset Management Pty Ltd
RBC Investor Services Trust
RBC Investor Services Trust
2,183,814
Ordinary fully paid
This is Annexure "B" as mentioned in form 603 Notice of initial substantial holder
Matthew Booker
Director
Date: 22/11/2019
GTN LTD
Annexure C
Holder of relevant
Number of
Class of
interest
Trade Date
Consideration
securities
Securities
Cash
Non-cash
Spheria Asset
ORDINARY
Management Pty Ltd
23/07/2019
$
163,116.90
188,031
FULLY PAID
As above
29/08/2019
$
720,052.23
934,418
ORDINARY
FULLY PAID
As above
30/08/2019
$
48,071.55
58,050
ORDINARY
FULLY PAID
As above
05/09/2019
$
25,807.71
31,960
ORDINARY
FULLY PAID
As above
06/09/2019
$
120,000.00
150,000
ORDINARY
FULLY PAID
As above
16/09/2019
$
2,371,388.16
3,030,528
ORDINARY
FULLY PAID
As above
17/09/2019
$
296,377.60
370,472
ORDINARY
FULLY PAID
As above
20/11/2019
$
563,131.49
771,413
ORDINARY
FULLY PAID
This is Annexure "C" as mentioned in form 603 Notice of initial substantial holder
Matthew Booker
Director
Date: 22/11/2019
GTN LTD
Annexure D
Name
Address
Spheria Asset Management Pty Ltd
Level 19, 307 Queen St, Brisbane QLD 4000, Australia
This is Annexure "D" as mentioned in form 603 Notice of initial substantial holder