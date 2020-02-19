GTN : Becoming a substantial holder Opens in a new Window

Log in
GTN Limited

GTN LIMITED

(GTN)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/19
0.81 AUD   -2.41%
GTN : Change in substantial shareholding from CBA
PU
GTN : Change in substantial holding
PU
GTN : Cancellation of Buyback shares
PU
GTN : Becoming a substantial holder

02/19/2020 | 10:42pm EST

Form 603

Corporations Law

Section 671B

Notice of initial substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme

GTN Limited

ACN/ARSN

606 841 801

1. Details of substantial holder(1)

Name

DUMAC Inc.

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

The holder became a substantial holder on

17 / 02 / 2020

2. Details of voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Number of securities

Persons' votes (5)

Voting power (6)

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

11,252,423

11,252,423

5.04%

3. Details of relevant interests

The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Holder of relevant

Nature of relevant interest (7)

Class and number

interest

of securities

DUMAC Inc.

DUMAC Inc. is the investment manager for Gothic Corporation,

11,252,423 FPO

Gothic JBD, Gothic HSP Corporation and Gothic ERP ('Gothic

shares

Entities') who are the entities entitled to be the registered holders

of the securities.

4. Details of present registered holders

The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:

Holder of relevant

Registered holder of

Person entitled to be registered as

Class and number

interest

securities

holder (8)

of securities

DUMAC Inc.

Bank of New York Mellon

Gothic Corporation

5,949,069 FPO

shares

DUMAC Inc.

Bank of New York Mellon

Gothic JBD

2,204,735 FPO

shares

DUMAC Inc.

Bank of New York Mellon

Gothic HSP Corporation

2,006,597 FPO

shares

DUMAC Inc.

Bank of New York Mellon

Gothic ERP

1,092,022 FPO

shares

5. Consideration

The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day tha the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:

Holder of relevant

Date of acquisition

Consideration (9)

Class and number

interest

of securities

Cash

Non-cash

DUMAC Inc.

01/11/2019

A$ 4,854,971

6,473,295 FPO

shares

DUMAC Inc.

14/01/2020 - 17/02/2020

A$ 3,952,566

4,779,128 FPO

shares

6. Associates

The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

Not applicable

7. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

DUMAC Inc. and Gothic Entities

280 S. Mangum St. STE. 210, Durham, NC 27701

Signature

print name Jannine Lall

Capacity

Head of Finance, DUMAC Inc.

sign here

date

19 / 02 / 2020

Disclaimer

GTN Limited published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 03:41:00 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
