GTN : Becoming a substantial holder Opens in a new Window

Form 603 Corporations Law Section 671B Notice of initial substantial holder To Company Name/Scheme GTN Limited ACN/ARSN 606 841 801

1. Details of substantial holder(1)

Name DUMAC Inc. ACN/ARSN (if applicable) The holder became a substantial holder on 17 / 02 / 2020

2. Details of voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Class of securities (4) Number of securities Persons' votes (5) Voting power (6) Fully Paid Ordinary Shares 11,252,423 11,252,423 5.04%

3. Details of relevant interests

The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Holder of relevant Nature of relevant interest (7) Class and number interest of securities DUMAC Inc. DUMAC Inc. is the investment manager for Gothic Corporation, 11,252,423 FPO Gothic JBD, Gothic HSP Corporation and Gothic ERP ('Gothic shares Entities') who are the entities entitled to be the registered holders of the securities.

4. Details of present registered holders

The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows: