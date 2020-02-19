GTN : Becoming a substantial holder Opens in a new Window

|
Form 603
Corporations Law
Section 671B
Notice of initial substantial holder
To Company Name/Scheme
GTN Limited
ACN/ARSN
606 841 801
1. Details of substantial holder(1)
Name
DUMAC Inc.
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
The holder became a substantial holder on
17 / 02 / 2020
2. Details of voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:
Class of securities (4)
Number of securities
Persons' votes (5)
Voting power (6)
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
11,252,423
11,252,423
5.04%
3. Details of relevant interests
The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:
Holder of relevant
Nature of relevant interest (7)
Class and number
interest
of securities
DUMAC Inc.
DUMAC Inc. is the investment manager for Gothic Corporation,
11,252,423 FPO
Gothic JBD, Gothic HSP Corporation and Gothic ERP ('Gothic
shares
Entities') who are the entities entitled to be the registered holders
of the securities.
4. Details of present registered holders
The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:
Holder of relevant
Registered holder of
Person entitled to be registered as
Class and number
interest
securities
holder (8)
of securities
DUMAC Inc.
Bank of New York Mellon
Gothic Corporation
5,949,069 FPO
shares
DUMAC Inc.
Bank of New York Mellon
Gothic JBD
2,204,735 FPO
shares
DUMAC Inc.
Bank of New York Mellon
Gothic HSP Corporation
2,006,597 FPO
shares
DUMAC Inc.
Bank of New York Mellon
Gothic ERP
1,092,022 FPO
shares
5. Consideration
The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day tha the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:
Holder of relevant
Date of acquisition
Consideration (9)
Class and number
interest
of securities
Cash
Non-cash
DUMAC Inc.
01/11/2019
A$ 4,854,971
6,473,295 FPO
shares
DUMAC Inc.
14/01/2020 - 17/02/2020
A$ 3,952,566
4,779,128 FPO
shares
6. Associates
The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
Not applicable
7. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Address
DUMAC Inc. and Gothic Entities
280 S. Mangum St. STE. 210, Durham, NC 27701
Signature
print name Jannine Lall
Capacity
Head of Finance, DUMAC Inc.
sign here
date
19 / 02 / 2020
Disclaimer
GTN Limited published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 03:41:00 UTC