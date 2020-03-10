GTN : Ceasing to be a substantial holder Opens in a new Window

605 page 1/2 15 July 2001

Form 605

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder

To Company Name/ Scheme GTN Ltd ACN/ ARSN 1. Details of substantial holder (1) Name Quest Asset Partners Pty Ltd ACN/ ARSN (if applicable) 109 448 802

The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on 06/03/2020 The previous notice was given to the company on 04/02/2019 The previous notice was dated 30/01/2019

2. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Person's Date of Person whose relevant Consideration given in Class (6) and number of votes change interest changed Nature of change (4) relation to change (5) securities affected affected Consideration for Acquisition of 1,521,623 Acquisition of Shares 1,521,623 shares $1,764,184 1,521,623 shares shares Consideration for 31/01/2019 - Quest Asset Partners Pty Disposal of 2,578,807 Disposal of Shares 2,578,807 06/03/2020 Ltd shares $1,882,529 2,578,807 shares shares

3. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (3) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association N/A 4. Addresses The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows: Name Address Quest Asset Partners Pty Ltd Suite 8.07, 6A Glen Street, Milsons Point, NSW, 2061

Signature