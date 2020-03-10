Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  GTN Limited    GTN   AU000000GTN3

GTN LIMITED

(GTN)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 03/10
0.67 AUD   -1.47%
01:34aGTN : Ceasing to be a substantial holder Opens in a new Window
PU
03/09GTN : FNArena Corporate Results Monitor - 09-03-2020
AQ
03/09GTN : Change in substantial holding Opens in a new Window
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GTN : Ceasing to be a substantial holder Opens in a new Window

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/10/2020 | 01:34am EDT

605 page 1/2 15 July 2001

Form 605

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder

To Company Name/ Scheme

GTN Ltd

ACN/ ARSN

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

Quest Asset Partners Pty Ltd

ACN/ ARSN (if applicable)

109 448 802

The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on

06/03/2020

The previous notice was given to the company on

04/02/2019

The previous notice was dated

30/01/2019

2. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Person's

Date of

Person whose relevant

Consideration given in

Class (6) and number of

votes

change

interest changed

Nature of change (4)

relation to change (5)

securities affected

affected

Consideration for

Acquisition of 1,521,623

Acquisition of Shares

1,521,623

shares

$1,764,184

1,521,623 shares

shares

Consideration for

31/01/2019 -

Quest Asset Partners Pty

Disposal of 2,578,807

Disposal of Shares

2,578,807

06/03/2020

Ltd

shares

$1,882,529

2,578,807 shares

shares

3. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (3) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

N/A

4. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Quest Asset Partners Pty Ltd

Suite 8.07, 6A Glen Street, Milsons Point, NSW, 2061

Signature

Print name

Michael Evans

Capacity

Director

Sign here

Date

/

/

605 page 2/2 15 July 2001

DIRECTIONS

  1. If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 4 of the form.
  2. See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
  3. See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
  4. Include details of:
    1. any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
    2. any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  1. Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
  1. The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
  1. Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

Disclaimer

GTN Limited published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 05:33:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GTN LIMITED
01:34aGTN : Ceasing to be a substantial holder Opens in a new Window
PU
03/09GTN : FNArena Corporate Results Monitor - 09-03-2020
AQ
03/09GTN : Change in substantial holding Opens in a new Window
PU
03/08GTN : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E Opens in a new Window
PU
03/06GTN : Change in substantial holding Opens in a new Window
PU
03/04GTN : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E Opens in a new Window
PU
03/03GTN : Change in substantial holding Opens in a new Window
PU
03/02GTN : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E Opens in a new Window
PU
02/26GTN : 2020 Half Year Results Announcement Opens in a new Window
PU
02/26GTN : Dividend/Distribution - GTN Opens in a new Window
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 192 M
EBIT 2020 24,4 M
Net income 2020 14,2 M
Debt 2020 4,85 M
Yield 2020 8,09%
P/E ratio 2020 11,3x
P/E ratio 2021 7,56x
EV / Sales2020 0,79x
EV / Sales2021 0,67x
Capitalization 146 M
Chart GTN LIMITED
Duration : Period :
GTN Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GTN LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1,21  AUD
Last Close Price 0,68  AUD
Spread / Highest target 151%
Spread / Average Target 77,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 26,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William L. Yde Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Robert Loewenthal Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Scott E. Cody Chief Operating & Financial Officer
David John Ryan Independent Non-Executive Director
Corinna Keller Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GTN LIMITED-15.66%97
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-20.30%208 113
COMCAST CORPORATION-10.18%183 806
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-9.06%13 827
VIACOMCBS INC.-48.61%13 481
FORMULA ONE GROUP-23.70%8 099
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group