GTN : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from IFL Opens in a new Window

Form 605

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder

To : GTN LIMITED ACN: 606 841 801 ASX Code: GTN

1. Details of substantial holder

Name: IOOF Holdings Limited

ACN: 100 103 722

This notice is given by IOOF Holdings Limited, on behalf of itself and its subsidiaries.

The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on: 10/10/2019 The previous notice was given to the company on: 19/09/2019 The previous notice was dated: 17/09/2019

2. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme as follows:

Not applicable

3. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name & ACN Nature of association Perennial Value Management Limited ceased Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN to be an associate of IOOF Holdings Ltd. 090 879 904) Please refer to notice issued to the ASX on 10 October 2019.

4. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows: