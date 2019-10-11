GTN : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from IFL Opens in a new Window

Form 605
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder
|
To :
|
GTN LIMITED
|
ACN:
|
606 841 801
|
ASX Code:
|
GTN
1. Details of substantial holder
Name: IOOF Holdings Limited
ACN: 100 103 722
This notice is given by IOOF Holdings Limited, on behalf of itself and its subsidiaries.
|
The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on:
|
10/10/2019
|
The previous notice was given to the company on:
|
19/09/2019
|
The previous notice was dated:
|
17/09/2019
2. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme as follows:
Not applicable
3. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
|
Name & ACN
|
Nature of association
|
|
Perennial Value Management Limited ceased
|
Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN
|
to be an associate of IOOF Holdings Ltd.
|
090 879 904)
|
Please refer to notice issued to the ASX on 10
|
|
October 2019.
4. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
|
|
2
|
|
|
Name
|
Address
|
|
|
IOOF Holdings Limited
|
Level 6, 161 Collins Street
|
|
Melbourne Victoria 3000
|
GTN LIMITED
|
Level 42 Northpoint, 100 Miller Street
|
|
NORTH SYDNEY, NSW 2060, AUSTRALIA
|
Perennial Value Management Limited
|
Level 27, 88 Phillip Street
|
|
Sydney NSW 2000
Disclaimer
