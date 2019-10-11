GTN : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from IFL Opens in a new Window

Log in
GTN LIMITED

(GTN)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/11
0.825 AUD   -1.20%
GTN : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from IFL

10/11/2019 | 03:01am EDT

Form 605

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder

To :

GTN LIMITED

ACN:

606 841 801

ASX Code:

GTN

1. Details of substantial holder

Name: IOOF Holdings Limited

ACN: 100 103 722

This notice is given by IOOF Holdings Limited, on behalf of itself and its subsidiaries.

The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on:

10/10/2019

The previous notice was given to the company on:

19/09/2019

The previous notice was dated:

17/09/2019

2. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme as follows:

Not applicable

3. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name & ACN

Nature of association

Perennial Value Management Limited ceased

Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN

to be an associate of IOOF Holdings Ltd.

090 879 904)

Please refer to notice issued to the ASX on 10

October 2019.

4. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

2

Name

Address

IOOF Holdings Limited

Level 6, 161 Collins Street

Melbourne Victoria 3000

GTN LIMITED

Level 42 Northpoint, 100 Miller Street

NORTH SYDNEY, NSW 2060, AUSTRALIA

Perennial Value Management Limited

Level 27, 88 Phillip Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Disclaimer

GTN Limited published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 07:00:06 UTC
