GTN : Change in substantial shareholding from CBA Opens in a new Window

|
|
|
|
Form 604
|
|
Corporations Act 2001
|
|
|
|
Section 671B
|
|
Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
|
|
|
|
|
To: Company Name/Scheme:
|
GTN LIMITED
|
ACN/ARSN
|
606 841 801
|
|
|
1. Details of substantial holder
|
|
|
|
Name
|
Commonwealth Bank of Australia ACN 123 123 124 (CBA) and its related bodies corporate listed in annexure A
|
There was a change in the interests of the
|
13/02/2020
|
|
|
substantial holder on
|
|
|
|
The previous notice was given to the company on
|
24/09/2019
|
|
|
The previous notice was dated
|
23/09/2019
|
|
2. Previous and present voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substan tial holder or an associate had a relevant interest in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
|
Class of securities
|
Previous notice
|
|
Present notice
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Person's votes
|
Voting power (%)
|
Person's votes
|
Voting power (%)
|
Fully Paid ordinary shares
|
4,568,839
|
2.04
|
4,076,226
|
1.83
|
|
For the Securities (if any) listed below see NOTE 1 at the end of this form
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class of securities
|
Previous notice
|
|
Present notice
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Person's votes
|
Voting power (%)
|
Person's votes
|
Voting power (%)
|
Fully Paid ordinary shares
|
13,706,660
|
6.13 See note 1 at the end of this form
|
16,571,291
|
7.43 See note 1 at the end of this
|
form
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class of securities
|
Previous notice
|
|
Present notice
|
|
|
Person's votes
|
Voting power (%)
|
Person's votes
|
Voting power (%)
|
GRAND TOTAL
|
18,275,499
|
8.17
|
20,647,517
|
9.25
1
3. Changes in relevant interest
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
|
Date of
|
Person whose
|
|
Consideration given in
|
Class and number
|
Person's votes
|
relevant interest
|
Nature of change
|
of securities
|
change
|
relation to change
|
affected
|
changed
|
|
affected
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
See annexure B to this notice
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
4.Present relevant interests
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
|
Holder of
|
Registered holder
|
Person entitled to be
|
Nature of relevant
|
Class and number
|
|
relevant
|
Person's votes
|
of securities
|
registered as holder
|
interest
|
of securities
|
interest
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Relevant interest under paragraph
|
|
|
|
|
|
608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a
|
|
|
|
|
|
relevant interest arising from having
|
|
|
|
|
|
the power to control the exercise of
|
|
|
|
|
|
the right to vote attached to securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
and/or to control the exercise of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
power to dispose of securities in its
|
|
|
|
|
|
capacity as investment manager, as
|
|
|
|
|
|
provided for under its investment
|
|
|
ASB Group Investments
|
Citibank N A Hong Kong
|
|
mandates, as a life company holding
|
1,775,352 Fully paid
|
1,775,352
|
Limited 533945
|
|
|
statutory funds and as the responsible
|
ordinary shares
|
|
|
|
|
entity or manager of a managed
|
|
|
|
|
|
investment scheme. In addition, if any
|
|
|
|
|
|
OTC derivatives, warrants or other
|
|
|
|
|
|
securities (other than ordinary shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
or ordinary units (as applicable)) are
|
|
|
|
|
|
referred to below in this row, the
|
|
|
|
|
|
relevant interest in respect of those
|
|
|
|
|
|
securities arises under subsection
|
|
|
|
|
|
608(8) being an accelerated relevant
|
|
|
|
|
|
interest held in the same capacity.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Relevant interest under paragraph
|
|
|
|
|
|
608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a
|
|
|
|
|
|
relevant interest arising from having
|
|
|
|
|
|
the power to control the exercise of
|
|
|
|
|
|
the right to vote attached to securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
and/or to control the exercise of the
|
|
|
Commonwealth Bank
|
|
|
power to dispose of securities in its
|
2,300,874 Fully paid
|
|
Officers Superannuation
|
Citibank N A Hong Kong
|
|
capacity as trustee for the Officers'
|
2,300,874
|
Corporation Pty Limited
|
|
Superannuation Fund. In addition, if
|
ordinary shares
|
|
|
|
|
ACN 074 519 798
|
|
|
any OTC derivatives, warrants or other
|
|
|
|
|
|
securities (other than ordinary shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
or ordinary units (as applicable)) are
|
|
|
|
|
|
referred to below in this row, the
|
|
|
|
|
|
relevant interest in respect of those
|
|
|
|
|
|
securities arises under subsection
|
|
|
|
|
|
608(8) being an accelerated relevant
|
|
|
|
|
|
interest held in the same capacity.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Relevant interest under paragraph
|
|
|
|
|
|
608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a
|
|
|
|
|
|
relevant interest arising from having
|
|
|
|
|
|
the residual power to control the
|
|
|
|
|
|
exercise of the right to vote attached
|
|
|
|
|
|
to securities and/or to control the
|
|
|
|
|
|
exercise of the power to dispose of
|
|
|
|
|
|
securities in its capacity as a
|
|
|
|
|
|
responsible entity of a managed
|
|
|
|
|
|
investment scheme (which managed
|
|
|
|
|
|
investment scheme is not managed by
|
|
|
|
|
|
either Colonial First State Investments
|
|
|
|
|
|
Limited or a related body corporate).
|
|
|
|
|
|
In addition, if any OTC derivatives,
|
|
|
|
|
|
warrants or other securities (other than
|
|
|
|
|
|
ordinary shares or ordinary units (as
|
|
|
Colonial First State
|
|
|
applicable)) are referred to below in
|
|
|
|
|
this row, the relevant interest in
|
16,571,291 Fully paid
|
|
Investments Limited (Note 1)
|
Citibank N A Hong Kong
|
|
16,571,291
|
|
respect of those securities arises
|
ordinary shares
|
ACN 002 348 352
|
|
|
|
|
|
under subsection 608(8) being a
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
residual accelerated relevant interest
|
|
|
|
|
|
held in the same capacity. Colonial
|
|
|
|
|
|
First State Investments Limited has
|
|
|
|
|
|
authorised the manager of each such
|
|
|
|
|
|
managed investment scheme to
|
|
|
|
|
|
exercise the powers referred to in
|
|
|
|
|
|
paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c)
|
|
|
|
|
|
of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) in
|
|
|
|
|
|
relation to those securities managed
|
|
|
|
|
|
by the manager to the exclusion of
|
|
|
|
|
|
Colonial First State Investments
|
|
|
|
|
|
Limited except for provisions allowing
|
|
|
|
|
|
Colonial First State Investments
|
|
|
|
|
|
Limited to terminate the agreement
|
|
|
|
|
|
with the manager or to exercise those
|
|
|
|
|
|
powers where the agreement is
|
|
|
|
|
|
terminated.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Relevant interest under paragraph
|
|
|
|
|
|
608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a
|
|
|
|
|
|
relevant interest arising from having
|
|
|
|
|
|
the power to control the exercise of
|
|
|
|
|
|
the right to vote attached to securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
and/or to control the exercise of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
power to dispose of securities in its
|
|
|
|
|
|
capacity as a responsible entity of a
|
|
|
Colonial First State
|
|
|
managed investment scheme (which
|
16,571,291 Fully paid
|
|
|
|
managed investment scheme is
|
|
Investments Limited
|
Citibank N A Hong Kong
|
|
16,571,291
|
|
managed by Colonial First Statement
|
ordinary shares
|
ACN 002 348 352
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investments Limited or a related body
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
corporate). In addition, if any OTC
|
|
|
|
|
|
derivatives, warrants or other
|
|
|
|
|
|
securities (other than ordinary shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
or ordinary units (as applicable)) are
|
|
|
|
|
|
referred to below in this row, the
|
|
|
|
|
|
relevant interest in respect of those
|
|
|
|
|
|
securities arises under subsection
|
|
|
|
|
|
608(8) being an accelerated relevant
|
|
|
|
|
|
interest held in the same capacity.
|
|
3
5. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
|
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
|
Nature of association
|
|
|
|
4
6. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
|
Name
|
Address
|
|
|
ASB Group Investments Limited 533945
|
Level 2, ASB North Wharf, 12 Jellicoe Street, Auckland, 1010, New Zealand
|
Commonwealth Bank Officers Superannuation Corporation Pty Limited ACN 074 519 798
|
Level 11 Tower 1, 201 Sussex St, Sydney, NSW, 2000, Australia
|
|
|
Colonial First State Investments Limited ACN 002 348 352
|
Ground Floor Tower 1, 201 Sussex Street, Sydney, NSW, 2000, Australia
5
Signature
NOTE 1--(This note is relevant to section 2,3,4 and 5)
The relevant interests in these securities:
-
are/were held by Colonial First State Investments Limited (CFS) as responsible entity of the specified registered managed investment schemes and relate(d) to holdings in connection with the Colonial First State First Choice product range. Decisions to buy/sell those securities and exercise voti ng rights in relation to those securities are made by managers to whom CFS has outsourced those functions. By instrument dated 29 October 2001 the Australian Securities and Investments Commission ("ASIC") has granted certain relief to CFS and its related bodies corporate for these holdings from the applicable provisions of Chapter 6 of the Corporations Act in relation to the acquisition of or increase in voting power of such securities (the Manager Relief). These managers are not associates of, other than by virtue of an agreem ent in accordance with the terms of the Manager Relief, the Commonwealth Bank of Australia group;or
-
are/were held by or for the benefit of specified index funds where the funds have an objective of maintaining a portfolio tracking error less than 0.5% per annum. ASIC has granted certain relief to CFS and its related bodies corporate for these holdings from the applicable provisions of Chapter 6 of the Corporat ions Act in relation to the acquisition of or increase in voting power of such securities.
|
Kara Nicholls - Company Secretary
|
Dated the 18 day of February 2020
6
Annexure A
This is annexure A referred to in Form 604, Notice of change of interest of substantial holder dated 13/02/2020
|
Kara Nicholls
|
Company Secretary
|
Dated the 18/02/2020
SCHEDULE
AEGIS CORRECTIONAL PARTNERSHIP PTY LTD
AEGIS SECURITISATION NOMINEES PTY LTD
AHL HOLDINGS PTY LIMITED
AHL INVESTMENTS PTY LTD
ALTONA V6 PTY LIMITED
ASB BANK LIMITED
ASB FINANCE LIMITED
ASB GROUP INVESTMENTS LIMITED
ASB HOLDINGS LIMITED
ASB MANAGEMENT SERVICES LIMITED
ASB NOMINEES LIMITED
ASB SECURITIES LIMITED
ASKLEPIOS LIMITED
AUSSIE CENTRE ADMINISTRATION PTY LIMITED
AUSSIE HOME LOANS PTY LIMITED
AUSSIEHOMELOANS.COM.AU PTY LTD
AUSTRALIAN INVESTMENT EXCHANGE LIMITED
AVANTEOS INVESTMENTS LIMITED
AVANTEOS PTY LTD
BANKWEST FOUNDATION LIMITED
BDELTA VESSEL NO 1 PTY LTD
BDELTA VESSEL NO 2 PTY LTD
BDELTA VESSEL NO 3 PTY LTD
BDELTA VESSEL NO 4 PTY LTD
BW FINANCIAL ADVICE LIMITED
BW SECURITISATION MANAGEMENT PTY LTD
BWA GROUP SERVICES PTY LTD
BWA INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY HOLDINGS LIMITED
CAPITAL 121 PTY LIMITED
CBA A319 4624 PTY LIMITED
CBA A319 4635 PTY LIMITED
CBA A320 4077 PTY LTD
CBA A320 4948 PTY LIMITED
CBA A320 5156 PTY LIMITED
CBA A320 5249 PTY LTD
CBA A320 5289 PTY LTD
CBA A320 5638 PTY LTD
CBA A320 6749 PTY LIMITED
CBA A320 AIRCRAFT NO1 PTY LTD
CBA A330 1427 Pty Ltd
CBA A330 1453 PTY LIMITED
CBA A330 1561 PTY LTD
CBA AIR A320 2714 PTY LIMITED
CBA AIR PTY LTD
CBA ASSET FINANCE (NZ) LIMITED
CBA ASSET HOLDINGS (NZ) LIMITED
CBA B377 37091 PTY LTD
CBA B738 39822 PTY LIMITED
CBA B773 60333 PTY LIMITED
CBA CAPITAL AUSTRALIA PTY LIMITED
CBA CORPORATE SERVICES (NSW) PTY LIMITED
CBA CORPORATE SERVICES (VIC) PTY LIMITED
CBA DIGITAL SETTLEMENTS PTY LTD
CBA ES BUSINESS SERVICES PTY LTD
CBA EUROPE LIMITED
CBA EUROPE N.V.
CBA FUNDING (NZ) LIMITED
CBA FUNDING HOLDINGS PTY LTD
CBA INTERNATIONAL FINANCE PTY. LIMITED
CBA INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED
CBA INVESTMENTS (NO.4) LIMITED
CBA ISO CONTAINERS PTY LTD
CBA IT LEASING NO 3 PTY LTD
CBA MTE RAIL COMPANY PTY LIMITED
7
CBA NEW DIGITAL BUSINESSES PTY LTD
CBA NZ HOLDING LIMITED
CBA RAIL & TRAM COMPANY PTY LIMITED
CBA ROLLING STOCK COMPANY NO.1 PTY LIMITED
CBA SA HOLDINGS PROPRIETARY LIMITED
CBA SAF HOLDING PTY LIMITED
CBA SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
CBA SERVICES PRIVATE LIMITED
CBA SOUTHERN SKY PTY LIMITED
CBA SPECIALISED FINANCING PTY LIMITED
CBA USD INVESTMENTS PTY LIMITED
CBFC LEASING PTY. LIMITED
CBFC LIMITED
CIPL ARARAT PTY LTD
CIPL SA SCHOOLS PTY LTD
CISL (NO.1) PTY LIMITED
CMG ASIA LIFE HOLDINGS LIMITED
CMG ASIA PTY LTD
COLLATERAL LEASING PTY LTD
COLONIAL (UK) TRUSTEES LIMITED
COLONIAL FIRST STATE GROUP LIMITED
COLONIAL FIRST STATE INVESTMENTS LIMITED
COLONIAL HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED
COLONIAL MUTUAL SUPERANNUATION PTY. LTD.
COLONIAL SERVICES PTY LIMITED
COMMBANK EUROPE LIMITED
COMMBANK STAFF FOUNDATION LIMITED
COMMONWEALTH AUSTRALIA SECURITIES LLC
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA (UK) STAFF BENEFITS SCHEME TRUSTEE COMPANY LIMITED
COMMONWEALTH BANK OFFICERS SUPERANNUATION CORPORATION PTY LIMITED
COMMONWEALTH CUSTODIAL SERVICES PTY LTD
COMMONWEALTH DEVELOPMENT BANK OF AUSTRALIA PTY LIMITED
COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL PLANNING LIMITED
COMMONWEALTH INSURANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED
COMMONWEALTH INSURANCE LIMITED
COMMONWEALTH INVESTMENTS PTY LIMITED
COMMONWEALTH PRIVATE LIMITED
COMMONWEALTH SECURITIES LIMITED
COMMWEALTH INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PTY LIMITED
COMSEC NOMINEES PTY LIMITED
CORE EQUITY SERVICES NOMINEES PTY LIMITED
CREDIT SAVVY PTY LTD
CRYSTAL AVENUE PTY LIMITED
CTB AUSTRALIA LIMITED
ELLAS CONTAINER SHIP COMPANY 1 PTY LIMITED
ELLAS CONTAINER SHIP COMPANY 2 PTY LIMITED
EMERALD HOLDING COMPANY PTY LIMITED
FINANCIAL WISDOM LIMITED
FINCONNECT (AUSTRALIA) PTY LTD
FMG ASSET LEASING PTY LTD
GT USD FUNDING PTY LIMITED
HAZELWOOD INVESTMENT COMPANY PTY LIMITED
HOMEPATH PTY LIMITED
INVERLOCH LEASING PTY LIMITED
INVESTORWEB.COM. PTY LIMITED
IWL BROKING SOLUTIONS PTY LIMITED
IWL PTY LIMITED
LET'S PAY PTY LTD
MIS FUNDING NO.1 PTY LIMITED
MORTGAGE HOLDING TRUST COMPANY LIMITED
MTE DEBT VEHICLE PTY LTD
MTE LESSOR 1 PTY LTD
MTE LESSOR 2 PTY LTD
MTE LESSOR 3 PTY LTD
MTE LESSOR 4 PTY LTD
MTE LESSOR 5 PTY LTD
MTE NOMINEE PARTNER PTY LTD
NETSHARE NOMINEES PTY LTD
NEWPORT LIMITED
ORE & OVERBURDEN PTY LIMITED
PREFERRED CAPITAL PTY LIMITED
PREMIUM ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENTS PTY LIMITED
PREMIUM CUSTODY SERVICES PTY LTD
PREMIUM PLANTATIONS PTY LIMITED
PREMIUM PLANTATIONS SERVICES PTY LTD
PT BANK COMMONWEALTH
PT COMMONWEALTH LIFE
PT FIRST STATE INVESTMENTS INDONESIA
RELIANCE ACHIEVER PTY LIMITED
RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE GROUP PTY LTD
ROCK & RUBBLE (DEBT VEHICLE) PTY LIMITED
ROCK & RUBBLE (EXISTING) PTY LIMITED
ROCK & RUBBLE (NEW) PTY LIMITED
8
SAF MINING NO.2 PTY LIMITED
SAF Mining No1 Pty Limited
Safe No 27 Pty Ltd
SAFE NO1 PTY LTD
SAFE NO2 PTY LTD
SAFE NO23 PTY LTD
SAFE NO24 PTY LTD
SAFE NO26 PTY LTD
SAFE NO3 PTY LTD
SAFE NO4 PTY LIMITED
SAFE NO9 PTY LIMITED
SAFE USD HOLDINGS PTY LTD
SECURITISATION ADVISORY SERVICES PTY. LIMITED
SECURITISATION MANAGEMENT SERVICES LIMITED
SENBARY PTY LIMITED
SHARE DIRECT NOMINEES PTY LIMITED
SHARE INVESTMENTS PTY LIMITED
ST ANDREW'S AUSTRALIA PTY LTD
STATE NOMINEES LTD
T.W. CUSTODIANS LIMITED
TANKSTREAM RAIL (BY - 1) PTY LIMITED
TANKSTREAM RAIL (BY - 2) PTY LIMITED
TANKSTREAM RAIL (BY - 3) PTY LIMITED
TANKSTREAM RAIL (BY - 4) PTY LIMITED
TANKSTREAM RAIL (SW - 1) PTY LIMITED
TANKSTREAM RAIL (SW - 2) PTY LIMITED
TANKSTREAM RAIL (SW - 3) PTY LIMITED
TANKSTREAM RAIL (SW - 4) PTY LIMITED
TANKSTREAM RAIL (VICTORIA) PTY LIMITED
TYME INVESTMENTS PROPRIETARY LIMITED
VATOSCAN PROPRIETARY LIMITED
VH-VZF PTY LTD
VH-VZG PTY LTD
VH-VZH PTY LTD
9
Annexure B
This is annexure B referred to in Form 604, Notice of change of interest of substantial holder dated 13/02/2020
|
Kara Nicholls
|
Company Secretary
|
Dated the 18/02/2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Person's
|
Date of change
|
|
Person whose relevant interest
|
Nature of change
|
Consideration given in
|
Class and number of
|
votes
|
|
changed
|
|
relation to change
|
securities affected
|
affected
|
Monday, 04 November 2019
|
ASB Group Investments Limited
|
Purchase
|
596,000.00
|
800,000 Ordinary shares
|
800,000
|
533945
|
|
|
Friday, 29 November 2019
|
ASB Group Investments Limited
|
Sale
|
609,408.00
|
846,400 Ordinary shares
|
846,400
|
533945
|
|
|
Monday, 02 December 2019
|
ASB Group Investments Limited
|
Sale
|
48,393.36
|
67,213 Ordinary shares
|
67,213
|
533945
|
|
|
Thursday, 19 December 2019
|
ASB Group Investments Limited
|
Sale
|
252,035.00
|
379,000 Ordinary shares
|
379,000
|
533945
|
|
|
Wednesday, 25 September 2019
|
Colonial First State Investments
|
Purchase
|
43,860.00
|
51,000 Ordinary shares
|
51,000
|
Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352
|
|
Thursday, 26 September 2019
|
Colonial First State Investments
|
Purchase
|
44,303.76
|
51,516 Ordinary shares
|
51,516
|
Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352
|
|
Tuesday, 01 October 2019
|
Colonial First State Investments
|
Purchase
|
417,500.00
|
500,000 Ordinary shares
|
500,000
|
Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352
|
|
Tuesday, 15 October 2019
|
Colonial First State Investments
|
Purchase
|
485,940.00
|
600,000 Ordinary shares
|
600,000
|
Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352
|
|
Tuesday, 22 October 2019
|
Colonial First State Investments
|
Sale
|
54,750.00
|
75,000 Ordinary shares
|
75,000
|
Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352
|
|
Wednesday, 23 October 2019
|
Colonial First State Investments
|
Sale
|
132,154.82
|
181,034 Ordinary shares
|
181,034
|
Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352
|
|
Friday, 25 October 2019
|
|
Colonial First State Investments
|
Sale
|
24,806.25
|
31,500 Ordinary shares
|
31,500
|
|
Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352
|
|
Wednesday, 30 October 2019
|
Colonial First State Investments
|
Sale
|
225,000.00
|
300,000 Ordinary shares
|
300,000
|
Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352
|
|
Wednesday, 30 October 2019
|
Colonial First State Investments
|
Sale
|
3,423.56
|
4,513 Ordinary shares
|
4,513
|
Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352
|
|
Monday, 04 November 2019
|
Colonial First State Investments
|
Sale
|
16,375.50
|
21,834 Ordinary shares
|
21,834
|
Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352
|
|
Tuesday, 05 November 2019
|
Colonial First State Investments
|
Sale
|
6,749.25
|
8,999 Ordinary shares
|
8,999
|
Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352
|
|
Wednesday, 06 November 2019
|
Colonial First State Investments
|
Sale
|
145,275.00
|
195,000 Ordinary shares
|
195,000
|
Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352
|
|
Wednesday, 13 November 2019
|
Colonial First State Investments
|
Sale
|
468,000.00
|
650,000 Ordinary shares
|
650,000
|
Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352
|
|
Friday, 22 November 2019
|
Colonial First State Investments
|
Sale
|
278,947.60
|
382,120 Ordinary shares
|
382,120
|
Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352
|
|
Wednesday, 27 November 2019
|
Colonial First State Investments
|
Purchase
|
624,719.52
|
867,666 Ordinary shares
|
867,666
|
Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352
|
|
Thursday, 28 November 2019
|
Colonial First State Investments
|
Purchase
|
455,280.48
|
632,334 Ordinary shares
|
632,334
|
Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352
|
|
Monday, 30 December 2019
|
Colonial First State Investments
|
Purchase
|
398,407.44
|
483,739 Ordinary shares
|
483,739
|
Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352
|
|
Tuesday, 31 December 2019
|
Colonial First State Investments
|
Purchase
|
113,051.19
|
135,488 Ordinary shares
|
135,488
|
Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352
|
|
Monday, 06 January 2020
|
|
Colonial First State Investments
|
Purchase
|
154,992.43
|
179,182 Ordinary shares
|
179,182
|
|
Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352
|
|
Monday, 03 February 2020
|
Colonial First State Investments
|
Purchase
|
405.27
|
513 Ordinary shares
|
513
|
Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352
|
|
Thursday, 06 February 2020
|
Colonial First State Investments
|
Purchase
|
0.80
|
1 Ordinary shares
|
1
|
Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352
|
|
Wednesday, 12 February 2020
|
Colonial First State Investments
|
Purchase
|
785,000.00
|
1,000,000 Ordinary shares
|
1,000,000
|
Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352
|
|
Thursday, 13 February 2020
|
Colonial First State Investments
|
Purchase
|
170,489.64
|
213,192 Ordinary shares
|
213,192
|
Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352
|
10
Disclaimer
GTN Limited published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 06:42:06 UTC