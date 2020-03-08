GTN : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E Opens in a new Window
03/08/2020 | 10:13pm EDT
Appendix 3E
Daily share buy-back notice
Rule 3.8A
Appendix 3E
Daily share buy-back notice
(
except minimum holding buy-back and
selective buy-back)
Name of entity
ABN/ARSN
GTN Limited (
GTN)
606 841 801
We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Information about buy-back
1
Type of buy-back
On-market
2
Date Appendix 3C was given to
25 February 2019
ASX
Total of all shares/units bought back, or in relation to which acceptances have been received, before, and on, previous day
3 Number of shares/units bought back or if buy-back is an equal access scheme, in relation to which acceptances have been received
Before previous
Previous day
day
6,328,468
3,000,000
4
Total consideration paid or
$5,205,000.41
$2,194,818.00
payable for the shares/units
Before previous
Previous day
day
5 If buy-back is an on-market Highest price paid: Highest price paid :
buy-back
$1.3650
$0.7300
Date: 16 May 2019
Lowest price paid:
Lowest price paid
:
$0.7200
$0.7300
Date: 3 March 2020
Highest
price
allowed under
rule
7.33: $0.7902
Participation by directors
6
Nil
How many shares/units may still be bought back?
7 If the company/trust has disclosed an intention to buy back a maximum number of shares/units - the remaining number of shares/units to be bought back
Shares having a total consideration of up to $20mill in value will be acquired under the buy- back. The remaining consideration to be paid for shares under the buy-back is up to $12,600,181.59 in value and 13,143,596 ordinary shares.
Compliance statement
1. The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.
There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.
Sign here:
Date: 9 March 2020
Company Secretary
Print name:
Anna Sandham
