|
GTN : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E Opens in a new Window
03/15/2020 | 06:07pm EDT
Appendix 3E
Daily share buy-back notice
Rule 3.8A
Appendix 3E
Daily share buy-back notice
(except minimum holding buy-back and
selective buy-back)
Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 1/9/99. Origin: rule 3.6, Appendix 7C. Amended 30/9/2001, 11/01/10
|
Name of entity
|
|
|
ABN/ARSN
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GTN Limited (GTN)
|
|
|
606 841 801
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
|
|
Information about buy-back
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Type of buy-back
|
|
|
On-market
|
|
2
|
Date Appendix 3C was given to
|
|
|
|
|
25 February 2019
|
|
|
ASX
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total of all shares/units bought back, or in relation to which acceptances have been received, before, and on, previous day
3 Number of shares/units bought back or if buy-back is an equal access scheme, in relation to which acceptances have been received
|
Before previous
|
Previous day
|
day
|
|
|
|
9,396,911
|
36,591
|
|
|
4
|
Total consideration paid or
|
$7,447,659.26
|
$21,716.86
|
|
payable for the shares/units
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
See chapter 19 for defined terms. 11/01/2010 Appendix 3E Page 1
Appendix 3E
Daily share buy-back notice
5 If buy-back is an on-marketbuy-back
|
Before previous
|
Previous day
|
|
day
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Highest
|
price
|
paid:
|
Highest price paid:
|
$1.3650
|
|
|
$0.6000
|
|
Date: 16 May 2019
|
|
|
Lowest
|
price
|
paid:
|
Lowest price paid:
|
$0.6550
|
|
|
$0.5800
|
|
Date: 10 March 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
Highest
|
price
|
|
|
|
allowed under
|
rule
|
|
|
|
7.33: $0.7610
|
Participation by directors
How many shares/units may still be bought back?
7 If the company/trust has disclosed an intention to buy back a maximum number of shares/units - the remaining number of shares/units to be bought back
The Company intends to buy back up to 22,315,525 ordinary shares. The remaining number of ordinary shares to be bought back under the buy-back is 12,882,023.
Compliance statement
1. The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.
or, for trusts only:
-
The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy-back.
-
There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.
|
Sign here:
|
Date: 16 March 2020
|
|
Company Secretary
|
Print name:
|
Anna Sandham
|
|
== == == == ==
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
|
Appendix 3E Page 2
|
11/01/2010
Disclaimer
GTN Limited published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2020 22:06:05 UTC
|
|Latest news on GTN LIMITED
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2020
|192 M
|EBIT 2020
|24,0 M
|Net income 2020
|14,2 M
|Debt 2020
|4,79 M
|Yield 2020
|8,89%
|
|P/E ratio 2020
|10,0x
|P/E ratio 2021
|6,67x
|EV / Sales2020
|0,70x
|EV / Sales2021
|0,60x
|Capitalization
|129 M
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends GTN LIMITED
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|4
|Average target price
|
1,18 AUD
|Last Close Price
|
0,60 AUD
|Spread / Highest target
|
185%
|Spread / Average Target
|
96,3%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
23,3%