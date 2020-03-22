Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  GTN Limited    GTN   AU000000GTN3

GTN LIMITED

(GTN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GTN : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E Opens in a new Window

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/22/2020 | 07:32pm EDT

Appendix 3E Daily share buy-back notice

Appendix 3E

Rule 3.8A

Daily share buy-back notice

(except minimum holding buy-back and

selective buy-back)

Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 1/9/99. Origin: rule 3.6, Appendix 7C. Amended 30/9/2001, 11/01/10

Name of entity

ABN/ARSN

GTN Limited (GTN)

606 841 801

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Information about buy-back

1

Type of buy-back

On-market

2

Date Appendix 3C was given to

25 February 2019

ASX

Total of all shares/units bought back, or in relation to which acceptances have been received, before, and on, previous day

3 Number of shares/units bought back or if buy-back is an equal access scheme, in relation to which acceptances have been received

Before previous

Previous day

day

9,439,602

2,000

4

Total consideration paid or

$7,472,413.88

$891.96

payable for the shares/units

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 11/01/2010 Appendix 3E Page 1

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice

Before previous

Previous day

day

5

If buy-back is an on-market

Highest

price

paid:

Highest price paid:

buy-back

$1.3650

$0.4550

Date: 16 May 2019

Lowest price paid:

Lowest

price

paid:

$0.4450

$0.4900

Date: 18 March 2020

Highest

price

allowed under

rule

7.33: $0.6695

Participation by directors

6

Deleted 30/9/2001.

Nil

How many shares/units may still be bought back?

7 If the company/trust has disclosed an intention to buy back a maximum number of shares/units - the remaining number of shares/units to be bought back

Compliance statement

The Company intends to buy back up to 22,315,525 ordinary shares. The remaining number of ordinary shares to be bought back under the buy-back is 12,873,923.

1. The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.

or, for trusts only:

  1. The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy-back.
  2. There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.

Sign here:

Date: 23 March 2020

Company Secretary

Print name:

Anna Sandham

== == == == ==

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3E Page 2

11/01/2010

Disclaimer

GTN Limited published this content on 23 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2020 23:31:30 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GTN LIMITED
07:32pGTN : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E Opens in a new Window
PU
03/18GTN : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E Opens in a new Window
PU
03/15GTN : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E Opens in a new Window
PU
03/10GTN : Ceasing to be a substantial holder Opens in a new Window
PU
03/09GTN : Change in substantial holding Opens in a new Window
PU
03/08GTN : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E Opens in a new Window
PU
03/08GTN : FNArena Corporate Results Monitor - 09-03-2020
AQ
03/06GTN : Change in substantial holding Opens in a new Window
PU
03/04GTN : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E Opens in a new Window
PU
03/03GTN : Change in substantial holding Opens in a new Window
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 192 M
EBIT 2020 24,0 M
Net income 2020 14,2 M
Debt 2020 4,79 M
Yield 2020 12,0%
P/E ratio 2020 7,42x
P/E ratio 2021 4,94x
EV / Sales2020 0,52x
EV / Sales2021 0,43x
Capitalization 95,8 M
Chart GTN LIMITED
Duration : Period :
GTN Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GTN LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1,18  AUD
Last Close Price 0,45  AUD
Spread / Highest target 284%
Spread / Average Target 165%
Spread / Lowest Target 66,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William L. Yde Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Robert Loewenthal Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Scott E. Cody Chief Operating & Financial Officer
David John Ryan Independent Non-Executive Director
Corinna Keller Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GTN LIMITED-46.39%56
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-40.55%155 232
COMCAST CORPORATION-25.80%151 935
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-47.07%8 009
VIACOMCBS INC.-71.48%7 574
FORMULA ONE GROUP-49.96%5 270
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group