GTN : Details of HY20 financial results conference call Opens in a new Window

21 February 2020
H1 FY20 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL
GTN Limited (ASX: GTN) advises that it will be announcing its financial results for the half-year ended 31 December 2019 on Thursday, 27 February 2020.
William Yde III (Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director) and Scott Cody (Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer) will be hosting a conference call to discuss the half-year financial results at 10:30am (Australian Eastern Daylight Time) on Thursday, 27 February 2020.
Conference Call Details For 27 February 2020:
The conference call will include both a presentation and Q&A. Please dial in five minutes before the conference starts and provide your name and the Conference ID code. Details are:
Conference ID: 2399604
Dial-in numbers:
Australia: 1800 123 296
Australia toll: +61 2 8038 5221
New Zealand: 0800 452 782
Hong Kong: 3008 2034
Singapore: 800 616 2288
Conference Call Replay:
The conference call will be archived following the call and available to be heard at
http://www.openbriefing.com/OB/3660.aspx
Further inquiries:
Scott Cody
GTN Limited
Chief Financial Officer & Chief Operating Officer
Level 42, Northpoint
Ph:
+61 2 9963 6760
100 Miller Street
scott.cody@globaltrafficnet.com
North Sydney, NSW 2060
Announcement authorised by:
Anna Sandham, Company Secretary
GTN Limited (ACN 606 841 801)
Level 42, Northpoint, 100 Miller Street, North Sydney, NSW, 2060
Phone: 02 9935 3500
ACN: 606 841 801
