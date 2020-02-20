GTN : Details of HY20 financial results conference call Opens in a new Window

Log in
GTN : Details of HY20 financial results conference call

02/20/2020 | 09:17pm EST

21 February 2020

H1 FY20 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

GTN Limited (ASX: GTN) advises that it will be announcing its financial results for the half-year ended 31 December 2019 on Thursday, 27 February 2020.

William Yde III (Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director) and Scott Cody (Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer) will be hosting a conference call to discuss the half-year financial results at 10:30am (Australian Eastern Daylight Time) on Thursday, 27 February 2020.

Conference Call Details For 27 February 2020:

The conference call will include both a presentation and Q&A. Please dial in five minutes before the conference starts and provide your name and the Conference ID code. Details are:

Conference ID: 2399604

Dial-in numbers:

  • Australia: 1800 123 296
  • Australia toll: +61 2 8038 5221
  • New Zealand: 0800 452 782
  • Hong Kong: 3008 2034
  • Singapore: 800 616 2288

Conference Call Replay:

The conference call will be archived following the call and available to be heard at

http://www.openbriefing.com/OB/3660.aspx

Further inquiries:

CONTACT:

Scott Cody

GTN Limited

Chief Financial Officer & Chief Operating Officer

Level 42, Northpoint

Ph:

+61 2 9963 6760

100 Miller Street

scott.cody@globaltrafficnet.com

North Sydney, NSW 2060

Announcement authorised by:

Anna Sandham, Company Secretary

GTN Limited (ACN 606 841 801)

Level 42, Northpoint, 100 Miller Street, North Sydney, NSW, 2060

Phone: 02 9935 3500

ACN: 606 841 801

Disclaimer

GTN Limited published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
