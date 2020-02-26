GTN : Dividend/Distribution - GTN Opens in a new Window

Log in
GTN Limited    GTN   AU000000GTN3

GTN LIMITED

(GTN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GTN : Dividend/Distribution - GTN

02/26/2020

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

GTN LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

GTN - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday February 27, 2020

Distribution Amount

$ 0.01400000

Ex Date

Thursday March 12, 2020

Record Date

Friday March 13, 2020

Payment Date

Tuesday March 31, 2020

Additional Information

Not applicable

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Notification of dividend / distribution

1 / 4

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

GTN LIMITED

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ACN

606841801

1.3

ASX issuer code

GTN

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

Thursday February 27, 2020

1.6 ASX +Security Code

GTN

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:

relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Tuesday December 31, 2019

2A.4 +Record Date

Friday March 13, 2020

Notification of dividend / distribution

2 / 4

Notification of dividend / distribution

2A.5 Ex Date

Thursday March 12, 2020

2A.6 Payment Date

Tuesday March 31, 2020

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

$ 0.01400000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market? No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

$ 0.01400000

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

$

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked? Yes

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked? No

Notification of dividend / distribution

3 / 4

Notification of dividend / distribution

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit

franked

(%)

70.0000 %

30.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

$ 0.00980000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

$ 0.00420000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

$ 0.00000000

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked

30.0000 %

Part 5 - Further information

5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution

Not applicable

5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Not applicable

Notification of dividend / distribution

4 / 4

Disclaimer

GTN Limited published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 21:44:34 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 192 M
EBIT 2020 24,5 M
Net income 2020 15,9 M
Debt 2020 1,39 M
Yield 2020 6,51%
P/E ratio 2020 10,7x
P/E ratio 2021 7,77x
EV / Sales2020 1,00x
EV / Sales2021 0,87x
Capitalization 191 M
Chart GTN LIMITED
Duration : Period :
GTN Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GTN LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1,48  AUD
Last Close Price 0,86  AUD
Spread / Highest target 148%
Spread / Average Target 72,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William L. Yde Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Robert Loewenthal Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Scott E. Cody Chief Operating & Financial Officer
David John Ryan Independent Non-Executive Director
Corinna Keller Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GTN LIMITED-1.20%121
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-8.03%231 439
COMCAST CORPORATION-4.00%196 555
VIACOMCBS INC.-39.58%15 801
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP1.83%15 504
FORMULA ONE GROUP-6.54%9 864
