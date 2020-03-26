GTN : Trading Update Opens in a new Window

27 March 2020
Trading Update
GTN Limited (ACN 606 841 801) (ASX: GTN) advises that due to the disruption related to the world-wideCOVID-19 pandemic adjusted EBITDA is expected to be more than 10% below current analyst consensus for full-year FY20.
In addition to immediate cost savings implemented by the company, Non-Executive Directors have reduced their fees by 20% effective 1 April 2020. All cost saving measures will be evaluated on an ongoing basis throughout the crisis.
Due to the fluid and uncertain nature of this situation, we are not in position to forecast FY20 results at this time.
For Further inquiries:
Scott Cody,
Chief Financial Officer & Chief Operating Officer
Ph: + 61 2 9963-6760
Email: scott.cody@globaltrafficnet.com
Announcement authorised by:
Board of Directors
GTN Limited
Level 42, Northpoint, 100 Miller Street, North Sydney, NSW, 2060
Phone: 02 9935 3500
ACN: 606 841 801
