GTT 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against GTT Communications, Inc. - GTT

09/27/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with losses in excess of $100,000 that they have only until September 30, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s shares between February 26, 2018 and July 1, 2019. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of GTT and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-gtt/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by September 30, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

On May 8, 2019, the Company disclosed that losses for 1Q2019, including revenues, were larger than expected due to a multitude of problems relating to the integration of Interoute Communications Holdings S.A., a substantial acquisition by the Company announced in February 2018. On this news, the price of GTT’s shares plummeted and continued to decline over the following two months.

The case is Plymouth County Retirement System v. GTT Communications, Inc., 1:19cv982.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
