GTT COMMUNICATIONS INC

(GTT)
GTT Communications : Announces Upcoming Departure of CFO

08/27/2019 | 08:04am EDT

08/27/2019 | 08:04am EDT

GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT), a leading global cloud networking provider to multinational clients, announced today that Mike Sicoli, GTT’s chief financial officer, will depart the company on September 30, 2019, having accepted a more senior role with a data center and cloud solutions provider. GTT has initiated a search for a new CFO and named Dan Fraser as the interim chief financial officer, effective upon Mr. Sicoli’s departure. Mr. Fraser currently serves as GTT’s senior vice president, principal accounting officer and global corporate controller, and brings more than 20 years of industry experience to the role, including over five years at GTT.

“We thank Mike for his tremendous contributions to GTT’s rapid growth over the past four years,” said Rick Calder, GTT president and CEO. “Mike’s accomplishments in leading and building GTT’s finance organization have been instrumental to the execution of our strategy. We wish him every success in his new role.”

Mr. Sicoli stated, “My time at GTT has been very rewarding, and I am proud of our many accomplishments. I believe GTT is on the right path for long-term success, and I plan to remain a significant shareholder. I am also confident that the finance team is in very capable hands as I move to the next chapter of my career.”

About GTT

GTT connects people across organizations, around the world and to every application in the cloud. Our clients benefit from an outstanding service experience built on our core values of simplicity, speed and agility. GTT owns and operates a global Tier 1 internet network and provides a comprehensive suite of cloud networking services. For more information on GTT (NYSE: GTT), please visit www.gtt.net.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 741 M
EBIT 2019 150 M
Net income 2019 -79,5 M
Debt 2019 3 212 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -6,37x
P/E ratio 2020 -55,0x
EV / Sales2019 2,14x
EV / Sales2020 2,04x
Capitalization 507 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 9,86  $
Last Close Price 8,99  $
Spread / Highest target 134%
Spread / Average Target 9,65%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard D. Calder President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
H. Brian Thompson Executive Chairman
Corey Eng Senior VP-Business Operations & Systems
Robert Burris Senior VP-Global Engineering & Operations
Michael Thomas Sicoli Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GTT COMMUNICATIONS INC-62.00%507
SALESFORCE.COM13.27%136 058
ANAPLAN INC123.62%7 666
NUTANIX INC-52.83%3 649
QUALYS INC10.28%3 234
CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND, INC.4.52%3 199
