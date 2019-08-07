Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  GTT Communications Inc    GTT

GTT COMMUNICATIONS INC

(GTT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

GTT Communications : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against GTT Communications, Inc. Investors (GTT)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 01:52pm EDT

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming September 30, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf GTT Communications, Inc. (“GTT” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GTT) investors who purchased common stock between February 26, 2018 and July 1, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On May 8, 2019, the Company reported a larger-than-expected loss and sequential decline in revenue for first quarter 2019. GTT attributed the negative performance to integration issues with Interoute Communications Holdings S.A. (“Interoute”), which the Company had acquired to improve growth of its cloud networking services.

On this news, shares of GTT fell $10.38 per share over two days, or over 25%, to close at $29.91 per share on May 9, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that there were delays in migrating Interoute’s legacy systems and processes into GTT’s client management database system; (2) that Interoute had made a strategic priority shift to sell cloud services that was a higher percentage of Interoute’s sales in the two years leading up to the acquisition; (3) that a material percentage of the Interoute sales representatives were not productive at selling GTT’s core cloud networking services; (4) that GTT was unable to yield as many Interoute salespeople because Interoute had hired many sales people focused on cloud services and allowed underperforming sales representatives to remain at Interoute; and (5) that as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired GTT common stock during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than September 30, 2019 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GTT COMMUNICATIONS INC
08:01aGTT COMMUNICATIONS : to Present at KeyBanc 21st Annual Technology Leadership For..
BU
08/08GTT COMMUNICATIONS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION..
AQ
08/08GTT COMMUNICATIONS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/08GTT COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, ..
AQ
08/08GTT COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8..
AQ
08/08GTT COMMUNICATIONS : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
08/07GTT COMMUNICATIONS : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadli..
BU
08/06DEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Loom..
BU
08/06INVESTOR ALERT : Kaplan Fox Announces Investigation Of GTT Communications, Inc.
PR
08/06BRONSTEIN, GEWIRTZ & GROSSMAN, LLC : Announces Investigation of GTT Communicatio..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 752 M
EBIT 2019 173 M
Net income 2019 -26,5 M
Debt 2019 3 087 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -12,9x
P/E ratio 2020 10,5x
EV / Sales2019 1,96x
EV / Sales2020 1,76x
Capitalization 340 M
Chart GTT COMMUNICATIONS INC
Duration : Period :
GTT Communications Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GTT COMMUNICATIONS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 35,29  $
Last Close Price 6,09  $
Spread / Highest target 590%
Spread / Average Target 479%
Spread / Lowest Target 360%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard D. Calder President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
H. Brian Thompson Executive Chairman
Corey Eng Senior VP-Business Operations & Systems
Robert Burris Senior VP-Global Engineering & Operations
Michael Thomas Sicoli Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GTT COMMUNICATIONS INC-74.26%340
SALESFORCE.COM5.00%125 557
ANAPLAN INC117.18%7 445
NUTANIX INC-53.23%3 617
CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND, INC.8.86%3 331
QUALYS INC12.86%3 310
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group