Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against GTT Communications, Inc.

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia on behalf of those who acquired GTT Communications, Inc. (“GTT” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GTT) securities during the period from February 26, 2018 to July 1, 2019 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until September 30, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges that, following its acquisition of Interoute Communications Holdings S.A. (“Interoute”), GTT failed to disclose that: (i) there were delays in migrating Interoute’s legacy systems and processes into GTT’s client management database system; (ii) Interoute had made a strategic shift to focus on providing cloud services that deviated from GTT’s core cloud networking business; and (iii) Interoute’s sales force was underperforming and ineffective at selling GTT’s core cloud networking services.

On May 8, 2019, the Company reported a larger-than-expected loss and sequential decline in revenue for first quarter 2019. GTT attributed the negative performance to integration issues with Interoute. On this news, the price of GTT shares fell $7.04 on May 8, 2019 and $3.34 on May 9, 2019, or 25.7% over two days, to close at $29.91 on May 9, 2019.

