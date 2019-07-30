Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of GTT Communications, Inc. Investors (GTT)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of GTT Communications, Inc. (“GTT” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GTT) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On May 8, 2019, the Company reported a larger-than-expected loss and sequential decline in revenue for first quarter 2019. GTT attributed the negative performance to integration issues with Interoute Communications Holdings S.A., which the Company had acquired to improve growth of its cloud networking services.

On this news, shares of GTT fell $10.38 per share over two days, or over 25%, to close at $29.91 per share on May 9, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased GTT securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

