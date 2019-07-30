Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  GTT Communications Inc    GTT

GTT COMMUNICATIONS INC

(GTT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of GTT Communications, Inc. Investors (GTT)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2019 | 07:17pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of GTT Communications, Inc. (“GTT” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GTT) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On May 8, 2019, the Company reported a larger-than-expected loss and sequential decline in revenue for first quarter 2019. GTT attributed the negative performance to integration issues with Interoute Communications Holdings S.A., which the Company had acquired to improve growth of its cloud networking services.

On this news, shares of GTT fell $10.38 per share over two days, or over 25%, to close at $29.91 per share on May 9, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased GTT securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GTT COMMUNICATIONS INC
07:17pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of GTT Commu..
BU
08:11aGTT COMMUNICATIONS : Enhances SD-WAN with Universal CPE to Improve Agility and P..
BU
07/25GTT COMMUNICATIONS : Announces Earnings Call for Second Quarter 2019
BU
07/18GTT COMMUNICATIONS : Independent Study Highlights Productivity Gains from GTT SD..
BU
07/08GTT COMMUNICATIONS : to Acquire KPN International
BU
06/17GTT COMMUNICATIONS : Appoints Ernie Ortega as Division President, Americas
BU
06/11GTT COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation ..
AQ
06/07GTT COMMUNICATIONS : GTT) CFO Sells $17,617.47 in Stock
AQ
06/03GTT COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (..
AQ
06/01GTT COMMUNICATIONS : GTT) CFO Sells 681 Shares of Stock
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 806 M
EBIT 2019 184 M
Net income 2019 -24,8 M
Debt 2019 3 087 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -28,1x
P/E ratio 2020 22,3x
EV / Sales2019 2,09x
EV / Sales2020 1,94x
Capitalization 691 M
Chart GTT COMMUNICATIONS INC
Duration : Period :
GTT Communications Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GTT COMMUNICATIONS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 35,29  $
Last Close Price 12,38  $
Spread / Highest target 239%
Spread / Average Target 185%
Spread / Lowest Target 126%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard D. Calder President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
H. Brian Thompson Executive Chairman
Corey Eng Senior VP-Business Operations & Systems
Robert Burris Senior VP-Global Engineering & Operations
Michael Thomas Sicoli Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GTT COMMUNICATIONS INC-43.91%716
SALESFORCE.COM14.05%121 304
ANAPLAN INC117.94%7 471
NUTANIX INC-42.89%4 417
CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND, INC.20.78%3 633
QUALYS INC19.87%3 508
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group