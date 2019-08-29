Log in
SHAREHOLDER ALERT - GTT Communications, Inc. (GTT) - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 30, 2019

08/29/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed GTT Communications, Inc. ("GTT"  or the Company") (NYSE: GTT) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired GTT securities between February 26, 2018 and July 1, 2019, both dates inclusive. Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/gtt.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there were delays in migrating Interoute Communications Holdings S.A.'s ("Interoute") legacy systems and processes into GTT's client management database system; (2) Interoute had made a strategic priority shift to sell cloud services that was a higher percentage of Interoute's sales in the two years leading up to the acquisition; (3) a material percentage of the Interoute sales representatives were not productive at selling GTT's core cloud networking services; (4) GTT was unable to yield as many Interoute salespeople because Interoute had hired many sales people focused on cloud services and allowed underperforming sales representatives to remain at Interoute; and (5) as a result, GTT's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/gtt or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in GTT you have until September 30, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz 
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert---gtt-communications-inc-gtt---bronstein-gewirtz--grossman-llc-notifies-shareholders-of-class-action-and-lead-plaintiff-deadline-september-30-2019-300909335.html

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC


© PRNewswire 2019
