GTT - Gaztransport et Technigaz
>
Equities
>
Euronext Paris
>
GTT - Gaztransport et Technigaz
GTT
FR0011726835
GTT - GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ
(GTT)
Report
Real-time Tradegate -
07/25 12:55:35 pm
89.775
EUR
-0.03%
12:18p
GTT
: 2019 half-year financial report
GL
11:55a
GTT
: Half Year 2019 Results - Record order intake and revenue and EBITDA targets raised
GL
07/10
GTT GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ
: Training obtains DNV GL approval for G-Sim LNG Bunkering & Fuel Gas Handling System software
PU
GTT: 2019 HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT
0
07/25/2019 | 12:18pm EDT
See attached file
Attachment
2019 HALF YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT
0
Latest news on GTT - GAZTRANSPORT ET TECH
12:18p
GTT
: 2019 half-year financial report
GL
11:55a
GTT
: Half Year 2019 Results - Record order intake and revenue and EBITDA target..
GL
07/10
GTT GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ
: Training obtains DNV GL approval for G-Sim LNG B..
PU
07/05
GTT
: Half-year liquidity contract statement
GL
07/01
GTT GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ
: receives an order from DSME for the tank design ..
PU
06/26
GTT GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ
: receives an order from Jiangnan Shipyard for the..
PU
06/13
GTT GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ
: receives an order from HHI to design the tanks o..
PU
05/24
GTT GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ
: 2019 combined shareholders' annual general meeti..
GL
05/20
GTT GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ
: notified by Samsung Heavy Industries for the tan..
PU
05/06
GTT GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ
: notified by Hyundai Heavy Industries for the tan..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019
274 M
EBIT 2019
162 M
Net income 2019
136 M
Finance 2019
196 M
Yield 2019
3,43%
P/E ratio 2019
24,4x
P/E ratio 2020
17,1x
EV / Sales2019
11,4x
EV / Sales2020
8,66x
Capitalization
3 329 M
More Financials
Chart GTT - GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GTT - GAZTRANSPORT ET TECH
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
7
Average target price
91,01 €
Last Close Price
89,80 €
Spread / Highest target
13,6%
Spread / Average Target
1,35%
Spread / Lowest Target
-8,57%
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers
Name
Title
Philippe Berterottière
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marc Haestier
Chief Financial Officer
Karim Chapot
Technical Director
Michèle Azalbert
Director
Christian Germa
Independent Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
GTT - GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ
33.73%
3 709
ENBRIDGE INC
9.74%
70 886
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.
23.95%
66 707
KINDER MORGAN INC
34.27%
46 748
TC ENERGY CORP
36.37%
46 143
WILLIAMS COMPANIES
22.00%
32 597
More Results
