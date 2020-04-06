Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  GTT - Gaztransport et Technigaz    GTT   FR0011726835

GTT - GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ

(GTT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GTT Gaztransport et Technigaz : Eric Dehouck joins GTT as deputy CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/06/2020 | 01:18pm EDT

Press Release

Eric Dehouck joins GTT as deputy CEO

Paris - 6th April 2020. Eric Dehouck joins GTT as deputy CEO. He will strengthen the executive team to support the acceleration of the company's development and will assist Philippe Berterottière in his responsibilities as Chairman and CEO of GTT. Eric Dehouck brings to GTT his experience in management, in international business development, as an investor in technology and service companies, and as a Head of Research and Innovation for a global group, as well as his knowledge of the public sector.

Aged 43, Eric Dehouck is a graduate from the Ecole Nationale Supérieure des Arts et Métiers and from HEC-Entrepreneurs. He is also a national IHEDN1 auditor. He began his career with the Suez Group holding operational and then executive positions in several Group entities, especially in international business (Degrémont, Anderson Water Systems, Aquasource, etc.) in the water treatment technologies, and more specifically membrane area. In 2016, he was promoted Vice President and Head of Research and Innovation of Suez Group. In 2018, Eric Dehouck founded his investment company, Pachyderme, which invests in innovative companies. In September 2019, he joined the French General Secretariat for Investment (SGPI) assisting the Prime Minister as Director of the "Industry and Services" program.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT commented: "We are glad to welcome Eric in our executive team. Eric is an entrepreneur, an investor and an Executive of international companies. His recognized expertise and extensive experience will enrich and strengthen our capabilities and ambitions to face the challenges of the LNG shipping market and LNG as a marine fuel. He will also have a leading role in the evolution of GTT's research and innovation strategy."

About GTT

GTT (Gaztransport & Technigaz) is an engineering company expert in containment systems with cryogenic membranes used to transport and store liquefied gas, in particular LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas). For over 50 years, GTT has been maintaining reliable relationships with all stakeholders of the gas industry (shipyards, ship-owners, gas companies, terminal operators, classification societies). The company designs and provides technologies which combine operational efficiency and safety, to equip LNG carriers, floating terminals, and multi-gas carriers. GTT also develops solutions dedicated to land storage and to the use of LNG as fuel for the vessel propulsion, as well as a full range of services.

GTT is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN FR0011726835 Euronext Paris: GTT) and is notably included in SBF 120 and MSCI Small Cap indices.

For more information, visit www.gtt.fr

Media contact:

press@gtt.fr/ +33 (0)1 30 23 42 26 - +33 (0)1 30 23 80 80

1 The IHEDN is the French Institute for Higher National Defence

Press Release

Investor Relations contact:

information-financiere@gtt.fr/+ 33 (0)1 30 23 20 87

Disclaimer

GTT – Gaztransport & Technigaz SA published this content on 06 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2020 17:17:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GTT - GAZTRANSPORT ET TECH
01:18pGTT GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ : Eric Dehouck joins GTT as deputy CEO
PU
03/11GTT GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ : signs a Global Technical Services Agreement with..
PU
02/27GTT : 2019 Annual Results - A record level of new orders and results above expec..
GL
02/27GTT - GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ : Annual results
CO
02/25GTT GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ : receives an order from Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuild..
PU
02/20GTT GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ : pursues its development in digital with the acqu..
PU
02/20GTT GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ : pursues its development in digital with the acqu..
GL
02/17GTT GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ : receives two orders from Hyundai Samho Heavy Ind..
PU
02/05GTT GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ : CMA CGM selects GTT's Service portfolio to suppo..
PU
01/31GTT - GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares..
CO
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 276 M
EBIT 2019 163 M
Net income 2019 137 M
Finance 2019 180 M
Yield 2019 4,94%
P/E ratio 2019 17,6x
P/E ratio 2020 12,5x
EV / Sales2019 8,07x
EV / Sales2020 5,76x
Capitalization 2 407 M
Chart GTT - GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ
Duration : Period :
GTT - Gaztransport et Technigaz Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GTT - GAZTRANSPORT ET TECH
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 94,66  €
Last Close Price 64,95  €
Spread / Highest target 69,4%
Spread / Average Target 45,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philippe Berterottière Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marc Haestier Chief Financial & Administration Officer
Karim Chapot Technical Director
Michèle Azalbert Director
Christian Germa Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GTT - GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ-23.95%2 729
ENBRIDGE INC.-23.30%58 540
TC ENERGY CORPORATION-12.30%41 472
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-36.66%31 530
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.-48.76%31 306
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-42.45%17 166
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group