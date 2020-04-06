GTT Gaztransport et Technigaz : Eric Dehouck joins GTT as deputy CEO

Press Release

Eric Dehouck joins GTT as deputy CEO

Paris - 6th April 2020. Eric Dehouck joins GTT as deputy CEO. He will strengthen the executive team to support the acceleration of the company's development and will assist Philippe Berterottière in his responsibilities as Chairman and CEO of GTT. Eric Dehouck brings to GTT his experience in management, in international business development, as an investor in technology and service companies, and as a Head of Research and Innovation for a global group, as well as his knowledge of the public sector.

Aged 43, Eric Dehouck is a graduate from the Ecole Nationale Supérieure des Arts et Métiers and from HEC-Entrepreneurs. He is also a national IHEDN1 auditor. He began his career with the Suez Group holding operational and then executive positions in several Group entities, especially in international business (Degrémont, Anderson Water Systems, Aquasource, etc.) in the water treatment technologies, and more specifically membrane area. In 2016, he was promoted Vice President and Head of Research and Innovation of Suez Group. In 2018, Eric Dehouck founded his investment company, Pachyderme, which invests in innovative companies. In September 2019, he joined the French General Secretariat for Investment (SGPI) assisting the Prime Minister as Director of the "Industry and Services" program.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT commented: "We are glad to welcome Eric in our executive team. Eric is an entrepreneur, an investor and an Executive of international companies. His recognized expertise and extensive experience will enrich and strengthen our capabilities and ambitions to face the challenges of the LNG shipping market and LNG as a marine fuel. He will also have a leading role in the evolution of GTT's research and innovation strategy."

About GTT

GTT (Gaztransport & Technigaz) is an engineering company expert in containment systems with cryogenic membranes used to transport and store liquefied gas, in particular LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas). For over 50 years, GTT has been maintaining reliable relationships with all stakeholders of the gas industry (shipyards, ship-owners, gas companies, terminal operators, classification societies). The company designs and provides technologies which combine operational efficiency and safety, to equip LNG carriers, floating terminals, and multi-gas carriers. GTT also develops solutions dedicated to land storage and to the use of LNG as fuel for the vessel propulsion, as well as a full range of services.

GTT is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN FR0011726835 Euronext Paris: GTT) and is notably included in SBF 120 and MSCI Small Cap indices.

For more information, visit www.gtt.fr

Media contact:

press@gtt.fr/ +33 (0)1 30 23 42 26 - +33 (0)1 30 23 80 80