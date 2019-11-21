GTT Gaztransport et Technigaz : Training installs its G-Sim LNG Carrier and Fuel Gas Handling and Bunkering Simulator in MTC Hamburg

Press release

GTT Training installs its G-Sim LNG Carrier and Fuel Gas

Handling and Bunkering Simulator in MTC Hamburg

Paris - November 21st 2019 GTT Training1, the specialist LNG training and simulation provider, announces the installation of its G-Sim LNG simulator software at the MTC Maritime Training Centre in Hamburg.

Completed in September 2019, the installation consists of one instructor and three student stations and includes the model libraries that allow for training dedicated to various types of LNG Carriers and LNG Fuel Gas Handling and Bunkering Systems. It will be used by MTC Hamburg to expand their training portfolio in particular in the support of requirements to train personnel for service on LNG- fuelled vessels.

Developed internally by GTT Training using their extensive experience in the behaviour of LNG and providing training simulators to the maritime industry, G-Sim provides one of the most effective training platforms for training operatives in the handling of LNG.

Ray Gillett, Director and General Manager of GTT Training said, "We are very pleased to receive this contract, and to be able to assist MTC Hamburg in their continuing commitment in providing the trained personnel that are required to service the vessels that carry and use LNG. We are committed to work with the industry to provide them with the training tools they require and this contract provides a good example of that commitment."

About GTT

GTT (Gaztransport & Technigaz) is an engineering company expert in containment systems with cryogenic membranes used to transport and store liquefied gas, in particular LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas). For over 50 years, GTT has been maintaining reliable relationships with all stakeholders of the gas industry (shipyards, shipowners, gas companies, terminal operators, classification societies). The company designs and provides technologies which combine operational efficiency and safety, to equip LNG carriers, floating terminals, and multi- gas carriers. GTT also develops solutions dedicated to land storage and to the use of LNG as fuel for the vessel propulsion, as well as a full range of services.

GTT is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN FR0011726835 Euronext Paris: GTT) and is notably included in SBF 120 and MSCI Small Cap indices.

For more information, visit www.gtt.fr.

GTT Training is the UK based subsidiary of GTT, specialised in high-quality, specialist technical training, in all aspects of LNG together with real time simulation and software tools in support of the LNG industry.

Learn more on http://www.gtt-training.co.uk.

