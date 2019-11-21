Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  GTT - Gaztransport et Technigaz    GTT   FR0011726835

GTT - GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ

(GTT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

GTT Gaztransport et Technigaz : Training installs its G-Sim LNG Carrier and Fuel Gas Handling and Bunkering Simulator in MTC Hamburg

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/21/2019 | 12:36pm EST

Press release

GTT Training installs its G-Sim LNG Carrier and Fuel Gas

Handling and Bunkering Simulator in MTC Hamburg

Paris - November 21st 2019 GTT Training1, the specialist LNG training and simulation provider, announces the installation of its G-Sim LNG simulator software at the MTC Maritime Training Centre in Hamburg.

Completed in September 2019, the installation consists of one instructor and three student stations and includes the model libraries that allow for training dedicated to various types of LNG Carriers and LNG Fuel Gas Handling and Bunkering Systems. It will be used by MTC Hamburg to expand their training portfolio in particular in the support of requirements to train personnel for service on LNG- fuelled vessels.

Developed internally by GTT Training using their extensive experience in the behaviour of LNG and providing training simulators to the maritime industry, G-Sim provides one of the most effective training platforms for training operatives in the handling of LNG.

Ray Gillett, Director and General Manager of GTT Training said, "We are very pleased to receive this contract, and to be able to assist MTC Hamburg in their continuing commitment in providing the trained personnel that are required to service the vessels that carry and use LNG. We are committed to work with the industry to provide them with the training tools they require and this contract provides a good example of that commitment."

About GTT

GTT (Gaztransport & Technigaz) is an engineering company expert in containment systems with cryogenic membranes used to transport and store liquefied gas, in particular LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas). For over 50 years, GTT has been maintaining reliable relationships with all stakeholders of the gas industry (shipyards, shipowners, gas companies, terminal operators, classification societies). The company designs and provides technologies which combine operational efficiency and safety, to equip LNG carriers, floating terminals, and multi- gas carriers. GTT also develops solutions dedicated to land storage and to the use of LNG as fuel for the vessel propulsion, as well as a full range of services.

GTT is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN FR0011726835 Euronext Paris: GTT) and is notably included in SBF 120 and MSCI Small Cap indices.

For more information, visit www.gtt.fr.

GTT Training is the UK based subsidiary of GTT, specialised in high-quality, specialist technical training, in all aspects of LNG together with real time simulation and software tools in support of the LNG industry.

Learn more on http://www.gtt-training.co.uk.

1 GTT Training is a GTT subsidiary that is dedicated to the training of maritime professionals involved with the use of LNG as a cargo and marine fuel and the development of associated simulation tools.

Press release

Media contacts:

press@gtt.fr/ +33 (0)1 30 23 42 26 - +33 (0)1 30 23 80 80

Investor Relations contact: information-financiere@gtt.fr/+ 33 (0)1 30 23 20 87

Disclaimer

GTT – Gaztransport & Technigaz SA published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 17:35:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GTT - GAZTRANSPORT ET TECH
12:36pGTT GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ : Training installs its G-Sim LNG Carrier and Fuel..
PU
11/06GTT GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ : Beijing Enterprises Group and GTT sign a Memoran..
PU
10/24GTT : Conditions of availability of information prepared in connection with the ..
GL
10/17GTT : Revenue of 200 million for the first nine months of 2019
GL
10/17GTT - GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ : 3rd quarter earnings
CO
10/03GTT GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ : receives two orders from Samsung Heavy Industrie..
PU
09/30GTT - GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares..
CO
09/26GTT GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ : signs a contract for three GBS units for the Arc..
PU
09/23GTT GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ : presents its innovations and technical developme..
PU
09/17GTT GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ : receives an order from HHI & SHI for the tank de..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 276 M
EBIT 2019 167 M
Net income 2019 142 M
Finance 2019 191 M
Yield 2019 3,89%
P/E ratio 2019 21,4x
P/E ratio 2020 14,3x
EV / Sales2019 10,1x
EV / Sales2020 7,43x
Capitalization 2 993 M
Chart GTT - GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ
Duration : Period :
GTT - Gaztransport et Technigaz Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GTT - GAZTRANSPORT ET TECH
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 94,31  €
Last Close Price 80,75  €
Spread / Highest target 26,3%
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philippe Berterottière Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marc Haestier Chief Financial & Administration Officer
Karim Chapot Technical Director
Michèle Azalbert Director
Christian Germa Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GTT - GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ20.25%3 312
ENBRIDGE INC.17.76%76 364
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.5.33%56 699
TC ENERGY CORPORATION39.45%47 654
KINDER MORGAN, INC.30.43%45 435
ONEOK31.21%29 242
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group