GTT Gaztransport et Technigaz : and Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex sign a Technical Assistance and License Agreement for the construction of LNG carriers incorporating membrane tank systems

07/02/2020 | 11:59am EDT

GTT and Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex sign a Technical Assistance and License

Agreement for the construction of LNG carriers incorporating

membrane tank systems

Paris - July 2nd, 2020. GTT has signed a Technical Assistance and License Agreement (TALA) with the Russian shipyard Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex (Zvezda) for the construction of LNG Carriers (LNGC), using GTT membrane tank solutions.

This contract represents a new step forward in the deployment of GTT technologies in Russia. In particular, it will allow Zvezda to build ARC7 ice breaking LNGCs, fitted with the GTT membrane storage system: these highly innovative and unique LNGCs are intended to transport LNG produced in Russia.

Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex has been formed by the Zvezda Far Eastern Shipyard and the Consortium of Rosneftegaz, Rosneft and Gazprombank. Zvezda obtained its GTT license after a qualification process that began in September 2017, including the construction of a Mark III technology mock-up.

The shipyard plans to specialise in the construction of large-capacity vessels, ice-class ships, special vessels and marine equipment or offshore platforms. Construction of LNGC is one of the priority directions of the production program of the shipyard.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT declared: "We are pleased to count Zvezda among our new-building partners and to participate in the development of new LNG infrastructures in Russia.

The conclusion of this contract is the prelude to a lasting partnership between GTT's French technologies and Zvezda's expertise."

Sergey Tseluyko, General Director of Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex, added on this occasion: "We are very proud to be licensed by GTT for Membrane technologies. This will allow us to offer reliable LNG solutions with GTT's technologies in Russia."

About GTT

GTT (Gaztransport & Technigaz) is a technological and engineering company expert in containment systems with cryogenic membranes used to transport and store liquefied gas, in particular LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas). For over 50 years, GTT has been maintaining reliable relationships with all stakeholders of the gas industry (shipyards, ship-owners, gas companies, terminal operators, classification societies). The company designs and provides technologies which combine operational efficiency and safety, to equip LNG carriers, floating terminals, and multi-gas carriers. GTT also develops solutions dedicated to land storage and to the use of LNG as fuel for the vessel propulsion, as well as a full range of services.

GTT is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN FR0011726835 Euronext Paris: GTT) and is notably included in SBF 120 and MSCI Small Cap indices.

For more information, visit www.gtt.fr.

Media contact: press@gtt.fr / +33 (0)1 30 23 42 26 - +33 (0)1 30 23 80 80

Investor Relations contact: information-financiere@gtt.fr / + 33 (0)1 30 23 20 87

Disclaimer

GTT – Gaztransport & Technigaz SA published this content on 02 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2020 15:58:06 UTC
