GTT - GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ

(GTT)
GTT Gaztransport et Technigaz : entrusted by DSME with the design of a FSRU for MOL

06/09/2020 | 11:58am EDT

Press Release

GTT entrusted by DSME with the design of a FSRU for MOL

Paris - June 9th, 2020. GTT has received an order from the Korean shipyard Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) for the design of a new floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU1) on behalf of the Japanese ship-owner Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd. (MOL).

The FSRU with a capacity of 263,000 m3 will be fitted with the NO96membrane cryogenic containment system, a technology developed by GTT. The vessel delivery is scheduled in 2023. It will be located in Wilhelmshaven, Germany.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, said: "We are delighted to be working with DSME and MOL, two very long-term partners, on this new very large capacity FSRU project."

About GTT

GTT (Gaztransport & Technigaz) is an engineering company expert in containment systems with cryogenic membranes used to transport and store liquefied gas, in particular LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas). For over 50 years, GTT has been maintaining reliable relationships with all stakeholders of the gas industry (shipyards, ship-owners, gas companies, terminal operators, classification societies). The company designs and provides technologies which combine operational efficiency and safety, to equip LNG carriers, floating terminals, and multi-gas carriers. GTT also develops solutions dedicated to land storage and to the use of LNG as fuel for the vessel propulsion, as well as a full range of services.

GTT is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN FR0011726835 Euronext Paris: GTT) and is notably included in SBF 120 and MSCI Small Cap indices.

For more information, visit www.gtt.fr

Media contact:

press@gtt.fr/ +33 (0)1 30 23 42 26 - +33 (0)1 30 23 80 80

Investor Relations contact:

information-financiere@gtt.fr/+ 33 (0)1 30 23 20 87

1 FSRUs are stationary vessels able to receive, store and regasify LNG from LNG carriers

Disclaimer

GTT – Gaztransport & Technigaz SA published this content on 09 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2020 15:57:10 UTC
