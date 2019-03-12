GTT Gaztransport et Technigaz : notified by Samsung Heavy Industries for the tank design of two LNG Carriers for CELSIUS TANKERS

Press Release

GTT notified by Samsung Heavy Industries for the tank design of two LNG Carriers for CELSIUS TANKERS

Paris - March 12th, 2019. GTT has received an order from the Korean shipyard Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI), concerning the tank design of two 180,000 m3 LNGCs, on behalf of ship-owner CELSIUS TANKERS.

GTT will design the tanks of the vessels, which will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system, a technology developed by GTT. The deliveries of the ships are planned during the second quarter of 2021.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, declared: "We are very pleased to receive this new order from SHI, which confirms CELSIUS TANKERS' entry into the LNG industry, whom we are pleased to accompany, once more, with our technology."

About GTT

GTT (Gaztransport & Technigaz) is an engineering company expert in containment systems with cryogenic membranes used to transport and store liquefied gas, in particular LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas). For over 50 years, GTT has been maintaining reliable relationships with all stakeholders of the gas industry (shipyards, shipowners, gas companies, terminal operators, classification societies). The company designs and provides technologies which combine operational efficiency and safety, to equip LNG carriers, floating terminals, and multi-gas carriers. GTT also develops solutions dedicated to land storage and to the use of LNG as fuel for the vessel propulsion, as well as a full range of services.

GTT is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN FR0011726835 Euronext Paris: GTT) and is notably included in SBF 120 and MSCI Small Cap indices.

For more information, visit www.gtt.fr

Media contact: press@gtt.fr / +33 (0)1 30 23 42 26 - +33 (0)1 30 23 48 04

Investor Relations contact: information-financiere@gtt.fr / + 33 (0)1 30 23 20 87