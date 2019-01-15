GTT Gaztransport et Technigaz : pays its employees a special cost-of-living bonus Paris

Press Release

GTT pays its employees a special cost-of-living bonus

Paris - January 15th 2019. In line with the measures in support of purchasing power announced by the French President in December 2018, GTT has decided to pay all staff a special bonus of 1,000 euros.

The bonus will be paid in February 2019 and will be exonerated from social security contributions and income tax, under the conditions laid out in the law.

The bonus supplements GTT's salary policy, which notably includes annual increases in favour of employee purchasing power, as well as profit-sharing and incentive schemes.

About GTT

GTT (Gaztransport & Technigaz) is an engineering company expert in containment systems with cryogenic membranes used to transport and store liquefied gas, in particular LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas). For over 50 years, GTT has been maintaining reliable relationships with all stakeholders of the gas industry (shipyards, shipowners, gas companies, terminal operators, classification societies). The company designs and provides technologies which combine operational efficiency and safety, to equip LNG carriers, floating terminals, and multi-gas carriers. GTT also develops solutions dedicated to land storage and to the use of LNG as fuel for the vessel propulsion, as well as a full range of services.

GTT is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN FR0011726835 Euronext Paris: GTT) and is notably included in SBF 120 and MSCI Small Cap indices.

For more information, visit www.gtt.fr

Media contact: press@gtt.fr / +33 (0)1 30 23 42 26 - +33 (0)1 30 23 48 04

Investor Relations contact: information-financiere@gtt.fr / + 33 (0)1 30 23 20 87