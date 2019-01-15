GTT Gaztransport et Technigaz : pays its employees a special cost-of-living bonus Paris

Log in
GTT - GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ (GTT)
GTT Gaztransport et Technigaz : pays its employees a special cost-of-living bonus

01/15/2019 | 12:44pm EST

Press Release

GTT pays its employees a special cost-of-living bonus

Paris - January 15th 2019. In line with the measures in support of purchasing power announced by the French President in December 2018, GTT has decided to pay all staff a special bonus of 1,000 euros.

The bonus will be paid in February 2019 and will be exonerated from social security contributions and income tax, under the conditions laid out in the law.

The bonus supplements GTT's salary policy, which notably includes annual increases in favour of employee purchasing power, as well as profit-sharing and incentive schemes.

About GTT

GTT (Gaztransport & Technigaz) is an engineering company expert in containment systems with cryogenic membranes used to transport and store liquefied gas, in particular LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas). For over 50 years, GTT has been maintaining reliable relationships with all stakeholders of the gas industry (shipyards, shipowners, gas companies, terminal operators, classification societies). The company designs and provides technologies which combine operational efficiency and safety, to equip LNG carriers, floating terminals, and multi-gas carriers. GTT also develops solutions dedicated to land storage and to the use of LNG as fuel for the vessel propulsion, as well as a full range of services.

GTT is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN FR0011726835 Euronext Paris: GTT) and is notably included in SBF 120 and MSCI Small Cap indices.

For more information, visit www.gtt.fr

Media contact: press@gtt.fr / +33 (0)1 30 23 42 26 - +33 (0)1 30 23 48 04

Investor Relations contact: information-financiere@gtt.fr / + 33 (0)1 30 23 20 87

Disclaimer

GTT – Gaztransport & Technigaz SA published this content on 15 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2019 17:43:07 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 246 M
EBIT 2018 152 M
Net income 2018 130 M
Finance 2018 136 M
Yield 2018 3,92%
P/E ratio 2018 19,01
P/E ratio 2019 19,08
EV / Sales 2018 9,71x
EV / Sales 2019 9,30x
Capitalization 2 521 M
Chart GTT - GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ
Duration : Period :
GTT - Gaztransport et Technigaz Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GTT - GAZTRANSPORT ET TECH
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 68,5 €
Spread / Average Target 0,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philippe Berterottière Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marc Haestier Chief Financial Officer
Karim Chapot Technical Director
Michèle Azalbert Director
Christian Germa Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GTT - GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ1.27%2 893
ENBRIDGE INC9.22%70 527
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.10.61%59 368
KINDER MORGAN INC12.03%38 027
TRANSCANADA CORPORATION10.65%37 292
WILLIAMS COMPANIES14.78%30 639
