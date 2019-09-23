Log in
GTT Gaztransport et Technigaz : presents its innovations and technical developments at the Gastech 2019 exhibition

09/23/2019 | 12:43pm EDT

Press Release

GTT presents its innovations and technical developments

at the Gastech 2019 exhibition

Paris - September 23rd, 2019. GTT participated at the Gastech 2019 exhibition, which took place from 17 to 19 September in Houston. This event was rich with new announcements.

This annual world-renowned event brings together key players in the gas, LNG and energy industries. In addition to useful meetings which enabled the presentation of containment system developments for the transport and storage of liquefied natural gas, this exhibition was newsworthy for GTT.

The classification society American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) awarded to GTT the "LNG Cargo Ready" notation for its latest VLEC (Very Large Ethane Carrier) design. This is the first of this type of classification that exists for ethane carriers. This notation confirms that the ethane carrier may be used to transport liquefied natural gas without having to retrofit the vessel's tanks.

GTT also received an Approval in principle (AiP) from the classification society Bureau Veritas for the application of Mark III Flexand NO96 L03+technologies for 'Arctic' ice-breaking LNG carriers.

In addition, GTT signed an agreement with the classification society Lloyd's Register and multiple partners for a joint development project to design an LNG-fuelled VLCC (Very Large Crude Carrier).

Finally, GTT announced the new name of its latest technology: GTT NEXT1(formerly known as NO96 Flex). This system benefits from the NO96 proven technology as well as the use of an efficient polyurethane foam panel insulation.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, said: "We were delighted to participate to Gastech exhibition, which enabled us to present all our solutions dedicated to LNG transport and storage, LNG propulsion for merchant ships, and ethane transport. This exhibition also allowed us to exchange and communicate with our partners on our many exciting technical projects."

About GTT

GTT (Gaztransport & Technigaz) is an engineering company expert in containment systems with cryogenic membranes used to transport and store liquefied gas, in particular LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas). For over 50 years, GTT has been maintaining reliable relationships with all stakeholders of the gas industry (shipyards, shipowners, gas companies, terminal operators, classification societies). The company designs and provides technologies which combine operational efficiency and safety, to equip LNG carriers, floating terminals, and multi-gas carriers. GTT

Press Release

also develops solutions dedicated to land storage and to the use of LNG as fuel for the vessel propulsion, as well as a full range of services.

GTT is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN FR0011726835 Euronext Paris: GTT) and is notably included in SBF 120 and MSCI Small Cap indices.

For more information, visit www.gtt.fr

Media contact:

press@gtt.fr/ +33 (0)1 30 23 42 26 - +33 (0)1 30 23 48 04

Investor Relations contact:

information-financiere@gtt.fr/+ 33 (0)1 30 23 20 87

Disclaimer

GTT – Gaztransport & Technigaz SA published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 16:41:04 UTC
